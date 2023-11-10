This is New Zealand's 'most beautiful' town

Taupō has been crowned the supreme winner at this year's Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

The heart of the North Island was named the champion at Parliament House in Wellington on Thursday night.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson said the high standard of this year's entries meant the contest was “very hard" to judge, but Taupō emerged the winner.

“Out of all the towns and cities I visited, Taupō ranked amongst the highest for the many climate-conscious initiatives it undertakes, excelling across every other criteria, making it the clear winner of the Supreme Award," said Saunderson.

The judges highlighted a range of environmental programmes, including an initiative to reduce food waste by redistributing food from local cafes and supermarkets, and regular community clean-up events to reduce litter.

For its win, the town will receive a mural painted by a local artist up to the value of $10,000.

While Taupō won the supreme prize, it did lose out on the Most Beautiful Large Town category to regular rival Whakatāne.

At the awards in 2021, Taupō won this category, with Whakatāne taking the supreme title.

Elsewhere, Tauranga was crowned the most beautiful city ahead of Christchurch and Arrowtown pipped Tūrangi for the small town honour.

In the Most Beautiful Small City category, New Plymouth sneaked in ahead of Whanganui.

For the first time, an award was given to the Most Beautiful Tiny Town, which is defined as an urban area of 999 residents or less. Awanui claimed the title ahead of Leigh.

In the individual awards, Taupō's Te Ātea claimed the Kiwi’s Choice Award, which is the favourite public spot in New Zealand. Arrowtown's Buckingham Street was the best street, with Rotorua's Okere Falls Scenic Reserve Wharepaku claiming the best loo in New Zealand.