The best spots in New Zealand to get over your New Year's Day hangover

The summer holidays are upon us, but that doesn't mean our end of year breaks need to be expensive.

So the horrendous year that was has finally come to an end, but thanks to last night’s overindulgences, you’re feeling pretty horrendous yourself. We’re here to help.

With its bracing waters, healing hot pools, restorative spas, superlative pies and quality brunch spots, New Zealand is basically one big detox joint.

Here are a few ideas for helping you feel human again.

Brook Sabin Mineral-rich hot pools, carbs and the ‘hair of the dog’: Lake Taupo Holiday Resort’s swim-up hot pool bar and cafe delivers a winning hangover-busting combo.

The beach

You might not feel like dragging yourself out of bed – let alone the door – right now, but the ocean is such a miracle worker on hangovers it’s well worth making the effort.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Get ye to a beach even if you’re feeling groggy.

Your closest swimmable beach is the best option here – now is not the time to put your insides to the test on a potentially vomit-inducing car ride.

Get into the curative water as quickly as you can - if it’s cold or the waves are big then so much the better. They’ll get the toxic blood recirculating pronto.

Nana napping under the shade of a large tree is your best course of ‘action’ for the rest of the day - alcohol’s sleep-disrupting properties are a known cause of hangover symptoms after all. Once you feel you’re re-entering the land of the living, a walk in the fresh sea air should work wonders. If you’re landlocked, no need to fret - any fresh waterhole will do. Do a dive bomb if you can – it’s as good a remedy for clearing the head and getting the blood pumping as any.

George Heard/Stuff The famed Fairlie Bakehouse’s pork belly pie with apple sauce and crackling.

Your local pie shop

A classic Kiwi hangover cure since ages ago, the humble meat pie is surely the tastiest medicinal food out there.

Your toxin-overloaded system might complain if you pump it full of more bad stuff at this point, so head to a bakery you know delivers quality goods if you can. If you’re in Tauranga, head straight to Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery – owner Patrick Lam was named Lord of the Pies for a record seventh time in the 2019 NZ Supreme Pie Awards for his mince and cheese offering.

Aucklanders should hit up Euro Patisserie in Torbay – its potato top, steak and gravy and vegetarian offerings (the latter loaded with broccoli, cauliflower, pumpkin, carrot and spinach) scored three gold gongs in the last awards.

LUCY ZEE/Stuff Freelance writer and videographer Lucy Zee tucks into a pie at ‘Lord of the Pies’ Patrick Lam’s Tauranga bakery.

Nada Bakery in Tawa, Wellington; Kai Pai Wholesale in Wānaka; Cafe Boutique in Christchurch and Ten O’Clock Cookie Bakery Cafe in Masterton were among the other Gold Award winners.

If you’re within driving distance of Fairlie, of course, you should head to the pie purveyor that put the place on the map. Franz Lieber, the Austria-born owner of the legendary Fairlie Backhouse, has been churning out hangover-busting pastries stuffed with fresh, local ingredients for more than a decade. Popular flavour combos include smoked chicken and mushroom, salmon and bacon, pork belly and apple sauce, and classic mince and cheese.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rotorua’s Manupirua Hot Pools is one of the most isolated thermal baths in New Zealand, so you can avoid headache-inducing chitter chatter.

The nearest hot spring

Hot springs have been revered for their healing properties for thousands of years and, in Europe and Japan, are widely accepted as a treatment for a whole host of ailments.

If you believe in their superpowers, they deal to multiple hangover symptoms, including fatigue and – according to an Israeli study published in the journal Rheumatology International – pain. Sitting in a hot spring, our bodies soak up their natural minerals, such as calcium and sodium bicarbonate, boosting both blood and oxygen flow, while the warm water promotes restful sleep.

Luckily for us, the Land of the Long White Cloud (and geothermal hot spots) has free and commercial options across both the North and South islands. Rotorua has options aplenty, including Hell’s Gate, which also boasts mud-baths praised for their detoxifying powers, and native bush-surrounded Kerosene Creek, where you can sit in a makeshift private hot pool with a waterfall view for nada.

Supplied Take the waters at Rotorua’s Kerosene Creek for nada.

Other Stuff Travel favourites include Kaitoke Hot Springs on Great Barrier Island, The Lost Spring in Whitianga, Otumuheke Stream in Taupō, Ngāwhā Springs near Kaikohe, Hot Tubs Ōmārama in Mackenzie Country, Onsen Hot Pools in Queenstown and Maruia Hot Springs in Lewis Pass National Reserve.

