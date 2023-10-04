Watch the Taika Waititi video being used to sell New Zealand around the world

The new video to promote New Zealand around the world.

Tourism New Zealand has brought in the deadpan humour of Taika Waititi and Jackie van Beek in a new campaign to promote the country to overseas travellers.

Waititi also stars alongside Jade Daniels, his stunt double in the hit TV series Our Flag Means Death, in the three-and-a-half minute video which will be used to showcase Aotearoa in a campaign called There's No Place Like It On Earth.

While taking a typical humorous slant, the video also highlights activities including white water rafting in Rotorua, a flight over Mt Tarawera, dolphin watching in Kaikōura and some wine tasting in Auckland.

The video is said to have cost $689,000, according to Reuters.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy said tourism is still “one of our top export earners and is supporting sector and country recovery”.

“Competition for visitors is fierce and New Zealand needs to work hard to encourage visitation and stand out.”