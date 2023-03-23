The best places in New Zealand to visit in autumn

The Lake Dunstan Trail weaves along a steep gorge, with platforms clipped to cliffs and a floating coffee shop (video published June 2021).

Autumn is the best season for visiting many of Aotearoa’s hotspots.

As well as being a more comfortable time of year to travel, with fewer crowds and more settled weather, it’s also when the country is looking its best, with bright blue skies and deciduous trees turning brilliant shades of red and gold.

There’s plenty to do, too. The calendar is packed with events to plan a trip around, or you can do your own thing, hitting a bike trail or walking track, or sampling the seasonal bounty at a vineyard or restaurant.

Here are New Zealand’s top autumn destinations to visit this year.

Arrowtown

Queenstown NZ Arrowtown’s historic Police Camp cottage nestled amid the autumn foliage is an iconic seasonal scene.

If there’s one place that’s synonymous with autumn, it’s Arrowtown. Stand anywhere along the old gold mining town’s heritage main street, and you’ll be treated to spectacular vistas, with the surrounding hills awash with seasonal colours.

Returning for 2023 is the much-loved Arrowtown Autumn Festival, which will run from April 20 to 25. Highlights include a lively parade along Buckingham Street, as well as guided walks, a scarecrow competition, and a Pie, Pint and Pinot event.

Arrowtown might be tiny, but it’s crammed full of top-notch dining and drinking spots. Check out the recently opened Hyde Liquor and Social – a late-night speakeasy, ideal for cosying up on those cooler nights – or head to Mora Wines & Artisan Kitchen (previously Akarua) for a long lunch in a beautiful garden setting.

Clyde

Brook Sabin/Stuff Autumn is the perfect time to tick off the Lake Dunstan Trail.

An hour’s drive from Arrowtown is another gem of a town that shines bright in autumn. Clyde is a photographer’s dream at this time of year, with its perfectly preserved historic buildings nestled amid a landscape dotted with poplars and other exotic trees.

The Central Otago town is also a foodie hotspot, and every year on Easter Sunday plays host to the Clyde Wine & Food Harvest Festival. The festival takes over the main street, with market stalls, wine tastings and live music.

It’s also a great time to check out the Lake Dunstan Trail, which since opening in May 2021 has fast built up a reputation as one of New Zealand’s most spectacular bike rides. The 55km trail hugs the edge of Lake Dunstan along a series of platforms, with a floating cafe and burger bar found along the way.

Christchurch

ChristchurchNZ See Christchurch’s Hagley Park in all its golden glory.

For an autumn city break, Christchurch is hard to beat. As the “Garden City of New Zealand”, you can’t miss the change in seasons, when trees and footpaths become cloaked in gold.

Hagley Park and the Botanic Gardens are prime leaf-peeping spots. Go for a wander on foot, or take in the scenery on a gentle punt ride along the Avon River, which starts and finishes at the iconic Antigua Boat Sheds – which look like something out of an oil painting at this time of year.

Time your visit so you can stop by the Christchurch Farmers’ Market on a Saturday morning. Located within the grounds of the historic Riccarton House homestead, bordered by the Avon River, this must be one of the most picturesque farmers’ markets in the country – but it’s a feast for the stomach as much as the eyes, with everything from Japanese pancakes to pierogi dumplings on offer.

This time of year is also ideal for getting out and exploring the Port Hills. The Rapaki Track is one of the most popular trails, offering spectacular views over Lyttelton Harbour.

Greytown

Jet Productions/Supplied Dress in your best and cycle through the trees during Greytown’s great Tweed Ride.

This little town in the Wairarapa feels like it’s straight out of a storybook, with its wooden Victorian buildings and tree-lined streets, and its autumn events calendar is equally whimsical.

Reserve your spot in the National Tweed Ride, taking place on Easter Saturday. This quirky event, organised by local bike shop Blackwell & Sons, sees participants don their finest tweed and enjoy a bike ride through the countryside, followed by a “knees-up”.

The Wairarapa Balloon Festival also takes place over Easter weekend, with balloons taking off from a different town each morning from April 6 to 10, making for a colourful spectacle in the skies.

In Greytown, there’s no better place to spend a crisp autumn evening than out on the deck at the iconic White Swan Hotel, but also make sure to book a table in the Captain’s Dining Room, where you can enjoy a seasonal meal paired with a local wine.

Hawke’s Bay

Hawke's Bay Tourism Te Awanga coast vines awash with autumn colours, with the Elephant Hill winery in the background.

Few regions in the North Island can rival Hawke’s Bay in autumn. The harvest season sees the orchards and vineyards come to life with colour and activity, while local farmers’ markets are bursting with produce.

This year in particular, it’s an excellent time to support the region in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle in February. Much of Hawke’s Bay is back open for business, including the vast majority of the region’s famed vineyards.

Tākaro Trails Cycle Tours is the perfect way to explore them – head off on their self-guided Cape Winery Tour, starting at Black Barn in Havelock North before heading to Te Mata Estate and Craggy Range, then enjoying a leisurely pedal to the coast where you can tick off Elephant Hill, Clearview Estate, Te Awanga and Hygge at Clifton.

Don’t miss the Hawke's Bay Farmers’ Market on a Sunday morning – it’s currently located at Civic Square in Hastings. Or you can stock up on goodies at the Napier Urban Farmers’ Market on a Saturday morning.

