5 of the best places to be in New Zealand in June

The popular LUMA Southern Light Project festival returns to Queenstown Gardens this weekend, with organisers promising a wide range of performance and landscape experiences.

Winter has officially arrived, but there is plenty happening in June to tempt you out of hibernation mode.

Snow bunnies will be celebrating the start of the ski season on Queenstown’s slopes, while foodies should head to Hawke’s Bay for the winter edition of F.A.W.C!, the region’s food and wine festival.

Here are five of the best places in New Zealand to visit in June.

Queenstown

Euan Mitchell/Supplied LUMA is set to light up Queenstown Gardens over King’s Birthday weekend.

New Zealand’s ultimate winter destination kicks off the season with LUMA, the annual light spectacle that transforms Queenstown Gardens into a wonderland of illuminated art, sculpture and performance. This year’s event takes place from June 1 to 5, with tickets on sale at Moshtix.

Later in the month will see Queenstown’s four ski areas open for 2023, with Coronet Peak set to open from June 16, The Remarkables and Cardrona from June 17, and Treble Cone from June 24.

Stick around for the NZ Mountain Film Festival, taking place in Queenstown from June 29 to 30, where the line-up of adventure-themed films and talks is sure to give you itchy feet.

Hawke’s Bay

Supplied Indulge in seasonal treats throughout the Hawke’s Bay F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic.

This month will see foodies flocking to Hawke’s Bay, with the winter edition of the F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic taking place over the four weekends of June. This year’s festival will feature more than 50 events, from retro-inspired supper clubs to truffle-focused feasts, and even a food-themed film festival. Tickets are available through the event website.

Auckland

SUPPLIED Hamilton is one of the most successful musicals of all time.

Two major shows are bringing a bit of the old razzle dazzle to our biggest city this month. Multi-award winning musical Hamilton is showing at Spark Arena until June 11, giving Kiwis the opportunity to experience the unique, hip-hop-heavy score live for the first time. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Over at The Civic, Kinky Boots is strutting across the stage until June 17. The musical has delighted audiences all over the world with its inspiring message of acceptance, fabulous costumes and lyrics and score by Cyndi Lauper. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Wellington

SUPPLIED Kia Mau showcases Māori, Pasifika and indigenous theatre and art.

Kia Mau, a celebrated contemporary indigenous arts festival, returns to the capital, with a packed programme of theatre, music, dance and visual arts – all with a focus on uplifting indigenous artists – from June 2 to 17. Ticketing information for each event is available on the website.

Winetopia, New Zealand’s biggest celebration of wine, then takes place at TSB Arena on the weekend of June 16 to 17. As well as wine tastings, there will be educational talks, masterclasses, live music, and food. Tickets are available through the event website.

While you’re in town, check out the newly opened Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Launching the venue is the Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition, featuring large-scale dinosaurs and scenes made from more than six million Lego bricks. Tickets are on sale via Ticketek.

Dunedin

Anastasia Labudina/Supplied The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival is one of the city’s most popular events.

This southern city knows how to embrace the cooler months, by putting on beloved events like the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, which celebrates the winter solstice. This year, the carnival will be held on the weekend of June 23 to 24, and will see the First Church grounds transformed with lanterns, light installations, and roving performers. Tickets are available through the event website.