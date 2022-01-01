Finding a home on Kawau Island

Lauren Woolf often gets asked, “How did you find Kawau?” She usually responds with an uncharacteristically esoteric reflection: “Kawau found us.”

Lauren, who hails from Johannesburg moved to Auckland in May 2020 with her husband Gary, who is a New Zealander, and their teenage sons.

But this wasn’t the thought through, well planned relocation they had had in mind once their elder son finished high school in Johannesburg and headed to university in Wellington.

gary woolf Kawau Island Te Kawau Tūmārō o Toi is one of the largest islands in the Hauraki Gulf.

Fast-tracked by the pandemic they packed a few suitcases and left their house with everything in it in the care of a friend. Their sons had already been attending school online for two months, and the couple were running their businesses online too.

READ MORE:

* 12 amazing places in New Zealand to visit before the border opens

* Awaroa Lodge: The splendour of Abel Tasman National Park with a little more luxury

* The case for staying in Auckland over the summer holiday period

* Best places to swim this weekend, according to science



It felt like it was important to be with family in New Zealand for a while and to set up their future life here.

When the pandemic ‘blew over’, as so many expected early on, they reckoned they’d go back to Johannesburg, pack up and sell their house, ship their belongings, say goodbye to friends and family and return permanently.

After two weeks in MIQ, their Aotearoa journey began. The family stayed with relatives for six weeks and then found a long-term furnished rental in an Auckland townhouse that was previously rented short-term through Airbnb.com.

After going on a road trip in a campervan around the South Island for a month, working and studying as they moved around, they realised that going back to Johannesburg to sell up and exit wasn’t an option as the pandemic persisted. So the couple set about selling their house from afar.

gary woolf Woolf and one of her sons fish of a pier on Kawau Island.

Then the search for a house in Tāmaki Makaurau began.

After looking around Auckland and becoming more and more disenchanted by what you could get at the sky-high prices, they got creative and widened their search.

Gary, who had grown up a keen sailor, had originally left New Zealand in 2000 on his OE. He didn’t realise then that it would take 20 years for him to return with his South African wife and two African-Kiwi sons in tow, but now that they were back, he was eager to return to a life close to and on the water and get his sons into sailing.

With the pandemic throwing so much uncertainty into their lives already, he started looking at options in the Hauraki Gulf.

Kawau Island appealed to his sailor’s plans. Gary, an independent consultant and, by this point, part of the growing online-only workforce, was equally delighted by the idea of a more rural opportunity with a lot less traffic, but still with great mobile and internet access.

gary woolf Lauren Woolf took to island life within just a few weeks.

Lauren, a creative industries consultant through her company Mrs Woolf, working locally and globally, was less convinced.

She had envisioned a city life and was already enjoying various downtown Auckland co-working spaces. At the very least, she’d imagined a life with roads and more than one store.

Kawau Island Te Kawau Tūmārō o Toi is one of the largest islands in the Hauraki Gulf, 8km off the coast, about 45km north of Auckland.

To get there, it’s about a one-hour drive north from Auckland to Sandspit, near Warkworth, and then across to the island on the various Kawau ferries and water taxis, or via your own boat.

The island itself is 8km by 5km at its longest axis and is almost bisected by the long inlet of Bon Accord Harbour which is geologically a “drowned valley”.

Most of the land is privately owned except for around 10 per cent which belongs to the Department of Conservation, including the famous Mansion House, the one-time residence of Governor (later premier) Sir George Grey.

Most houses based around the water’s edge are accessed by private jetties, apart from South Cove and Schoolhouse Bay which both have public jetty access.

A small ribbon of a road leads to the various homes on the steep hill-faces above the water, but most social contact is either by boat or on foot. The permanent population of around 80 swells to hundreds over weekends and at holiday times.

gary woolf The Woolf family have found the Kawau community helpful and welcoming.

Life on Kawau is unique in other ways too. Other than a fragile electricity network from an underwater cable from the mainland, residents are very much dependent on their own resources.

Water is collected from roofs and rubbish is removed on a "pack it in, pack it out" principle as there is no rubbish collection service on the island.

