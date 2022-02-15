So you want to travel to New Zealand? An updated guide for visitors
New Zealand's rules on international tourists have been updated following the announcement that the border reopening has been fast-tracked.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to planning a trip if you’re fully vaccinated.
Check whether you can enter New Zealand
New Zealand is currently in stage two of its five-stage plan to open its borders. Fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens, residents and other eligible travellers from all over the world are able to enter the country without quarantining or self-isolating upon arrival.
All unvaccinated travellers will have to go through managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) on arrival.
The new dates for tourists
As announced on Wednesday, dates for fully vaccinated tourists from certain countries to enter New Zealand without having to quarantine or self-isolate have been brought forward.
From 11.59pm on April 12, Australian citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country.
Temporary work and student visa holders from anywhere in the world, as well as up to 5000 international students, will also be able to travel to New Zealand.
From 11.59pm on May 1, fully vaccinated travellers from visa waiver countries such as the UK and USA will be able to enter. A full list of these countries can be found here.
Borders are set to open to Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWA) holders from July, and to travellers from other countries from October, although this date is likely to be brought forward.
Get your My Vaccine Pass
An official record of your Covid-19 vaccination status in New Zealand, My Vaccine Pass currently enables access to cafes, restaurants, pubs, tourism sites, events and other venues. However the use of vaccine passes may change by the time international tourists arrive.
If you were vaccinated overseas, make sure you received a vaccination approved for My Vaccine Pass (these include Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca and Moderna), and add your vaccination record to New Zealand’s Covid Immunisation Register (CIR). You will need to fill out an Overseas Vaccination Submission Form and supply evidence of your vaccinations.
Complete the traveller declaration
Complete the Ministry of Health’s online traveller declaration before you leave for New Zealand. You’ll need your flight number, passport details and contact information.
Get your pre-departure test
Most travellers, including the fully vaccinated, need a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test to enter the country.
You can choose from three options: a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, a supervised rapid antigen test (RAT) taken within 24 hours of departure, or a supervised loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test taken within 24 hours of departure.
If you can’t take a test for medical reasons, you need a medical certificate stating this 48 hours before your flight.
Full details can be found here.
Ensure you have the right documents at the airport
Make sure you have your passport, visa (if applicable), boarding pass, completed traveller declaration, and evidence of your vaccination status and a negative pre-departure test result.
Stay safe on the plane
Keep your face mask on throughout your flight, except when eating or drinking. Experts recommend wearing a N95 or other high-quality mask on board, and removing your mask to eat or drink only when those beside you have replaced their own masks.
Go through customs and get your welcome pack
Customs will verify you meet New Zealand’s entry requirements. Once through, you’ll be given a welcome pack containing three RATs and instructions on using them.
Getting tested: Take the first RAT you were given at the airport on day zero/one of your time in New Zealand and the second on day five/six. The third is a back-up test.
The instructions you received at the airport will tell you how to interpret your results, and you’ll need to report them whatever they are. If your test is negative, you do not need to self-isolate. If it’s positive, you will need to self-isolate for seven days and get a PCR test from a community testing station or doctor.
Tell the health professional who does the test that you have arrived from overseas. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if you need help. If your test fails or is indeterminate, take another RAT, taking care to check the manufacturer’s instructions on how long to wait between tests.
If you develop Covid symptoms: Call Healthline on 0800 358 5455 or +64 9 358 5453 if you have an international SIM card. If you have a doctor in New Zealand, you could call them instead.
Make sure you download the NZ COVID Tracer app for contact tracing purposes, and familiarise yourself with what is and isn’t allowed at the traffic light setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework in your area.
This article has been updated to reflect the New Zealand Government’s new dates for international tourists to return.