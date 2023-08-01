5 of the best places to be in New Zealand in August

Wellington eateries will be battling it out for burger glory – here is last year’s winner, Chaat Street’s Dabeli burger.

We only have one more month of winter to get through, so we might as well make the most of it.

Two major food festivals will be tempting you out of hibernation mode in Auckland and Wellington, while ski towns Queenstown and Methven are both hosting epic parties in the snow.

Here are five of the best places in New Zealand to be in August.

Wellington

Burgers and beers will be on the menu for those in the capital during this year’s second serving of Wellington On a Plate, from August 11 to 27. More than 200 burgers will be on offer for the iconic Burger Wellington event, which sees eateries battling it out to come up with the best creations between two buns – check out the full list of burgers on offer here.

Beervana then takes over Sky Stadium from August 18 to 19, with more than 50 breweries pouring some of their best-loved beers, as well as flexing their creative muscles with some one-off brews. With ciders, seltzers, beer cocktails and non-alcoholic beers to ensure all tastes are catered for – as well as some delicious food vendors – all are welcome, whether you’re a full-blown beer nerd or simply beer curious.

Auckland

Heart of the City/Supplied August in Tāmaki Makaurau means one thing - Auckland Restaurant Month.

You’ll be needing your stretchy pants if you’re in our biggest city for Restaurant Month, which runs over the 31 days of August. More than 100 specially-created menus will be on offer across the city’s eateries, at three different price points – $30, $45 and $55+ – alongside a packed programme of events, including progressive dinners, sake tastings and collabs with top chefs.

FIFA Women’s World Cup excitement will also be reaching fever pitch, with Eden Park seeing out the New Zealand matches with the semi-final on August 15. If you’ve missed out on tickets, head along to the FIFA Fan Festival at The Cloud on Queens Wharf, where you can catch the action on the big screen.

Queenstown

Supplied Rainbow flags will be flying high to celebrate the biggest winter pride festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

Get ready to paint the slopes around Queenstown rainbow with the return of Winter Pride from August 25 to September 3. Considered one of New Zealand’s top LGBT+ events, there are heaps of events to check out both on and off the mountain, from drag shows and dance parties in the resort town’s bars, to colour runs and flag parades down the slopes.

Christchurch

Alden Williams/Stuff Check out Christchurch’s spectacular public library, Tūranga, while you’re in town.

Books, poems, podcasts, letters, lyrics – words in all their forms will be celebrated at the Word Christchurch Festival from August 23 to 27. This year’s programme features international guests alongside local talent, as well as writing workshops, quiz nights, and walking tours.

Methven

Supplied/Stuff Methven is the gateway to Mt Hutt.

Canterbury’s snow playground will be in party mode this month, with a packed weekend of events from August 24 to 27 to mark Mt Hutt’s 50th anniversary. Celebrations will kick off in Methven from 5pm on the Thursday, with a tractor parade, lantern parade, and a free concert by Kiwi rock legends Dragon, with more live music up the mountain throughout the weekend.

Methven will also host the White Out Festival on August 26, with an epic line-up headlined by Shapeshifter, alongside an all-ages Rail Jam where some of the area’s best skiers and snowboarders get to show off their skills.