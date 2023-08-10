The small towns in New Zealand these travel writers would move to

A lot of us dream about moving out of the big cities.

It could be a new challenge, a place to raise a family, a chance to reset or an escape from traffic jams and congestion.

Let us know in the comments below the small town in NZ you’d like to move to, or if you have already moved, how are you finding small-town life?

Thankfully New Zealand has a host of inviting small towns to tempt even the most ardent city slicker. Here is the Stuff Travel teams wish-list for that move away from the “Big Smoke”.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz As the hub of Central Otago, Cromwell has everything you need to live comfortably.

Cromwell

Central Otago is my favourite region in New Zealand, home to some of the most charming tiny towns in the country. I sometimes fantasise about spending a year holed up in a historic miners' cottage in Naseby or St Bathans, finally writing that novel in between training to become a curling champion.

However, I’m also someone who has become rather accustomed to an inner-city lifestyle with every amenity (read: restaurant) right at my doorstep. So I might need to go a wee bit bigger. Cromwell, I think, would be a realistic option. As the hub of Central, it has everything you need to live comfortably, and is just a short drive from the action (and airport) in Queenstown.

Pinot Noir by the fire in winter, an endless supply of stone fruit in the summer … what could be better? – Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

Georgia Forrester/Stuff The welcome sign to Dannevirke.

Dannevirke

In my particular case, the move to Dannevirke came close to reality. Some time ago the hubbie and I had fallen for the rural charms of Manawatū-Whanganui and Tararua. For months, we poked around the regions looking at various properties.

Our dream location was found just outside Dannevirke. All the boxes were ticked - bare land, a valley, a stream, no near neighbours but still close enough to a pretty bustling town.

Sadly, try as we might, we couldn’t make the finances work. The land is still on the market, and we know that once we win the lottery, all roads (well the SH2 anyway) will lead back to Dannevirke. – Alan Granville, travel reporter

MARION VAN DIJK Motueka Marina. The town is close to beautiful beaches and hiking trails.

Motueka

It mightn’t be New Zealand’s prettiest town, but Motueka ticks two major boxes for me - it has beautiful beaches and hiking trails on its doorstep, and some excellent food.

Visiting the Nelson-Tasman region several summers ago, the whānau and I chose Motueka as our base because it offered the best-value accommodation near Abel Tasman National Park. We weren’t planning to spend much time in the town itself, but lunch at the legendary Toad Hall quickly endeared it to us, and we returned several times for sweet treats (if we’d known about the delectable doughnuts at the Smoking Barrel I’m sure we’d have become regulars there too).

The town makes a great base for visiting the park with its dreamy golden beaches and the relaxed wineries of the Moutere Hills, and there are some lovely walks and bike rides in the town itself, including a stroll along sand dunes to a photogenic shipwreck.

Nearby Mapua may be prettier, but I like Motueka’s humbler vibe. – Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Tourism Bay of Plenty Waihi is a favourite getaway.

Waihi

When first posed this question I declared Arrowtown as the tiny town I’d move to and hibernate. The beautiful Central Otago village is overflowing with charm, has an Italian coffee shop which serves the most delicious cream-filled sfogliatelle, and is right on the doorstep of Amisfield, one of the best restaurants in the country.

But on second thought, I need to be closer to family and the beach, so that’s why Coromandel gateway town Waihi is top of the list.

The seaside village is just two hours’ drive from Auckland, it has a brilliant surf beach and coastal walks, plus the reliable Flatwhite beachfront cafe. There’s also a KFC. – Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator