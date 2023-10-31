Ghosts, floods and fires: Small New Zealand towns with spooky pasts

Part of the joy of visiting a small town in New Zealand is that it can feel like stepping back in time.

However, some places have dark and difficult pasts that, if given a time machine, you probably wouldn’t want to live through.

From floods and fires, to abandoned hopes and dreams, here are five towns (or at least, what remains of them) that have a particularly grim tale to tell.

Put these spots on your list for a road trip that will give you chills.

Kelso: The drowned town

Robyn Edie/Stuff “Once-in-a-lifetime” floods in 1978 and 1980 led to Kelso's abandonment in the early 1980s.

Few will have heard of this West Otago settlement, located 10km north of Tapanui. That’s because it now only exists as a place name on a map – the town itself is long-abandoned.

Kelso was settled in 1878, and by the turn of the century had become a bustling community, with a railway line, church, school, two hotels and several shops and businesses. But right from the start, the town was plagued by its location, on the flat beside the Pomahaka River.

After a major flood in 1903, a housewife reportedly wrote: “O ye of all Kelso get ye into an Ark, for verily the floods will come and sweep ye all away, and all which once was, will be no more.”

Her words proved prophetic. In 1978 and 1980, the town was hit by two “once in a lifetime” deluges. Following the second flood, the decision was made to relocate the settlement, which during the 1960s and 1970s was thought to have had a population of around 300.

These days, all that remains of the town is the derelict remains of the former Kelso Dairy Factory and an old railway shed, as well as a small monument that tells the sad tale of its demise.

Te Wairoa: The buried village

Amanda McGrath Te Wairoa was buried in ash and mud from the 1886 Mt Tarawera eruption.

This is Aotearoa’s version of Pompeii: An entire village buried beneath hot ash and mud when Mt Tarawera erupted in 1886.

Around 150 lives would be lost in the violent eruption, which also claimed one of New Zealand’s most famous natural attractions, the Pink and White Terraces.

Years later, Te Wairoa was partially excavated, and it’s now New Zealand’s most-visited archaeological site where visitors can walk around and see what life was like in the former tourist town, which was also known as the Gateway to the Terraces.

The on-site museum is full of fascinating relics and stories, including accounts of a phantom waka that was seen gliding across Lake Tarawera, 11 days before the eruption.

St Bathans: The haunting hotbed

John Bisset/Stuff The Vulcan Hotel in St Bathans is New Zealand’s most famous haunted hotel.

If you dare to spend the night in this tiny Central Otago town, you might be lucky – or unlucky – enough to encounter its most infamous resident.

St Bathans was settled in the 1860s by gold miners, and at the height of the gold rush the community was said to have boasted 13 hotels. These days, only one remains – The Vulcan, built in 1882 – and it’s now considered a hotbed for paranormal tourism.

As the story goes, the hotel is haunted by Rose, a prostitute during the town’s heyday who supposedly plied her trade from Room 1, until she was murdered. The killer was never caught, so her restless spirit is said to roam the room to this day – and is apparently fond of making nocturnal visits to male guests.

St Bathans’ other star attraction is its spectacular man-made Blue Lake, created by filling an abandoned mining hole with water. While it’s a beautiful spot, it’s thought to contain a few ghosts of its own – some believe long-deceased miners can be seen rising from its depths at night.

Norsewood: The Scandi noir

David Unwin/Stuff Norsewood is famous for its trolls.

Tucked into the countryside east of the Ruahine Ranges in the lower North Island, you’ll find a slice of Norway in New Zealand, where the streets bear names like Odin, Thor, Viking and Hengist.

Welcome to Norsewood, founded in the early 1870s by farmers and foresters who came over from Scandinavia to clear a densely forested area known as Seventy Mile Bush, and quite literally carved the township out of the forest.

But in 1888, catastrophe struck when an inferno ripped through the district, fed by gale-force winds and destroying virtually everything in its path. Dozens of families were left homeless, and many of the wooden crosses in the town’s cemetery were burnt, as well as the church records that identified the graves – which included several children who were victims of a flu pandemic a few years earlier.

The resilient settlers went on to rebuild the town, which has retained its Scandinavian influence to this day – look out for the wooden trolls.

Collingwood: The lost capital

Amy Ridout Collingwood's historic cemetery, where gravestones tell tales of shipwrecks, floods and epidemics.

Located a two-hour drive from Nelson over Tākaka Hill, it’s hard to believe this remote town in the northwest corner of the South Island was once mooted as the site of New Zealand’s capital.

A few specks of gold found in Aorere Valley in the 1850s triggered the country’s first gold rush and led to the creation of a thriving town, originally named Gibbstown but later renamed Collingwood.

Around this time, the search was on for a new centre to replace Auckland as the capital, and due to its surging population and central location, Collingwood was proposed. However, the gold rush was short-lived, and prospectors ultimately abandoned the area for the more lucrative goldfields on the West Coast and in Central Otago.

The bad luck didn't end there. Collingwood was plagued by several fires over the years, including a massive blaze in 1904 which destroyed 21 buildings, all but decimating the town.

These days, Collingwood is full of charm, and is a popular base for exploring Kahurangi National Park (including the Heaphy Track Great Walk) and Farewell Spit. But if you stop by the local museum or the old cemetery, you’ll get hints of the darker stories from its past.