Greytown, Wairarapa: The New Zealand town that celebrates Christmas in July

I’m wrapped up in my winter woollies, sipping hot chocolate beneath a twinkling Christmas tree. The aroma of sausage wafts through the chilly night air, as hungry hordes form queues in front of stalls selling all kinds of festive fare.

You might think I’m reminiscing about a pre-Covid trip to one of the famous Christmas markets in Europe. But this was actually just last weekend, in the Wairarapa town of Greytown.

Jet Productions The Christmas night markets take place outside the Town Hall every Saturday throughout July.

Make the drive over the big hill from Wellington at this time of year, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve ended up in New Zealand’s version of Whoville, from the classic Dr Seuss tale – but you certainly won’t find any Grinches here.

“This feels like proper Christmas,” raves my northern hemispherean partner, who has never quite managed to get onboard with our pōhutukawa and pavlova-filled holiday.

Throughout July, Greytown is hosting a midwinter celebration called the Festival of Christmas, featuring a month-long programme of light displays, markets, workshops and family-friendly activities. The event was held for the first time in 2020 as a way to help lift people’s spirits and promote local tourism after the Covid-19 lockdown, and it was so well-received they’ve decided to make it an annual tradition.

“It puts a smile on everyone’s faces and makes what is otherwise quite a dull and dreary month quite exciting,” says one of the festival’s organisers, Nick Rogers of The White Swan hotel.

Jet Productions The White Swan hotel is a festive hub.

This iconic hotel on the main street is our home for the weekend, and staying here only adds to the feeling that we’ve stepped into a scene from a Christmas card, with its enormous tree in the foyer, and bauble-studded garland on the staircase leading us up to our cosy room, the traditional English “George” suite.

In the bar below, the levels of merriment easily rival those experienced during the actual silly season, with staff running out of wine glasses by 6pm on the opening night of the festival (in true country town style someone is dispatched across the road to the Workingmen’s Club to borrow some).

Next door, The White Swan’s restaurant is serving up special Christmas dishes in addition to its regular menu. My partner goes for the winter-appropriate venison strip loin with celeriac and truffle purée, mulled wine pear, slow-cooked red cabbage, spinach and red wine jus, while I stick to my Kiwi roots and order the brown sugar pavlova, made more interesting with rhubarb jam and matcha cream.

The White Swan is also one of four buildings along the main street that act as a canvas for spectacular light displays that are switched on every night of the festival. Greytown is already a destination that frequently makes it onto New Zealand’s “most beautiful town” lists, but these colourful illuminations make it just as mesmerising after dark. The only trouble is trying to get a good photo in between the gaps of traffic snaking their way along State Highway 2.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The Design Library is one of four Main Street buildings to be illuminated.

These buildings might be the main stars of the show, but almost every shop along the street has got into the festive spirit, decorating their windows with fairy lights, wreaths and whimsical displays that have us questioning the time of year. I find myself compiling a mental Christmas wishlist in the gorgeous Mrs Blackwell’s Village Bookshop (my new favourite shop), only to remember there are still technically five months to go.

Jet Productions The Blackwell & Sons bicycle store all lit up for Christmas.

European-style Christmas night markets take place every Saturday of the festival, from 5pm to 8pm, outside the Greytown Town Hall. It’s here I enjoy my rich hot chocolate from a stall run by local chocolate makers Schoc Chocolates, but there are also stalls selling Bavarian sausages, baked goods, locally made products like honey and soap, and arts and crafts.

More adult treats can be found across the street at Pinocchio, a popular restaurant that last year moved from Martinborough to Greytown. In the courtyard, top chef Martin Bosley (who himself recently relocated to Greytown) is shucking fresh oysters, served up with mulled wine – though just like the night before, it doesn’t take long for the drink to run out. Bosley will be back at Pinocchio with his Oyster Saloon on July 30 and 31, and my advice would be to get in early (it kicks off at 3pm).

We certainly don't starve though, as we’re booked in for a full feast at Pinocchio, which, like The White Swan, has a Christmas menu. We tuck into roast chicken with gravy, potatoes, carrots, broccoli and Yorkshire pudding. It’s the sort of meal that really does taste better on a cold winter’s night, and I find myself traitorously thinking that a midwinter Christmas might indeed be superior.

There is one important aspect of the festival that reminds us we’re in New Zealand. This time of year also sees the celebration of Matariki, or the Māori New Year, and the festival programme has made sure to highlight this. A “Discover Matariki” talk packs out the town hall, with people eager to hear the story of the star cluster and its significance ahead of Matariki becoming an official public holiday next year.

As one of the speakers points out, this means people in Greytown will get to celebrate both Christmas and New Year twice. There’s something to be said for new traditions.

