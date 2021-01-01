New Zealand's tiny towns are home to some of our best hidden gems, from an emerald lake, to cliffs that look like they're from the moon.

People travel from all over to visit Queenstown and Rotorua, New Zealand’s most famous tourist towns.

But while these destinations bask in the spotlight, others lie forgotten in their shadow.

Most tourists will never have heard of the likes of Jamestown or Te Aroha. But once upon a time, these little places had lofty ambitions.

Unfortunately, they were never realised – and now, instead of featuring on tourist maps, they have been relegated to the history books, telling stories of abandoned hopes and dreams.

We take a look at four small New Zealand towns that could have been big.

Jamestown, Fiordland

Supplied The only land route to Martins Bay in Fiordland is the Hollyford Track.

To describe “Jamestown” as a small town is to be rather generous, as all that remains these days are some old apple trees and rose bushes planted by its former residents.

But this deserted piece of paradise, located just north of Milford Sound in Fiordland, could have been a major travel hub, had all went to plan.

In the late 19th century, geologist James Hector proposed building a road from Queenstown to Martins Bay, where he envisioned a shipping port could be developed to provide a direct link between Otago and Australia.

The Superintendent of Otago at the time, James Macandrew, liked this idea very much, and in 1870 the first settlers arrived at Martins Bay, forming a community in his honour named Jamestown.

But the isolated settlement was doomed from the start. The first boatload of settlers from Dunedin ran aground on the Hollyford Bar. While no one was hurt, the families onboard lost most of their belongings.

Forests were cleared for farming, but the land wasn't fruitful. Supply ships were forced to dump deliveries on the beach because they couldn't make it up the river. The planned road to Queenstown was eventually downgraded to a bridle track.

Facing starvation, settlers survived on a diet of fish, weka, kiwi, and pigeons. Unsurprisingly, by the end of the decade, most had abandoned Jamestown.

Today, the only land route to Martins Bay is the Hollyford Track.

Ranfurly, Central Otago

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The Ranfurly Railway Station opened in 1898. It now houses the i-SITE visitor centre.

Napier might be known as New Zealand’s art deco capital, but many people don't realise it has a southern counterpart – Ranfurly, the largest town in the Maniototo region of Otago.

The town was put on the map with the creation of the Otago Central Railway in the late 1890s. Ranfurly was the main change-over station on the line, and was a bustling service hub.

Then in the 1930s, a series of suspicious fires destroyed many of the town’s buildings, including the hotel, town hall, grocery store and tobacconist. This led to a building boom, with the establishments reconstructed in the fashionable architectural style of the time – art deco.

One of these buildings was the Centennial Milk Bar, which was built in 1948 and served lunch to train passengers. As the only refreshment stop on the four-hour journey from Cromwell to Dunedin, it heaved with customers.

Victor Paul/Flickr Creative Commons The Centennial Milk Bar is an iconic art deco building in Ranfurly.

In 1956, the train was replaced by railcars that ran twice a day, with no opportunity for a refreshment stop in Ranfurly. But the Milk Bar remained a popular social gathering spot for locals, particularly teenagers.

These days, the Milk Bar and the railway station next door are now relics of a bygone era. The Otago Central Railway closed in 1990, and the Centennial shut its doors in 1999, unable to compete with the growing fast food and cafe culture.

While long past its heyday, Ranfurly has enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years, as a stop on the Otago Central Rail Trail. It’s also made the most of its art deco treasures, with an annual art deco festival, and the Centennial Milk Bar now housing a quirky art deco museum.

Collingwood, Golden Bay

Stuff The Courthouse built in 1901 is one of the last remaining buildings from early Collingwood.

Located a two-hour drive from Nelson over the stomach-churning Takaka Hill, it’s hard to believe the sleepy little town of Collingwood was once mooted as the site of New Zealand’s capital.

But that would be the case after a few specks of gold found in the Aorere Valley in the 1850s triggered New Zealand’s first gold rush, and led to the creation of a boomtown in the area – which was optimistically re-named Golden Bay.

By 1858, the growing settlement – then known as Gibbstown – had seven hotels and close to 1000 residents.

So promising was the area’s future that grandiose plans were formed in London for a permanent town called Collingwood to be established.

At the time, the search was on for a new capital city to replace Auckland, as it was a long and difficult journey for southern politicians. They needed a more central location – and Collingwood was suggested as a good contender.

Amy Ridout/Stuff The old police station of Gibbs Town.

However, the gold rush was short-lived, and within a year, prospectors were abandoning the area for the more lucrative goldfields on the West Coast and in Central Otago.

As a result, most of the planned town was never built, and Wellington was instead selected as the new capital. Some settlers stuck around, and decided to keep using the name Collingwood for the township.

But the town seemed destined for misfortune. It was plagued by several fires over the years, including a huge fire in 1904 which destroyed 21 buildings, all but decimating the town.

Collingwood was rebuilt, but never quite managed to become capital-worthy. These days, it’s best known as an ecotourism destination, thanks to its proximity to Kahurangi National Park and Farewell Spit.

Te Aroha, Waikato

Stephen Barker/Stuff The historic Cadman Bath House, now Te Aroha and District Museum, at Te Aroha Domain.

In the late 19th century, Te Aroha was the most popular spa resort in the country, drawing even more tourists than Rotorua.

Thousands of visitors would flock to the hot water mineral springs at the foot of the mountain, with several bathhouses and hotels operating by 1886, and a railway link from Hamilton making it easily accessible.

By 1894, the railway had finally reached Rotorua, and Te Aroha found itself facing stiff competition in the hot springs stakes. But it had a shiny new attraction up its sleeve – the beautiful Cadman Bath House, which opened in 1898.

In the next few years, Te Aroha would add a bowling green, a tennis court and a croquet lawn to its domain, in an attempt to make it an even more attractive destination.

However, it was eventually overshadowed by Rotorua, and by the 1930s its popularity had declined. In 1961, the Cadman Bath House shut down, and in 1978, the railway line closed.

The Cadman Bath House still stands today, now housing the Te Aroha and Districts Museum.