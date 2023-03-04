Backcountry huts at risk of disrepair if funding tap turned off

Writer, photographer and tramper Shaun Barnett says New Zealand's network of huts is unique and reflects the county's relationship with the back country. (First published July 2019)

At the very southwestern corner of New Zealand sits Te Oneroa Hut.

It’s at the bottom of the 1.26-million hectare Fiordland national park, – better known for the well advertised Milford Sound, which attracts thousands of international visitors a year.

This hut is used by only the hardiest of outdoors enthusiasts who thrive going off the grid.

The tiny A-frame with two bunk beds was built in 1965 and is looking a little worse for wear. It could take about $20,000 worth of helicopter time alone to fix it.

There are hundreds of these hidden huts across Aotearoa. They’re used by hunters and trampers at no charge, and there are hundreds of volunteers who work behind the scenes to maintain them.

Greg Wilson is a volunteer and chairperson of a group that does it for free, Permolat Southland. He wouldn’t want to see Kiwis lose any of these huts as a resource for future generations.

He’s been working on these Department of Conservation (DOC) “fixer uppers” for three years now and says there’s no shortage of volunteers who want to help in the deep south.

“I spent my young years as a professional hunter for DOC and I have spent a lifetime in the hills, these little back-country huts for me are a second home.

“They can go from being a dank, rodent-filled, drafty and dripping hut to a nice cosy little hut.”

The jobs can vary from a quick paint job to rebuilding the hut from the ground up.

Supplied Te Oneroa Hut is at the southwestern corner of New Zealand, it was built in 1965 and is in need of serious TLC.

Wilson and other volunteers have spent nights with rain dripping on their heads and mice at their feet as they camp out for three to five days to get each hut back in good condition.

“We do it because we love the outdoors. You end up working with a lot of people with a mindset of leaving things for future generations, and they are not there looking for what they can get out of it. They are really good people.”

Backcountry Trust supports volunteers to maintain the country’s network of huts and Wilson has previously received funding for his group in Southland. However, this year there might not be any.

The trust is primarily funded by DOC, but the operational grant ends in May, with no assurance it will be renewed. The Jobs for Nature programme has delivered two million dollars worth of work over three years.

If funding is cut, projects will be restricted to huts and tracks on public conservation land managed by DOC, and popular trails like the Great Walks.

Supplied Greg Wilson has slept under leaking roofs, with mice at his feet, as he works to repair remote back country huts.

Since its inception in 2017, the trust has funded the restoration of over 250 huts and 1000km of walking and mountainbike tracks.

President Rob Brown says the importance of these huts and the volunteers who keep them open can’t be overlooked – and they will need a piece of the pie if they are to keep going.

“What probably surprised everyone was the number of really skilled trades people who have been wanting to volunteer their time to 'put something back in' to the places they love.”

DOC West Coast operations director Mark Davies says the department has invested more than $4 million in the Backcountry Trust since 2019.

They are currently working to develop a business case to establish a long-term partnership together.

The trust can apply for interim funding from the DOC Community Fund in the meantime, he says.

Wilson says losing huts due to lack of maintenance would be to the detriment of future generations.

“Funding is a big issue for us ... the idea they could get removed or fall into disrepair is not acceptable.

“I think back to when I was young and these huts were here. A lot of these huts were built by trampers and hunters.”

DOC/Supplied Volunteers put a new roof on the Herepai Hut in the Tararua Forest Park, two hours hike from the car park.

Friend and fellow volunteer Karen Nicholson says once a hut is gone, it’s difficult or even impossible to get it back.

She believes these huts are not just useful for the few who use them, but a part of Kiwi history.

“I have been to an old musterers’ hut with graffiti from the 1950s. I think it is important to preserve these pieces of history.”

Wilson says proof of the value of their work is in the pudding. Every hut they fix up increases its intake of visitors tenfold.

Supplied Volunteers working on the Dickie Spur Hut, near the bushline above the Tuke River, south of Hokitika.

In 2021, the group fixed the tiny Tautuku Hut in the Catlins, adding a porch, installing a new roof, and giving it a fresh coat of paint.

“It is usable and comfortable, and it’s gone form 20 people using it in a year to 20 people using it in a matter of months.”

The volunteers range from young to old, and retired to working. Everyone has a use, and they often have to be picked out of a hat because so many want to help.

“I like tramping, but I like to have a function – I like to do something, this fitted in well. I get into the back country, I get to organise things that otherwise may not happen.”