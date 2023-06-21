'Ecstatic': Rotorua zipline named best experience in South Pacific

“Ecstatic,” is how Paul Button, the general manager at Rotorua Canopy Tours describes his team after the latest accolade from Tripadvisor.

The company’s iconic ziplining through native forest has been named the best ‘experience’ in the South Pacific, as well as the number three worldwide ‘nature and outdoor activity’, and number 12 in the ‘bucket list’ category.

The company is no stranger to awards from the travel review site, having won the top overall experience in New Zealand last year and being named the best nature activity in the world the year before.

Button said the awards “never get old”.

“To be ranked number one in the South Pacific based solely off of our customer’s enthusiasm and enjoyment for the Rotorua Canopy Tour’s experience is unreal,” said Button.

SUPPLIED Ziplining through Rotorua’s native forest has been named the best ‘experience’ in the South Pacific.

“Our business is built off strong customer relationships and a dedication to providing a world-class experience day-in-day-out.

“The South Pacific is home to some of the world’s greatest tourism outfits – it’s an honour to be recognised amongst this prestigious cohort.”

Two other Rotorua experiences were named in the top 10 of the South Pacific, with the nocturnal adventure glow-worm tour coming in seventh, and the white water rafting at Kaituna Cascades just a place behind.

Millions of reviews determine Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best ‘Things to Do’ which are spilt into a host of categories.

Te Papa gets a mention in the top attractions' category in the South Pacific, coming in fourth behind Sydney’s Opera House, Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden, and the Sydney Harbour.

Worldwide, the number one attraction was Barcelona’s Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, ahead of Rome’s Colosseum and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

