A Bunk for the Night: New Zealand's obsession with backcountry huts

A popular tramping hut in Arthur's Pass will be rebuilt in a valley with rare whio, yellowhead, and critically endangered orange-fronted parakeet.

A backcountry hut can represent many things. Primarily a place for shelter, they’re also a place where lives have been saved, and stories are gathered, shared and recorded, that would otherwise be lost in the wilderness. History is woven throughout New Zealand’s network of huts.

New Zealand has a unique hut system of around a thousand government-run shelters across the country that are accessible to the public, which is unlike other countries, where huts are often run by alpine clubs and are not available to all. Representing around 150 years of history, our backcountry huts run throughout our mountains, forests and coastline.

A new guidebook, A Bunk For The Night, takes a deeper dive into some of the country’s best-loved huts, featuring about 200 of the finest across New Zealand.

Rob Brown Early morning at Mataketake Hut, looking north up the West Coast.

Co-authored by tramping experts Shaun Barnett, Geoff Spearpoint and Rob Brown, the book is a follow-on from the trio’s earlier work, Shelter From The Storm, and includes recommendations and a glimpse into the stories and heritage of these public shelters.

Barnett’s first introduction to tramping was after he moved to Hawke’s Bay as a teenager, and a friend's father took him hiking in the Ruahine Range.

“I just had no idea about the expanse of these places, that there were so many huts and tracks and vast mountainous tracks out there,” Barnett says.

“It really opened up my eyes to the backcountry of Hawke’s Bay and I quickly became obsessed with tramping. But I properly didn't really appreciate huts beyond their value as shelter, some place to stop for the night before you tramped on somewhere else.”

Supplied Tramping expert Shaun Barnett (pictured) is the co-author of new guidebook A Bunk For The Night, alongside Geoff Spearpoint and Rob Brown.

Over time, Barnett gained a different appreciation as he travelled the country and saw the different styles of huts that had been built over 150 years.

“I began to realise what they represented, and that was history, really. The history of how the backcountry was used, the many different architectural styles, and the stories that they gather, because they’re a place where people stop for the night. They talk, they tell stories.

“There’s a hut book where things get recorded, they gather stories in a way that lots of other places don’t.”

Shaun Barnett/Black Robin Photography Asbestos Cottage in the Kahurangi National Park.

Barnett says there’s more to huts than just a corrugated iron roof and some timber – and believes that’s why New Zealanders feel so passionate about them. They can be a place of celebration and connection, a place for moments of self-reflection, where memories are formed with friends and family, and a refuge for people travelling or working in the outdoors.

And, there’s a hut for everyone, says Barnett.

“Lots of trampers really value quite simple huts, quite basic ones that have a bit of character. But then having had children and gone tramping with them, I can really appreciate some of the new DOC huts that are a bit more comfortable. They’ve got double-glazed windows, they’re insulated and a bit warmer, and a bit more of an attractive place to take kids.

“It really does depend on what you're after in your experience. Some people love the social aspect of tramping and prefer a bigger hut that's bustling with activity and people they can talk to.

“And others, their worst nightmare is arriving at a hut and there’s already someone there, as they’re going out there to have peace and quiet. It reflects a big range of experiences that can happen in these places.”

Shaun Barnett/Black Robin Photography Shutes Hut in the Ruahine Range was built in 1920 by Alex Shute using local stone.

Many of our older huts – especially those more than a century old – have interesting tales of the people who built and lived in these shelters, which are shared in the book.

One of Barnett’s favourite huts is Shutes Hut in the Ruahine Range, built by a rabbiter named Alexander Shute in 1920 and is made of local stone.

“The hut is basic but comfortable, there's a big open fire. It's just quite a special place,” says Barnett. Apparently Shute himself didn’t always appreciate visitors into the hut, and was known to act mad, so they would disappear, says Barnett.

And then there was Henry and Annie who lived in Asbestos Cottage in the Kahurangi National Park for about 30 years from 1914, after fleeing from society. Annie only left the hut twice in that time, but they were known to entertain trampers who visited.

“There are incredible stories like that from people who have escaped society. You could easily over-romanticise their existence.”

During the Great Depression, a number of ‘tent camps’ were built across the country as there wasn’t enough money to build more solid huts. They were a semi-permanent shelter, a hybrid between a hut and a tent, with a wooden framework, but made with canvas. They were eventually replaced by huts, as the canvas was prone to rotting, and in the South Island, the kea would often rip the canvas to shreds.

Shaun Barnett/Black Robin Photography The restored Cobb Tent Camp in the Kahurangi National Park, one of the last of its kind.

The tent camps were not as durable as shelters with corrugated iron, and they gradually disappeared. However, there is one that still exists, called Cobb Hut, in the Kahurangi National Park. The hut was in a dilapidated state, and the authors of the book noted that it was in dire need of restoration.

That call lead local DOC ranger, John Taylor, to see what he could do to restore the tent camp. He pulled together the local community, and trampers came in to help reform the site, flatten it out, build up river stone so it was better drained site, and a local canvas company donated the canvas for the restoration. The tent camp was officially opened in 2014.

Barnett says this community effort goes to show how passionate people are about certain backcountry huts, and that people do have connections to them. Over the years, many more huts have disappeared. However, when Lou Sanson took over as Director General for DOC, he stated no more backcountry huts would be removed under his watch.

“Now we have a backcountry trust, coordinating volunteer efforts to restore and maintain the huts and giving the outdoor community a say over what huts they want to get attention,”

Shaun Barnett/Black Robin Photography Howletts Hut in winter, in the Ruahine Forest Range.

“There's been a real shift in our appreciation of them.

“Lockdowns aside, since New Zealanders haven’t been travelling overseas, there's been a real surge in interest in tramping, and it's really hard to get a booking on a Great Walk. Stewart Island has been going gangbusters. People are really excited about exploring their own country.

“It's an escape from urban life, escape from complexity, from technology, but it’s always going towards simplicity, going towards nature, a physical experience as well, and one that’s good for our minds.”

An etiquette guide to staying in backcountry huts

There are a few key rules for staying in backcountry huts, both social etiquette and for looking after the shelter itself.

Socially, Barnett says you should always welcome newcomers, even if the hut is getting full, because its primary purpose is shelter.

“I have turned up to huts and someone said ‘the hut’s full, go elsewhere’, and that's not what you do. That's not the ethos the backcountry has developed in New Zealand.”

It does mean people need to be considerate of others, don’t be too noisy especially late at night, and be prepared to work around others, especially when it comes to cooking meals.

Protecting the hut is an important part of using them too, and the last person to leave has the responsibility to sweep out the hut.

If there are ashes in the fire, wait until they are properly cooled down before taking them outside.

“There are lots of huts that have burned down because people have taken out ashes that are too hot, and it's started a fire,” says Barnett. “It does happen reasonably often that the hut burns down.”

Finally, latch the door and close the windows to prevent possums, rats and other wildlife from getting in.

“Just try and leave it a bit better as you found it, or as you’d like to find – it is a basic rule of thumb.”

A Bunk For The Night: A Guide to New Zealand's Best Backcountry Huts by Shaun Barnett, Rob Brown and Geoff Spearpoint is published by Potton & Burton and is available in bookshops nationwide, rrp $49.99.

