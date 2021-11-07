Summer in New Zealand's cities: Where to eat, play and swim

While many Kiwis pack campgrounds and head to quintessential beaches for a bach holiday over summer, there is something to be said for a city holiday: you can dine out for breakfast, lunch and dinner if you want to, immerse yourself in cultural experiences without the crowds and wander around and people-gaze.

New Zealand’s cities are fun, vibrant places to visit and you can also get a decent flat white while the kids lick ice cream. Off-peak, with many locals away, you might find some cheaper accommodation too.

Wellington

Supplied You can't beat Wellington on a good day.

The capital city is often at its best in summer, when workplaces clear out but enough people stay around to give Wellington the heart and soul it is renowned for.

Buskers are out in the city streets, entertaining those ambling around, while you can also wander along the waterfront with a take-out coffee and people watch.

Museums and galleries give the city a cultural buzz while the lush bush surrounding Wellington means you can hear tui sing between the hum of the traffic.

Best beach/swimming spot: If you want crowds, Oriental Bay is fun for a dip and not far from the city centre. You can swim out to one of the platforms or – if you’re a daring and competent swimmer – challenge yourself to swim around the fountain in the middle of the bay.

In a northerly, head around Wellington’s South Coast to sheltered Princess Bay, where the walk from the car is worth the sheltered and sandy beach you’ll find beneath the carpark.

Best fish and chips and where to eat them: Mount Victoria’s The Chippery serves up a range of delicious fish species – groper, snapper, john dory, trevally, tarakihi and others – brought in fresh from the trawlers and accompanied by agria potato chips. Take your parcel and sit on a park bench along Oriental Parade

ROSA WOODS It's easy to walk to cycle along the waterfront.

Best walk/hike: If you laid out Wellington’s 460 kilometres of green belt trails, you could walk from the city to Hamilton. It’s like choosing a favourite child to try to suggest a favourite, but the trails winding through Otari-Wilton Bush are lush and relatively easy to wander along.

Wellington’s oldest scenic reserve is filled with original and regenerating bush that once covered much of Wellington and many of the trees are apparently several hundred years old.

Best free or cultural experience: Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa's full name translates to 'container of treasures', which is an apt description for a museum considered the home of New Zealand stories.

Free to visit, it is packed with the country’s national art collection, Māori artefacts and art, and scientific and natural wonders.

Some of the exhibitions are interactive, which the kids like, and it appeals across the generations. It’s also a good place to visit if the weather turns.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff What better place to be mid-summer than Days Bay Beach in Eastbourne, Wellington.

Best out-of-town excursion: Jump on the East by West ferry from Queen’s Wharf and whizz across Wellington Harbour to Eastbourne. The sunny seaside village has a laid back charm – you can head for a walk over the hill to Butterfly Creek, hire a bike and cycle along the flat gravel trail to Pencarrow Lighthouse or lie on the beach and eat ice cream while the kids jump off the jetty. Eastbourne was where the writer Katherine Mansfield holidayed with her family, and it inspired one of her short stories, “At the Bay’’.

Auckland

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Summer in the heart of central city Auckland.

If you’re in Auckland over summer, you’ll be spoilt with tons of sunshine, sandy beaches and warm sea, and, on a bad day, a ton of activities to enjoy both in and out of town.

Sitting in the sparkling blue Hauraki Gulf, Auckland is also a great base to explore the islands nearby: Waiheke, Rangitoto, or Rotoroa, and you could even take a day trip to the Coromandel.

Best beach/swimming spot: Piha is renowned for its black iron sand beach and waves rolling and crashing on to the seashore. Considered one of the country’s top surf beaches, it’s a must on a visit to Auckland over summer. For a calmer, gentler beach, head to one of Auckland’s eastern bay beaches – either Mission Bay or Kohimarama.

Best fish and chips and where to eat them: Fish Smith, Herne Bay. The line out the door should be enough of a giveaway that this is one of Auckland’s top fish and chip eateries. Take your dinner and wander down to the nearby Herne Bay beach for the perfect summer evening.

Auckland Unlimited Piha Beach, West Auckland is bordered by the Waitākere Ranges.

Best hike/walk: Kitekite Falls walk. Again, in Piha, this walk is a must-do when out west. The one-hour return climb over gravel tracks and boardwalks is suitable for moderate levels of fitness. After weaving through magical native forest, the falls are a majestic reward at the end.

Best free or cultural experience: The Auckland War Memorial Museum sits on top of a hill on picturesque Auckland Domain. It has a range of galleries and revolving exhibitions.

Along with showcasing New Zealand's war history and stories of Jewish holocaust survivors, another highlight is the immersive Living City, where the walls and floor are alive with projections illustrating the lives of Aucklanders and the places they inhabit. You can use the interactive touchscreen to dive further into a specific location such as a neighbourhood.

Stuff-co-nz Aucklanders can easily make the 20-minute ferry trip across to Rangitoto Island.

Best out-of-town excursion: Jump on a ferry and head over to Devonport for the afternoon. The pretty seaside village has cute shops and cafés, and walks along the waterfront. For a swim, head over the hill to sandy Cheltenham Beach, where you can splash around and gaze across at Rangitoto Island.

Hamilton

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Hamilton Gardens is Waikato’s most-visited attraction.

The riverside city of Hamilton is one of the country’s fastest growing and it is blessed with attractions, from adventurous and family activities, to cultural events and an impressive range of eateries.

Hamilton is a great spot to visit in the summer months due to the breadth of accommodation, and it is close to a range of must-dos in the Waikato: the Waitomo Caves, Hobbiton, Waikato war sites and the west coast surf beaches.

Best swimming spot/beach and best out-of-town excursion: Raglan, 40 minutes west from Hamilton, is a surfing mecca and it also boasts a dramatic black sand coastline.