Sewerage is predominantly septic tanks, the occasional long drop and, increasingly, more modern house-by-house treatment systems.

“I believe the island attracts to its shores those that truly want and feel in a significant way, the deep desire to be there,” says Lauren, who after just a few weeks fell in love with the place. She believes it calls out to those who are drawn to all the things that Kawau doesn't have.

Where others may see isolation, lack of convenience, lack of access and retail, those who make it a full or part-time home see privacy, freedom, beauty, community, and purpose.

“Kawau throws its arms wide open to those who appreciate what appears to be absent or imperfect. And it’s precisely these things that make it so abundant and idyllic,” she says.

The Woolf family see themselves as not only the owners of their house, but also the caretakers of the land that sits between sea and sky in North Cove.

“The previous owners passed on to us not only a beautiful, impeccably maintained property and established garden, but also a legacy of love and care for the island,” says Gary.

“Surrounded by the native forest they lovingly nurtured around us, lullabied daily by the birds that call this home, we feel so incredibly fortunate to be here.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A bird’s-eye view of Mansion House on Kawau Island.

As the world at large has transformed in the past 20 months, so too has theirs.

“We could never have anticipated the sudden relocation and the full 180-degree turn our lives have taken,” says Lauren.

“We have embraced this as a time of growth and reinvention and Kawau is part of the life we have recalibrated.”

Another unexpected but wonderful outcome of Woolfs’ island life, is the eclectic and wonderful community on the island that they have inherited and embraced.

“Our neighbours in the cove and well beyond have been welcoming, kind, supportive and generous since the day we arrived,” says Lauren.

Neighbours have offered advice on everything from how to store food for longer periods of time – like wrapping banana ends or taking the core out of iceberg lettuce – to what plants in the backyard are medicinal.

“From boating tips from round-the-world sailors who live nearby in the Cove, to the secret to planting in clay soil – the people of Kawau have been a true community.”

With both sons finishing school in the next three to four years, the Woolfs have turned around the idea that the island is the bach, and the city is home.

“For us, Kawau is home and Auckland is our home away from home,” says Lauren.

“We feel like we’re building something that will be treasured. A place not just to meet and gather with family and friends, but a home to return to over and over again.”

Of course, there are times when the family look at one another and think, “How did we get here?”

Like when they leave the car keys on the island and are standing at the car park after an early morning crossing on the Kawau ferry.

“Or when we we’re craving a quick take-away or we forget that vital baking ingredient, hardware tool or personal item when we are already back on the island, having tied up the boat and ascended the 199 stairs to the house!” laughs Lauren.

“But then we smile, look out across the cove and the bay and we say, ‘We are here, because this is exactly where we are meant to be.

“We watch another spectacular sunset and are in awe of the magnificence of Aotearoa. We swim, boat, walk, explore, climb and fish. And most importantly, amid life’s complications and concerns, on Kawau we breathe.”

Visiting Kawau

Supplied Mansion House, Kawau Island, circa 1905.

Getting there

Ferries travel five times daily from Sandspit Wharf, near Warkworth. Alternatively catch a water taxi from Sandspit or go by seaplane directly from Auckland. You can also join the Royal Mail Run, a wonderful way to see the whole Island.

Where to stay

If you’re looking to rest and recharge, Parohe, a new in-nature luxury retreat, offers health and wellness packages. There are also a handful of holiday baches and self-contained holiday flats to rent, and bed and breakfast accommodation (all meals available).

What to explore

Mansion House and surrounding grounds (part of the Kawau Island Historic Reserve) offer beautiful walks. You can even take the kids to see the ruins of the underground seashore copper mine from the lookout at Lady’s Bay or by follow the Miners Track from the Mansion House through the bush and along the foreshore to the copper mine itself.

Where to eat

Coffee, cabinet food, late breakfasts, lunch, and dinner (with breathtaking sunsets) are available at The Kawau Boat Club. There is a fully licensed bar and takeaways are available too. The Royal Mail Run arrives just in time for lunch.

Where to shop

Essentials only –basic groceries, water, petrol, diesel and 2 stroke oil – are available from the Boat Club’s small general store.