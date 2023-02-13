10 things you should never do in New Zealand

From hidden hot springs to secret glowworm canyons, here are the best hidden gems in the Central North Island (video published June 2021).

It’s been the first summer in a couple of years that international tourists have been able to visit our shores, and for the most part, we’ve been happy to welcome them back.

However, there are a number of rules – both official and unspoken – and situations that can trip up many a tourist. Here is a list of things that visitors should never do in New Zealand.

1. Don’t take customs lightly

Many tourists make their first mistake the moment they step into the country – forgetting about that rogue apple or banana in their bag.

It might seem over the top, but we’re an isolated island nation with flora and fauna you won’t find anywhere else, and even the smallest foreign seed or bug could put all of it at risk. That’s why bringing in any sort of food, animal or plant products is strictly regulated.

And if you do bring in some forbidden fruit? Expect to be hit with a $400 fine on the spot. More serious offenders can be fined up to $100,000 and face five years in prison.

2. Don’t rush on our roads

New Zealand isn’t a big country, but it can take much longer than you think to get from one place to another.

Even state highways can be narrow, windy and steep, making for a challenging drive. For this reason, you should allow yourself plenty of time over and above what Google Maps might suggest.

For example, Google Maps says it takes three-and-a-half hours to drive from Queenstown to Milford Sound – but this doesn't take into account the difficult conditions on Milford Road that often force drivers to slow right down. The actual drive time is at least four hours, though it’s recommended to allow an extra hour for scenic stops.

Also be warned that there are many unsealed gravel roads in New Zealand, and rental car companies may not allow you to go certain places, like Skippers Canyon near Queenstown.

3. Don’t expect consistent weather

You’ll soon come to understand the Kiwi obsession with weather – “four seasons in one day” isn't just a phrase, it’s a legitimate forecast.

Do as Kiwis do and constantly keep an eye on Metservice while you’re here, but also make sure that when you step out for the day, you’re prepared for anything. That means bringing a jacket even if the sun is shining.

This is particularly important if you’re exploring our hiking trails and walking tracks. The Mountain Safety Council recommends wearing thermals and fleece which stay warm when wet, and says a waterproof layer is essential. And even in summer, you should bring a warm hat and gloves.

4. Don’t blindly enter the water

New Zealand has many beautiful spots that might look perfect for a swim, but our beaches and waterways can be full of hidden dangers.

At many beaches, you need to be wary of rips – narrow currents of water which can sweep you out to sea. Stick to patrolled beaches and always swim between the flags that the lifeguards have put out, as that will be the safest spot.

Don’t just dive into a river or swimming hole without carefully checking it first, either – it may be deeper, shallower or faster-moving than you think.

Beaches and swimming holes may also be contaminated with poo, and not suitable for swimming, particularly if there has been heavy rainfall recently (the rule of thumb is to not swim for two to three days after heavy rain).

5. Don’t forget insect repellent

New Zealand is fortunate that it doesn’t have any of the deadly creatures that plague our neighbours across the ditch, but we do still have some blood-sucking menaces.

Sandflies can be particularly troublesome if you’re visiting the West Coast or Milford Sound. Their bites can cause red bumps that may itch and swell, and make the rest of your holiday highly uncomfortable.

To avoid being bitten, use insect repellent and cover up as much skin as possible (especially around your legs and feet).

6. Don’t disrespect Māori culture

Visitors will find plenty of opportunities to learn more about Māori culture, whether through booking a tour or experience with a Māori-owned operator, visiting historic Māori sites or using greetings like “kia ora”.

But there are also some cultural rules to be aware of. These behaviours or customary practices are known in te reo Māori as tikanga.

One that all Kiwis learn from a young age is to never sit on tables, or other surfaces used for food. It’s also considered inappropriate to touch someone’s head, as Māori regard the head as tapu (sacred).

Some sites are also considered wāhi tapu (sacred places) which means there may be restrictions around visiting them – always check for signs.

7. Don’t disturb wildlife

One of the amazing things about New Zealand is how close you can get to rare wildlife. At places like Otago Peninsula, you can see penguin nesting areas and seal colonies right on the beach.

However, it’s important to keep your distance and follow any Department of Conservation signs in these areas. If there are designated tracks and viewing hides, you should always stick to these. If you encounter a seal or sea lion, you should keep at least 20m away.

Also avoid feeding native wildlife, particularly birds like weka, kākā and kea. Human food can be harmful to them.

8. Don’t get caught out by closing times

Even in New Zealand’s biggest cities, visitors might be surprised by just how early shops close.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find many retailers open after 6pm, while cafes and coffee shops tend to close around 3pm. In smaller towns, even supermarkets may only stay open until 8pm.

If you strike a public holiday, many shops and restaurants may also be closed. For restaurants that remain open, you may need to pay a surcharge to cover the increased costs of staff working the holiday.

9. Don't ask for the bill

In other countries, the norm when dining out is to ask the wait staff to bring you the bill to the table.

But in New Zealand, it’s most common to get up and pay at the counter at the end of your meal. Or if you’re at a more casual establishment, like a cafe, you might pay at the counter before you get your food. Basically, we don’t like mucking around when it comes to paying for meals.

Tipping isn’t expected, though some restaurants may have the option to add a tip. But most Kiwis are against the idea of a tipping culture.

10. Don’t be too direct

Kiwis are famously indirect – you’ll often hear sentences that begin with “yeah, nah” (the “nah” bit is usually what they really mean).

Our passive nature often extends to customer service situations, so it’s not often that you’d witness a Kiwi returning a sub-par plate of food at a restaurant (our style would typically be to say “it’s great, thanks” and then complain about it to everyone we know later).

That’s not to say you shouldn’t speak up if something doesn't meet your standards – but just know that staff will probably be more willing to fix the issue if you’re apologetic about doing so.

Do you have any advice for visitors to New Zealand on what not to do? Share your tips in the comments.