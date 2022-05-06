Want to be the favourite child? Getaway gifts to spoil mum for Mother's Day

Fancy a pizza, platter and drink in a hot pool — here's the new place you need to check out.

Mum raised you to be thoughtful and kind-hearted, so don’t let her down by giving her a predictable gift like chocolates or flowers this Mother's Day (or not only them at least).

The gift of time, as we all know, is priceless and the mother figure in your life will be metaphorically rich indeed if you book her an undoubtedly well-deserved getaway.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tairawhiti Gisborne’s first boutique winery Matawhero has two new luxury cabins.

Stuff Travel’s Mother’s Day specials include short breaks in Methven, Queenstown, Central Otago, Tairāwhiti Gisborne, the Cook Islands and more.

A mini-break is a perfect token of your appreciation. Book a solo or couple’s trip, or turn it into a family getaway – most offers can be redeemed over the next few months. Here are a few of our top picks.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The new hot pools in Methven have adults only and family friendly sections.

Methven winter escape

If mum is a snow bunny or would otherwise enjoy chilling in a cute alpine town before heating herself up again at a fancy new hot pool complex, Methven could be her place.

About an hour’s drive from Christchurch, Methven is neighbours with Mt Hutt, which has been voted New Zealand’s best ski resort at the World Ski Awards for seven years running. One of the highest ski areas in the Southern Hemisphere, its 365 hectares are set to open from June 10 to October 16 this year – and have plenty to keep the kids amused if she lets them tag along.

The ‘Methven winter escape’ package includes three nights accommodation in a cosy country lodge with breakfast and a two-day pass to the Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa from $369. Surrounded by the foothills of the Southern Alps, the solar-powered pools are divided into two distinct zones – adults only and family friendly – and feature a swim-up bar, star-lit cave and a spa offering an ancient Arabic bathing ritual.

Perfectly positioned for skiing Mt Hutt and Mt Dobson, the lodge also makes a great base for jet boating the Rākaia Gorge, and eating your way around Methven’s small but superb selection of eateries. Topp Country Cafe, where you might just spot the Topp Twins at work, and Dubliner, which dishes up posh pub grub in front of a roaring fire, are two popular choices. The package can be redeemed until August 24, 2022.

Brook Sabin Gisborne is home to a mix of boutique wineries— and now you can stay the night at one.

Three days in wine country

If mum likes her wine, you’ll secure your favourite child status by booking her a break in the unofficial ‘Chardonnay Capital of New Zealand’ (Tairāwhiti Gisborne is a bit of an all-rounder when it comes to wine production, so no worries if she prefers another kind of fermented grape juice).

Redeemable until September 30, the three-day ‘Luxury in the Vines’ package will see her spend two nights at Matawhero, one of the country’s oldest wineries.

She’ll enjoy a wine tasting amid and cheese platter amid vines and olive trees, and explore the region’s coastline by ‘railbike’ – a tandem bike that travels along historic railway tracks. A gourmet lunch platter back at Matawhero Wines follows, and she’ll get a bottle of their chardonnay to take home.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Railbiking in Gisborne.

There’ll be plenty of time for other activities, such as watching the sunrise over Wainui Beach, walking New Zealand’s longest wharf at Tolaga Bay and picnicking at Cook’s Cove.

The package costs from $1390 for two travellers, which includes accommodation in a studio cabin, breakfast, the wine tasting and railbike experiences, a cheese board, gourmet platter, and bottle of wine. After all she’s done for you, she’s surely earned it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail has proved hugely popular since its opening in 2021.

Lake Dunstan cycle adventure

Add a little excitement to mum’s life with a break taking in the new Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail connecting Cromwell and Clyde via the clear teal waters of the Kawarau and Clutha rivers.

Beginning and ending in Queenstown, the three-day ‘Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail Adventure’ will see mum drive a hire car to Cromwell via the ridiculously picturesque old golf-mining town of Arrowtown. She’ll have lunch and perhaps a cheeky glass of world-famous Central Otago pinot noir at renowned winery Mt Difficulty before checking into the four-star Central Park Apartments.

Day two will see her ride some 32km of the hugely popular Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail with its bluff and suspension bridges and floating coffee shop and, returning to Queenstown on day three, soak up the views of the Shotover River from a cedar-lined Onsen hot pool, or hike up Queenstown Hill for a view of The Remarkables that is, well, remarkable.

Priced from $779, the three-night itinerary includes two nights accommodation, three-day car hire with insurance, two breakfasts and a lunch platter. A five-day itinerary is also on offer – including one with a wine tour.

Stuff-co-nz The boutique QT Queenstown hotel makes the most of its position alongside Lake Wakatipu.

Luxury Queenstown break

Nothing says you appreciate mum for putting up with you through your toddler and teenage tantrums (and all the other grief you’ve given her over the years) quite like a Queenstown luxury break.

The ‘Lakeside Luxury at QT Queenstown’ package will see her check into a spacious room kitted out with bespoke designer furniture and a well-stocked mini bar.

The hotel is just a 10-minute walk to the town centre, but she won’t have to wrap up warm to sample some of Otago’s finest food and wine. She’ll be treated to breakfast at on-site restaurant Bazaar overlooking Queenstown Gardens, and be able to watch the sun set over the Remarkables with a local wine or carefully crafted cocktail at on-site bar Reds.

Two nights for two adults between March 28 and June 30 start from $479 for an alpine king room, and from $519 for a QT king room. The price includes breakfast and welcome drinks. Deals on three-night stays and later dates are also available.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff If mum’s been busy, a relaxing Cook Island break could be just the antidote.

Cook Islands Getaway

Mums deserve a break, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more relaxing destination than the sunny Cook Islands.

Mum could choose to spend her five nights at Rarotonga’s Manuia Beachside Resort sipping cocktails beside the infinity pool overlooking the blue lagoon. Or she could take advantage of the free kayaks and cultural activities such as church and market visits, craft and ukelele sessions, and a mystery tour of the island.

Whether you book her a garden or beachfront suite, she’ll have her own private verandah, and be able to eat dinner with the sand between her toes at the on-site restaurant and bar.

The five-night package, starting from $1105, includes return airport transfers, a daily tropical breakfast, kayak use, and cultural activities. Pay from $1179 and she’ll also get a rental car. It’s a fair whack more than flowers, yes. But you can’t put a price on unconditional love now, can you?