New Zealand's top indoor activities for a bummer summer

The summer holidays are upon us, but that doesn't mean our end of year breaks need to be expensive.

So your camping trip has ended in a washout, and judging by those chilly temperatures, it’s unlikely you’ll be heading to the beach anytime soon.

But that doesn't have to mean your summer holiday is ruined – there’s still plenty of fun to be had on a rainy day. You just need to know where to find it.

From cosy caves to cute cinemas, chocolate factories to curling rinks (actually, there’s just one of those), here are some ideas for making the most of a bummer summer.

Check out a quirky museum

SIOBHAN DOWNES/Stuff You won’t find any ‘please do not touch’ signs at the weird and wonderful Steampunk HQ in Oamaru.

I know, I know, is there anything more cliche than visiting a museum on a rainy day? But let me assure you, these quirky museums will make your eyes glaze from over-stimulation, rather than boredom.

Steampunk HQ in Ōamaru is one of my all-time favourites. To call it a museum doesn't do it justice – it's a wonderland of upcycled treasures, bizarre gadgets and ghostly figures. There are also plenty of hands-on exhibits, like the metagalactic pipe organ, where you can pretend to be an alien DJ. Or you can enter The Portal, a surreal mirrored room with hundreds of glowing lights that gives the sensation of stepping into another dimension.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff The Portal at Steampunk HQ is a surreal mirrored room with hundreds of lights.

Keep heading up the Waitaki Valley, and you’ll find the Vanished World Centre in Duntroon, which is packed full of fossils of fantastic prehistoric beasts, such as giant penguins and shark-toothed dolphins. There’s even a fossil extraction room, where kids can chip away at 25 million-year-old limestone until they find their own fossil – which they get to take home, along with a junior paleontologist certificate.

Up north? A visit to Claphams National Clock Museum in Whangārei is worth your time (sorry). Now home to more than 2100 clocks and timepieces, the collection was started more than a century ago by Archie Clapham, who had around 400 clocks in his family home. Cuckoos and alarms, towering grandfathers and tiny timepieces, ornate and simple – every type of clock you could possibly imagine is here, and more.

Catch a movie at a boutique cinema

Delwyn Dickey/Stuff The Matakana Cinemas are a special place to catch a film.

There’s nothing more satisfying than heading to lovely little cinema on a foul summer’s day, enjoying a cheesy film and some delicious snacks totally guilt-free because the weather is too rubbish to do anything else. Cinema Paradiso in Wānaka is a classic, with its comfy old sofas and famous cookies served fresh from the oven during the intermission.

On the West Coast, Hokitika’s Regent Theatre shows all the latest flicks in its wee art deco building. Fiordland Cinema is even smaller – just 52 seats – but along with the new releases, you can watch daily screenings of the locally filmed movie Ata Whenua – Shadowland, and see Fiordland’s spectacular scenery on the big screen.

A short drive north of Auckland, Matakana Cinemas is a must-visit, if only to admire its three beautifully decorated theatres, each with a different theme – one boasts a ceiling covered in roses, one has a spectacular chandelier, while another is draped in romantic fabrics.

If you’re in the Coromandel and the weather isn’t too flash, head to Mercury Twin Cinemas in Whitianga. As well as having a good old-fashioned candy bar, they're licensed to serve beer and wine.

Find a good book to lose yourself in

Monique Ford/Stuff Featherston is the only accredited Booktown in New Zealand, and one of only 22 in the world.

A rainy day is the perfect opportunity to spend hours perusing the shelves of a cosy bookstore. You’ll have no trouble finding a summer read in Featherston, New Zealand's very own “Booktown” in the Wairarapa, which boasts what must be the country’s best collection of second-hand and antique book shops. You could spend hours poking around the enormous second-hand shop For the Love Of Books.

The Piggery in Whangārei is Northland’s largest second-hand bookstore, and has an interesting backstory, starting life in a former piggery outhouse at Whangārei Heads – hence the name.

In the South Island, it’s hard to beat Adventure Books in Ōamaru. Nestled in the Victorian Precinct, this beautiful shop specialises in books about travel and exploration, with many rare and out-of-print titles on its shelves. There are also plenty of artefacts to admire throughout the store, such as vintage maps, globes, and even a full-size replica of a 100-year-old lifeboat.

Take a tasty tour

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Wellington Chocolate Factory is located down the foodie laneway that is Eva Street.

Tours aren't just for tourists, you know. You can pretend you’re on holiday at home by sampling your town’s local wonders of the foodie kind.

Wellington Chocolate Factory is already a cosy place to be on a gloomy day, but you can really make yourself feel at home by booking one of their tours, which take you through the chocolate-making process. You’ll be welcomed with a deliciously rich hot chocolate, with tastings throughout the tour.

If it’s not ice cream weather outside, why not enjoy it inside, by taking a tour of the Tip Top factory in Mt Wellington, Auckland? The hour-long tours are a steal at $8 per person, which includes an ice cream.

Pic’s Peanut Butter World in Nelson isn’t just a factory – it’s a destination for peanut butter lovers. Head there for a fun free tour where kids can even have a go at making their own peanut butter.

Hit the ice

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Naseby Indoor Curling Rink is the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

When summer feels like anything but, sometimes the best thing to do is embrace the cold, by checking out some of New Zealand’s top indoor ice venues.

Naseby Indoor Curling Rink is the only indoor facility dedicated to curling in the southern hemisphere, located in the tiny Central Otago gold rush town. Like all the best games, this curious sport (which is sometimes described as bowls on ice) is easy to learn, and difficult to master – but you’ll have a lot of fun in the process.

At Queenstown Ice Arena and Dunedin Ice Stadium, as well as ice skating, you can have a blat in an ice bumper car, which are controlled by two joysticks – steering on ice is just as hard as it sounds, which makes for hilarious results.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Bump and slide your way across the ice in an ice bumper car.

Blow off some steam

Use the bad weather as an excuse to take a day off your outdoor activities, and sit back and enjoy a relaxing ride on a vintage train.

The Gisborne City Vintage Railway is a real treat, offering rides on a Wa165 steam locomotive that was built in 1897. Excursions run from Gisborne to Muriwai, a two-hour round trip, with some unique features along the journey – such as crossing the main Gisborne Airport runway.

The Marlborough Flyer is another classic, travelling from Picton to Blenheim on a steam locomotive built in 1915. The hour-long journey takes you up steep elevation out of Picton, through the Para Wetlands, across the Wairau River into the Wairau Valley and through Blenheim’s famous vineyards.

Marlborough Flyer/Supplied The Marlborough Flyer steam locomotive was built in 1915.

Soak in a hot tub

Ok, so it's not exactly indoors, but there’s nothing more inviting than a steaming hot tub on a cool day.

Secret Spot Hot Tubs, located in the Waipā Valley just outside Rotorua, consists of 12 private cedar hot tubs nestled in the trees on the edge of Whakarewarewa Forest. If it’s raining, they can set up an umbrella over your tub.

SUPPLIED Secret Spot Hot Tubs in Rotorua are the perfect place for a cold day dip.

Hot Tubs Omarama is another beautiful spot for a soak. They’ll make sure your private tub is set at the ideal temperature for the weather, but you can also control it yourself, by adding cool water from a tap, or by turning up the heat on the natural wood fire.

Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools are the perfect place to hunker down during a bout of wild West Coast weather. Treat yourself by booking a private pool – they even have little cave shelters to hide away in.