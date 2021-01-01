Four of New Zealand's most fascinating old towns

New Zealand's tiny towns are home to some of our best hidden gems, from an emerald lake, to cliffs that look like they're from the moon.

New Year’s Day may seem like an odd time to put together a guide to New Zealand’s oldest towns. But with many of us either on holiday or planning one, we’re hoping it’ll come in handy.

Not just for history buffs, our oldest settlements include a former booze and brothel mecca now doing a roaring trade in jet boat rides and island-hopping cruises, a smallholder farm service town turned wining, dining and shopping hub, and New Zealand’s answer to the French Riviera. Plus arguably the best place in Aotearoa to get a bellyful of fresh kai moana.

Even those who fell asleep in history class will be entertained, we promise.

Greytown

Supplied Greytown’s old Victorian buildings house quality eating spots, designer boutiques and speciality stores.

New Zealand’s first planned inland town has continued to flourish - although more as a wine and shopping hub these days than as the smallholder farming community it started off as.

The Wairarapa town’s original inhabitants probably weren’t too impressed when they first arrived. The Small Farms Association that founded the town in 1854 had promised to settle them in towns and on small farms, but they were greeted with thick bush.

Once it was cleared, Greytown thrived as a market and servicing centre, soon becoming the region’s largest settlement. Its fortunes fell when the railway bypassed the town in the 1870s, but Wellingtonians rediscovered it in the 1990s and, charmed by the wooden Victorian buildings, bought up holiday homes or moved in for good.

ANGIE BELCHER Greytown's boutique shops help make it one of the most fashionable towns in the region.

These days, it’s arguably the most stylish town in the Wairarapa with those old buildings housing swanky cafes and restaurants, boutique accommodation, and designer, speciality and antique shops.

To feel its history come alive, grab a heritage map from the information centre and visit historic buildings such as the cute-as-a-button Cobblestones museum and Papawai Marae, the site of the first Māori Parliament.

As the first town in New Zealand to celebrate Arbor Day, its trees are also testament to its long history, from the 900-year-old kahikatea at Kahikatea Gardens to the 117 lime trees planted in Soldiers Memorial Park to commemorate the 117 locals who lost their lives in WWII. The Tree Heritage Trail will point you in the direction of them all.

To raise your heart rate a little higher, cycle the 10km return Greytown-Woodside Trail, which follows the original branch line that connected the town to the historic Woodside Station along a flat oak-lined limestone path. That’s if you don’t get too distracted on the Classic New Zealand Wine Trail. Or the shops.

Riverton

Brook Sabin/Stuff Riverton: New Zealand’s answer to the French Riviera.

Along with being the “Riviera of the South”, this quirky port town’s other claim to fame is being the oldest Pākehā settlement in Southland and Otago.

The original Māori inhabitants were drawn to its harbour and kai moana (locals still dine for free on crayfish, pāua, mussels, flounder and blue cod) and, in the mid-1830s, whaler John Howell - who was born in England and arrived in New Zealand after stowing away on a ship bound for Australia at age 12 - established a whaling station in what was then known as Aparima.

After marrying the daughter of the local chief, Howell acquired a considerable amount of land. And he needed it – he went on to have 19 children and also took in three orphans.

When whaling went into decline, he pivoted toward importing, exporting and farming, landing Southland’s first sheep – 500 of them – in 1853.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff You get doses of history and culture with your sand and surf in Riverton.

Hardworking locals also made forays into flax milling, fishing and gold mining (in 1883 about 300 Chinese miners worked at Round Hill) and the port was active for commerce until a railway opened to nearby Invercargill in 1879.

These days, the town is home to artists, fisherpeople and corporate escapees, while visitors come for the cute, retro shops and cribs, off-beat cafes and art galleries, pretty estuary and the surrounding swimming beaches.

The local museum, Te Hikoi Southern Journey, is worth a visit for the history video alone - the exploits of colourful local characters including cabbage tree rum distillers and an Englishman who was taken prisoner by Māori and went on to become a chief thanks to his outstanding fighting talent are entertaining stuff.