To combine the curative properties of both hot pools and the ocean, head to Hot Water Beach on the Coromandel or its west coast counterpart Kāwhia Springs in the Waikato.

Your local day spa

Counteract the damage you did last night with a detoxing massage or scrub at your local day spa. Doing something beneficial for your body after treating it badly is good for the soul as well - and might go some way to easing your guilt.

If you’re in Auckland or Wellington, East Day Spa is a good option. It’s flickering candles, soft music and exotic aromas act as a balm for the senses from the moment you step in the door, and pretty much all of its treatments should persuade your body to stop making you suffer and just chill.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Onsen Pools Retreat and Day Spa in Queenstown boasts spirit-lifting views over the Shotover River.

The Chi Nei Tsang (Thai abdominal massage) is said to help eliminate toxins from the gastrointestinal tract, while also boosting your lymph, nervous and respiratory systems, while the lymphatic drainage massage will hopefully drain all remaining alcohol from your body.

Leave plenty of time to chill out in the relaxation area afterwards - there are individual pods so there’s no need to talk to anybody in your sorry state if you wish. There’s also a steam room that should help sweat out any remaining toxins, plus a manicure and pedicure room to help ensure you leave looking good. Or at least less like a walking train wreck with dry skin, chipped nails and crazy eyebrows.

If you’re in – or close to – the Bay of Plenty, get yourself to Day Spa Natural Detox Centre in Te Puke, which specialises in removing bad stuff from your body. The 95-minute spa treatment including an Ayurvedic dry brush massage, herbal back mask and hot stones should sort you out.

The best licensed brunch spots

Combine two or three common hangover cures - a big breakfast, strong coffee and the hair of the dog - at an all-day-breakfast or brunch spot.

Post-hangover cravings are a very individual thing. Burgers, full English brekkies, carb-heavy comfort food, ultra-healthy meals designed to undo the previous day’s damage, and Asian-style meals with nausea-relieving herbs and spices are all common go-tos. So where should you go to?

In Auckland, Winona Forever in Parnell delivers the goods on multiple fronts. The big breakfast plate with chicken and garlic sausage, pork belly, portobello mushrooms, poached eggs, jalapeno relish and greens should do the trick. Still unsatiated? Down the accompanying ciabatta topped with freeze-dried greens and whipped feta?

In need of something more virtuous? The saffron-infused porridge with poached pears and seasonal fruit, or miso-dressed vegan bowl could be your saving grace. After pure lard? Try the buttermilk-fried chicken with fries. Something sweet? Give the Eton rifle with cinnamon brioche, acai panna cotta, poached pear, pistachio-crumbed brandy snaps, meringue, mascarpone, raspberry coulis and maple syrup a go. With a beer, wine, ice-cold coffee or curative-sounding sweet and spicy chai with lemon and manuka honey if you fancy it.

In Wellington, Cuba St institution Olive is a good option, as is Burger Liquor, where you can order a kind of breakfast alcoholic milkshake to go with your giant burger, popcorn chicken or Punjabi poutine. In Christchurch, try Hello Sunday Cafe, Drexels, The Lotus-Heart Vegetarian Restaurant or Luciano’s Espresso Bar. “Banoffles” (banana and buttermilks waffles) with salted caramel ice cream, peanut praline and bacon anyone?

Your nearest bungy base

Throwing yourself off a bridge mightn’t sound like the smartest idea when you’re feeling queasy, but it’s a quick way to wake yourself up and get the blood pumping. You’ll probably sweat out half last night’s alcohol intake on the way there. It’s also an effective way of banishing the ennui the accompanies a hangover for many.

Supplied Bungy jumping: A surefire way to banish the ‘adult flu’ blues.

You’ll be wide-eyed and bushy-tailed long before you step off the platform. If you're in or near Queenstown, you can can tackle the highest bungy jump in New Zealand – Nevis Bungy – which logically offers the longest-lasting high. In Auckland, take a leap off the Harbour Bridge or, if you’re in the Huka Falls vicinity, visit Taupō Bungy, the highest clifftop bungy jump in Aotearoa. For an extra thrill at the latter, choose to be dunked in the Waikato River. How’s that for starting 2021 in style?