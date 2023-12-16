The country's most DIY and passionate museum reopens after eight months

Mokau Museum collection manager and community coordinator Kath Jennings gives a tour through the Mokau Museum and Art Gallery before its reopening on Saturday.

Perched proudly in front of tall green hills, and beside the town butcher known for his killer bacon and sausages, sits perhaps the country's most DIY museum.

Don't let that fool you though. It's a term of endearment and the place is well worth a visit.

The Mokau Museum and Art Gallery, an hour north of New Plymouth, exists purely because of the passion of the locals, of which there are just a few hundred, to keep their history alive.

“The museum all started with donated items from the community, it was all led by locals wanting to celebrate the history,” Kath Jennings, collections manager and community coordinator, said.

It now houses more than 3000 artefacts and continues to grow.

The museum will reopen on Saturday after an eight-month closure for refurbishment.

Board members and volunteers have revamped the inside and an accessibility ramp has been added outside.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The museum has been revamped inside, and an accessibility ramp has been added outside.

The remodel was done to make it more accessible and turn it into a modern exhibition space, and potentially, a tourist hotspot for generations to come.

The museum is run by a group of dedicated volunteers who make exhibitions out of whatever they can find and repurpose to highlight the history of the area.

They're working down to the wire with paintbrushes and skill saws still going in the week before reopening.

"The volunteer effort has been amazing, and this place has been buzzing with activity,” museum committee chair Murray Seamark said.

New displays include a First Gas exhibition with information on the Kapuni and Maui gas pipelines, as Jennings said many people come in and ask about that.

There's also a whole section dedicated to information on the Mt Messenger Bypass and a pioneer's room which volunteers created based off a photo.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New exhibitions will be on display.

Displays have also been created in the windows, so people can view from outside and have an experience even if they're closed.

Jennings wants to open the office up more often, so visitors can see what happens and what it takes to run a museum.

At the moment, walking into the office, you'll find two large fossil rocks waiting to be identified.

Apparently, all the signs are pointing to them being Baleen Whale skulls.

“It's surprising how many people are interested in fossils.”

In September, the museum made a plea to the public to help them raise an extra $50,000 for the renovation project after discovering some pretty major rot and rust issues.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The museum is led by passionate volunteers, the likes of whom created this pioneer’s room based off a photo.

They've managed to raise $37,000 of that.

“Every day people are still making donations.”

The art gallery also reopens to the public this weekend with an exhibition by artists Dave Borgioli and Phil Taylor.

The space will feature new exhibitions every five weeks.

At the end of the gallery sits the original jail of the area which has been turned into a film viewing room.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The museum started with the passion of the locals to keep the town’s history alive.

The museum and gallery welcome 10,000 visitors a year and staff are excited to welcome them back.

It will be open from 10am to 4pm every day with a special reopening event on Saturday from 10am to 12pm.

They have their first official bus tour booked for December 23 – a group from Auckland.

“Work will continue through January, but the museum will be open.”