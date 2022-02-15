So you want to travel to New Zealand? An updated guide for visitors

A plane from Sydney touched down in Auckland on February 28, the first of a number of flights from Australia since the need to go through MIQs for vaccinated Kiwis was lifted. (Video first published on February 28, 2022)

New Zealand's rules on international tourists have been updated following the announcement that the border reopening has been fast-tracked.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to planning a trip if you’re fully vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* Government shares self-isolation rules for travellers

* Border reopening: What you need to know about overseas travel

* New Zealand border reopening: Your questions answered



LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The timeframe for fully vaccinated tourists from certain countries to skip MIQ and self-isolation has been changed.

Check whether you can enter New Zealand

New Zealand is currently in stage two of its five-stage plan to open its borders. Fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens, residents and other eligible travellers from all over the world are able to enter the country without quarantining or self-isolating upon arrival.

All unvaccinated travellers will have to go through managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) on arrival.

The new dates for tourists

As announced on Wednesday, dates for fully vaccinated tourists from certain countries to enter New Zealand without having to quarantine or self-isolate have been brought forward.

From 11.59pm on April 12, Australian citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country.

Temporary work and student visa holders from anywhere in the world, as well as up to 5000 international students, will also be able to travel to New Zealand.

From 11.59pm on May 1, fully vaccinated travellers from visa waiver countries such as the UK and USA will be able to enter. A full list of these countries can be found here.

Borders are set to open to Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWA) holders from July, and to travellers from other countries from October, although this date is likely to be brought forward.

Getty Images Travellers will be given three rapid antigen tests at the airport to take home with them.

Get your My Vaccine Pass

An official record of your Covid-19 vaccination status in New Zealand, My Vaccine Pass currently enables access to cafes, restaurants, pubs, tourism sites, events and other venues. However the use of vaccine passes may change by the time international tourists arrive.

If you were vaccinated overseas, make sure you received a vaccination approved for My Vaccine Pass (these include Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca and Moderna), and add your vaccination record to New Zealand’s Covid Immunisation Register (CIR). You will need to fill out an Overseas Vaccination Submission Form and supply evidence of your vaccinations.

Complete the traveller declaration

Complete the Ministry of Health’s online traveller declaration before you leave for New Zealand. You’ll need your flight number, passport details and contact information.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Most travellers to New Zealand need a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test.

Get your pre-departure test

Most travellers, including the fully vaccinated, need a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test to enter the country.

You can choose from three options: a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, a supervised rapid antigen test (RAT) taken within 24 hours of departure, or a supervised loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test taken within 24 hours of departure.

If you can’t take a test for medical reasons, you need a medical certificate stating this 48 hours before your flight.

Full details can be found here.

Ensure you have the right documents at the airport

Make sure you have your passport, visa (if applicable), boarding pass, completed traveller declaration, and evidence of your vaccination status and a negative pre-departure test result.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff You should wear a mask on-board, other than when eating or drinking.

Stay safe on the plane

Keep your face mask on throughout your flight, except when eating or drinking. Experts recommend wearing a N95 or other high-quality mask on board, and removing your mask to eat or drink only when those beside you have replaced their own masks.

Go through customs and get your welcome pack

Customs will verify you meet New Zealand’s entry requirements. Once through, you’ll be given a welcome pack containing three RATs and instructions on using them.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF You can catch a domestic flight to your destination if need be.

Getting tested: Take the first RAT you were given at the airport on day zero/one of your time in New Zealand and the second on day five/six. The third is a back-up test.

The instructions you received at the airport will tell you how to interpret your results, and you’ll need to report them whatever they are. If your test is negative, you do not need to self-isolate. If it’s positive, you will need to self-isolate for seven days and get a PCR test from a community testing station or doctor.

Tell the health professional who does the test that you have arrived from overseas. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if you need help. If your test fails or is indeterminate, take another RAT, taking care to check the manufacturer’s instructions on how long to wait between tests.

Ross Giblin You can exercise near the place you’re self-isolating if it has no outdoor area, but you must wear a mask and keep at least two metres away from others.

If you develop Covid symptoms: Call Healthline on 0800 358 5455 or +64 9 358 5453 if you have an international SIM card. If you have a doctor in New Zealand, you could call them instead.

Make sure you download the NZ COVID Tracer app for contact tracing purposes, and familiarise yourself with what is and isn’t allowed at the traffic light setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework in your area.

This article has been updated to reflect the New Zealand Government’s new dates for international tourists to return.