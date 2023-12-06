Dear Greg Foran: The budding teen pilot taking on airlines over Dunedin airport snub

A schoolboy took flight with his bold plan to reinstate international flights to his home town, but will the airlines stay grounded?

Benjamin Paterson, 14, wants to be a pilot with Air New Zealand in the future, but well before that he would like the airline – or any airline – to once again fly internationally from Dunedin.

The Taieri College student addressed the Dunedin City Council (DCC) on Tuesday morning, about his petition to get international flights reinstated to Dunedin Airport.

That high-flying teen, who is working towards getting his pilot licence at the local aero club, started a petition to have flights reinstated and has so far collected more than 22,000 signatures.

He told the council that in addition to those signatures, people had expressed their frustration that the lack of international flights to and from the city, was impacting families on both sides of the Tasman.

Benjamin Paterson, 14, takes questions at the Dunedin City Council over his efforts to have international flights reinstated to Dunedin Airport.

His research had revealed that the most popular route from the city was Brisbane, then the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney.

He told council that it was unlikely that Air New Zealand would fly the route, which was due to a shortage of aircraft across their network.

Asked by Cr Brent Weatherall if Air New Zealand was “telling porkies” over not having enough planes, Paterson was diplomatic.

“I can believe they are short of aircraft.”

While Air New Zealand may decide fly the route, he had hopes for other airlines and had already contacted them to gauge their support.

“I’d like to bring the flights back in.’’

Before the Covid pandemic Virgin Australia flew direct weekly flights between Brisbane and Dunedin.

Paterson wanted the support of the DCC and the airport as part of his campaign, noting that an international airport in the region – Queenstown – was likely to have future capacity issues.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A plane arrives at Dunedin Airport. (File photo)

Cr Steve Walker asked if he believed Air New Zealand was committed to Dunedin, given its mission statement was to connect New Zealand and New Zealanders with each other and the world.

“I think from we’ve seen they are just more into the money side of it, and they can’t see Dunedin as a profitable place to make money, so I think there isn’t much of connecting New Zealand to the world from here,’’ Paterson said.

“Well said that man,” Walker replied, before urging him to run for council.

Cr Sophie Barker asked if he had heard from people from potential Australian tourists eager to visit Dunedin, rather than just Dunedinites visiting family members.

He confirmed he had received interest on both sides of the Tasman.

Barker highlighted that the council was a part owner of the airport and asked what it could do to support him.

He hoped the council would support his work, particularly by raise attention to the campaign.

Cr Weatherall asked what his plans were next.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Benjamin Paterson would love to talk to Air New Zealand chief executive officer Greg Foran.

“There is no real next goal from here, except taking action on it,” Paterson said.

His mother, Amber Paterson, said Benjamin was very passionate and determined about his plan, which included contacting a range of airlines including Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Fiji Airways, Rex Airlines, and Bonza.

He had even contacted Christopher Luxon, before he became Prime Minister, as he wanted to pick the brains of the former chief executive of Air New Zealand, and that of current chief executive, Greg Foran,

“So he has the Prime Minister and Greg Foran in his sights,” Paterson said.

Benjamin’s plan was sparked after the family went to Australia earlier this year, but had to fly via Wellington and then later return into Christchurch.

He questioned why all those Dunedinites on those flights had to drive to other airports.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A Jetstar international flight.

“When he sees something is not right, he will do something proactive about that . . . he has always been like that.’’

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul Jeremy O’Brien, said: "Our available fleet is operating at full capacity and while there are no current plans to fly a Brisbane – Dunedin service, we continue to monitor demand between the two destinations, as we do across all of our network''.

“We’re impressed with Ben’s passion for aviation and his local community."

The airline recently extended an invitation to bring him to Auckland to meet with our team where Ben will have the opportunity to present his findings as well as get a good understanding of how our fleet and network operates.”

The airline was aware he was studying for his private pilot’s licence, “so we’re teeing up a session with one of our pilots to answer all of his questions about this exciting career path as well as have a go flying on one of our simulator aircraft at our training facility".

A Jetstar spokesperson said: “We are always reviewing our network for expansion opportunities, but we have nothing to announce at this stage”.