5 of the best places to be in New Zealand in September

See more than 300 cherry trees burst into bloom at the Blossom Valley festival at Aston Norwood Gardens.

Spring has finally arrived in Aotearoa, which means longer days and (hopefully) warmer temperatures.

But no matter what the weather forecast has in store, with foodie festivals, cultural events and blossom-viewing opportunities, there’ll be plenty of ways to celebrate the season.

Here are five of the best places to be in New Zealand in September.

Wellington

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The planting of cherry blossoms at Aston Norwood Gardens was inspired by a trip to Japan.

A 40-minute drive north of Wellington on SH2 is Aston Norwood Gardens. Every spring, these gardens transform into a pink wonderland, thanks to the more than 300 cherry blossom trees planted there – thought to be the largest collection in one place in New Zealand. You can admire them by purchasing a ticket to the Blossom Valley festival, which is set to run from September 14 to October 8 (depending on the bloom). There are also after-dark sessions, where you can wander through lit-up paths and enjoy the illuminated blossoms.

The iconic World of WearableArt (WOW) show also returns to the capital this month, bringing mind-boggling designs to the stage at TSB Arena from September 20 to October 8. This year’s show features 120 designers from 22 countries, across six sections – including the return of the beloved “Bizarre Bra” category. Tickets are available via the website.

Alexandra

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Alexandra Blossom Festival is the longest-running festival in the country.

This Central Otago town plays host to New Zealand’s longest-running festival – the Alexandra Blossom Festival, which was first held to celebrate the arrival of spring back in September 1957. This year’s festival takes place over the weekend of September 22 to 24, with a packed programme of events including the classic procession of floral floats.

Whitianga

Vaughan Grigsby/Stuff If you love seafood, the Whitianga Oceans Festival is the place to be.

After a two-year break, the Whitianga Oceans Festival (formerly known as the Whitianga Scallop Festival) will make its return on Saturday, September 9. Taking foodies “from dock to dish”, expect a huge range of local seafood cooked in every way you can think of, paired with a selection of wine, beer and cider. There will also be culinary presentations from top chefs and live music. Tickets are available via the website.

Rotorua

Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival will showcase a variety of forms.

Head to Rotorua from September 11 to 24 for the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival, a celebration of indigenous artists encompassing a wide range of forms, including traditional Māori arts and crafts, theatre, writers’ talks and live music. A highlight will be the Aronui Māori Market taking place at Te Tākinga Marae on September 17, with delicious kai, arts, crafts, kids’ activities and live performances. Some events are free, tickets for paid events available via website.

Kaikōura

Paul Boocock/Supplied The Kaikōura Hop is the South Island’s premier car show.

Car enthusiasts will be hitting the road for the Kaikōura Hop from September 13 to 17. With everything from a drive-in movie experience to an adrenaline-pumping poker run, rock and roll dancing to peddle car racing, and the centrepiece Car Show Extravaganza, there really is something for everyone. Expect some fun spooky touches, with 1960s sitcom The Munsters serving as the theme for this year’s event. Tickets are available via the website.