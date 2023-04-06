Tourism business reopens its doors in Esk Valley after cyclone's blow

Justine Seymour-Wilson and Bayden Wilson are reopening Kiwiesque after the cyclone.

Life is anything but back to normal in the Esk Valley near Napier, devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

But among the silt, debris and wreckage, there are green shoots and roses in bloom.

There are also the first, early, signs of business coming back.

It’s been seven long weeks since Bayden Wilson​ and Justine Seymour-Wilson​ last opened the doors of the Kiwiesque​ accommodation to paying guests.

READ MORE:

* 'Many, many months' of recovery ahead for one of Hawke's Bay's largest employers

* Stay or go? The dilemma homeowners in areas hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle face

* State highway repair and red-zoning communities 'immediate issues' for cyclone recovery



It’s been seven weeks of coming to terms with the losses suffered by many of their neighbours and helping out where they can. This included becoming a refuge for 12 residents made homeless by the destruction left by the swollen Esk River, then gradually resurrecting their grapevines laid flat in the flood, and bringing their grounds back to a decent state.

John Cowpland/Stuff Justine Seymour-Wilson and Bayden Wilson on the grounds of their ‘Kiwiesque’ business in the Esk Valley.

It took weeks to restore road access to the property, and they were without power for more than five weeks.

The couple, who’ve run the business since December 2013, live on site and were present when Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Because the house is on a rise a few metres above the valley floor, it wasn’t flooded.

But photos taken during the flood reveal just how close the river came.

The view from 'Kiwiesque' in the Esk Valley during flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

There was never any question of doing anything other than getting the business back up and running, Justine said.

“The first week [after the storm] you spent helping people, the second you spent feeling guilty, then you just decide you have to get back up and running,” she said.

“We’re very passionate about it, and we’re very passionate about the Esk Valley. We’re not going anywhere.

“We are obviously very aware of how fortunate we were compared to others. That’s not something we’ll ever forget,” Justine said.

John Cowpland/Stuff ‘Kiwiesque’ in the Esk Valley.

“There’s not many of us left in the valley and there are people still left wondering whether their land is going to be red-zoned. That’s pretty tough.

“We’ve just got to be positive. Each week will get better and better. We’re hopeful that others get up and running soon, and that as many people as possible can stay here.

“It’s a beautiful valley. We don’t want anyone to forget about the Esk. It’s really hard, but it will come back one day”.

Kiwiesque is hosting its first guests since the cyclone this weekend.