Many people believe that Manu Bay (also known as The Point) has the longest, most accessible and consistent left-hand break in the world. If you don’t surf, it’s worth going to watch those who do. Ocean Beach down the road is a top spot for a dip and is patrolled by lifeguards.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Raglan is the most popular surf break in New Zealand, so it is generally always crowded.

Best fish and chips and where to eat them: Raglan Fish on Raglan Wharf is a must-do if you’re visiting the town. Hang your legs over the edge of the wharf and nibble on freshly caught fish and salty chips as you watch the sun slip down behind the horizon.

Best hike/walk: In Hamilton, walk, run or bike along the river paths stretching alongside the Waikato River. Near Raglan, the Wairēinga/Bridal Veil Falls walk is an easy 10-minute walk through native bush, following the Pakoka River for most of the way. Viewing platforms provide incredible views of the plunging white falls flanked by grey rock and green bush.

Best free or cultural experience: From a former rubbish dump to the Waikato’s most visited attraction, Hamilton Gardens are among the best in Australasia. Hamilton Gardens tell the story of international gardens through themed collections. You can walk from a peaceful Sung Dynasty Chinese Scholar’s garden into an Italian Renaissance Garden, before being enthralled by the grandeur of the Indian Char Bagh (‘four quartered’) Garden.

Queenstown

Brook Sabin/Stuff The shores of Lake Wakatipu are heaving in summer.

One of the wonderful things about Queenstown is that each season is distinctive. You can feel like you’re visiting an entirely different place in spring, when the trees are sprinkled with pretty blossom, and in winter, when the craggy mountains are layered with snow.

A Queenstown summer is often hot, when the heat settles between the mountains and Lake Wakatipu glistens invitingly. Queenstown is packed with so many activities and adventures that you’ll be spoilt for choice, and a holiday here means the kids will be too busy to stare at their screens.

Best beach/swimming spot: About 20 minutes out of town, Bob’s Cove is a local favourite. After walking along a track through native bush, past a historic lime kiln from the 1800s, a small bay appears like a magical apparition. Bob’s Cove has a small jetty which is perfect for jumping off in summer, and also fruitful fishing spots.

Best fish and chips and where to eat them: Erik’s Fish and Chips serves blue cod caught from Dunedin Harbour, along with melt-in-your-mouth Bluff oysters, and chips created from Canterbury-grown potatoes.

Take your package to Queenstown Bay to eat them in the sun – you can sit there till 9pm at the height of summer because the sun goes down very late in the south.

Best walk/hike: Prepare to flog your walking shoes because Queenstown is surrounded by hundreds of kilometres of walking and hiking trails. In nearby Arrowtown, the eight-kilometre loop around Lake Hayes is flat and easy, and you’ll be rewarded with a mirror image of the mountains reflecting in the glistening lake. The loop passes across wetlands which means you have to keep dogs on a leash.

Best free or cultural experience: Again, in Arrowtown, the Historic Chinese Settlement is dotted along the Arrow River. It’s free to walk along and gaze at the miners’ huts – some restored, and some recreated. In 1874, there were over 3500 Chinese workers in the region working as gold miners, 60 of whom lived in huts in Arrowtown. Ah Lum's Store is a historic trust category.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The quaint village of Glenorchy is only 40 minutes from Queenstown.

Best out-of-town excursion: Only 40 minutes from Queenstown, the village of Glenorchy is nestled between the massive Humbolt, Barrier, and Richardson mountain ranges in the Southern Alps. You can kayak or jetboat up the Dart River, go on one of the many walks, and see the sites where the Lord of the Rings was filmed.

Dunedin

DunedinNZ/Supplied St Clair is New Zealand's version of Bondi Beach.

Dunedin is gobsmackingly pretty: think houses spilling down the hillside, a harbour shimmering on sunny days, and lush, vibrant public gardens. Known for its surf beaches, indie fashion and rich culture and history, Dunedin’s summer temperatures are high enough to make it worth a visit.

Best beach/swimming spot: The St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool is perfect for your Instagram feed, reminiscent of the salt water pools at Sydney’s eastern beaches. Swim the lanes in the iconic pool as waves thunder and crash nearby. If you feel like beach time, Brighton Beach is a local favourite.

Best fish and chips and where to eat them: According to the annual fish and chip review in the scarfie magazine, Critic, Tahuna Camp Store at St Kilda’s beach scores top marks. The reviewer said the $5.50 piece of fish was delicious, with no air between the fish and the batter. Eat them across the road on pretty St Kilda beach.

Best walk/hike: Park at the bottom of the world’s steepest street – Baldwin Street – and walk the 350 metres to the top. There are steps on the footpath which make the 34.8 per cent, gradient easier to climb, and you’ll be rewarded with a stunning view across Dunedin from the top. It’s a fun one to do with the kids.

Best free or cultural experience: The Dunedin Botanic Gardens in the northern part of the city were New Zealand’s first public gardens and are internationally recognised for their significance. Highlights are the 3000 rhododendrons filling the native bush with bursts of colour, and the tui, bellbirds and wood pigeons singing happily.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Dunedin Botanic Gardens were created 130 years ago.

Best out-of-town excursion: Drive around Otago Peninsula, and stop at historic Larnach Castle for high tea in the gardens. The castle was built in 1870 by William Larnach and is now privately owned.

You can choose to explore the picturesque Alice in Wonderland-themed gardens or pay extra to also visit the castle.

If you’ve got the energy, continue the 4km drive out to Sandfly Bay, 15kms east of Dunedin. You have to walk down a DOC path and across sand dunes to access the wild and windswept beach which is home to a significant colony of yellow-eyed penguins/hoiho.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.