The broad sands of Taramea Bay are also well worth a stroll, although only the (fool)hardy take a dip without a wetsuit. Let’s just say the temperature won’t make you feel like you’re in the Riviera.

Russell

Supplied Russell: The ‘hellhole of the Pacific’ no longer.

This Bay of Islands town was known as Kororāreka (Sweet Penguin) before local Māori allowed it to become New Zealand’s first European settlement and it promptly gained infamy as the “hellhole of the Pacific”.

Escaped convicts from Australia, whalers and wheeler dealers plied the waterfront for women and booze - both brothels and grog shops did a roaring trade. As did local Māori, who supplied visitors with fish, pork, kumara, fresh veggies, flax and fresh water.

Business was so good it sparked the so-called “Girls War” of 1830. Two Māori women from different tribes had a tiff that soon erupted into a massive brawl with multiple fatalities. It was eventually broken up by missionaries. While some say the women were fighting over a whaling captain, the real reason appears to be that both wanted to dominate the trade with visitors.

After the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840, Governor William Hobson bought land at Okiato (where the car ferry now leaves from) to establish the country’s first capital, naming it Russell after the leader of the British House of Commons. We all know that didn’t work out though – the capital was moved to Auckland before Wellington and the settlement burnt to the ground.

Supplied Russell’s well-preserved old buildings lend it much of its charm.

While no one could rightly call Russell a hellhole these days, much of its ancient (in New Zealand terms) history is still on display.

The Catholic mission Pompallier and Christ Church (which still bares scars from the New Zealand Land Wars in the form of musket ball holes) are among the historic buildings that can be visited. Along with the Duke of Marlborough – New Zealand’s first licenced hotel, bar and restaurant.

Flagstaff Hill, where Hōne Heke chopped down the British flagpole four times, is also well worth a visit - the views across the town and harbour are bound to have you clicking your camera.

Otherwise, do as most holidaymakers do and stroll the pretty streets, eat at the quality cafes and restaurants and jump on tours to the surrounding islands.

Bluff

Rebecca Moore/STUFF Bluff’s Stirling Point has become an obligatory photo stop on the tourist trail.

New Zealand’s southernmost town is synonymous to many Kiwis with oysters and being at the very, very end of the South Island, but its other claim to fame is being the oldest continuously occupied settlement in the country.

When Pākehā sailors arrived in the harbour in 1813, they found a Ngāi Tahu settlement on the side of Bluff Hill – hardy souls likely attracted by the bountiful kai moana which, along with oysters, include rock lobster and blue cod.

By 1824, whaler and Waterloo veteran James Spencer (aka Timi Katoa and Jimmy the Strong) had set up a trading post and a whaling station followed. A town originally known as Campbelltown was surveyed in 1866 and became a customs port that operated a freight and passenger service to Melbourne for 60 years. In 1917, the town was officially renamed Bluff – which was what the locals had been calling it since day dot.

The town has been dealt a tough hand in life since, losing freezing works and much of its oyster trade between the mid-1980s and 90s when a parasite devastated harvests. Times are still tough: Tīwai Point aluminium smelter is expected to close this year after four decades in operation, affecting some 1000 employees.

John Hawkins The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival attracts visitors from around the country.

The fishing sector, however, has weathered all storms – more fish and shellfish are now landed at Bluff than at any other New Zealand port.

And its famous oysters still keep the visitors coming, particularly in May for the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival. Taking a photo at the Stirling Point signpost has also become a #nzmustdo, although it’s not actually the very end of New Zealand. It does mark the end of State Highway 1 and Te Araroa Trail though, where many start or end their journeys through Aotearoa and there’s a definite edge-of-the-world vibe.

For a history lesson, head to the Maritime Museum, where you can learn about the many early ships wrecked in the area and explore a 1909 oyster ship.

Don’t leave without dining at Oyster Cove. With floor-to-ceiling windows making the most of sea views out to Ruapuki, Dog and Stewart Islands, it’ll have you believing in Bluff’s moniker as “the Pearl of the South”.