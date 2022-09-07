Adults only: Five of New Zealand's best travel experiences for grown-ups

Most of us think of this mountain resort as a family destination - but there's a secret side you might not know about.

Kids are wonderful (they’re the future after all), but sometimes holidays are better without them.

If you’re a parent, you’re probably desperately in need of some time and space to focus on your own wants and needs and, if you’re single or part of a kid-free couple, you probably don’t want to spend your downtime surrounded by other people’s screaming spawn.

With that in mind, we’ve cherry-picked five of New Zealand’s best adults-only escapes. Share your ideas in the comments.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Taupō’s Wairakei Terraces a dream destination for adults in need of some chill-alone time.

Wairakei Terraces

You’ll have no worries about kids at the adults-only Wairakei Terraces in Taupō, where the mineral-rich thermal pools are fed by a magma-heated geyser.

Soaking up the allegedly anti-aging silica in the water as birds twitter in the surrounding trees and steam wafts over its surface, you’ll feel like you’ve landed in a grown-up’s version of a fairytale.

Still feeling stressed? Melt the tension from your muscles with a relaxation, hot stone or deep tissue massage, or grab a glass of Tohu wine and a toastie from the licensed cafe.

Save time for the walk to terraces reminiscent of the pink and white version infamously destroyed in the 1886 Mt Tarawera eruption.

Mike Heydon - Jet Productions Cycling through the vineyards around Martinborough you can steer clear of any children who may cross your path.

Wairarapa wine break

Wine tasting isn’t exactly a family friendly activity, so making it the focus of your few days away considerably ups the odds that you’ll spend them in adult company only.

Renowned for its rich, savoury pinot noirs – a distinctly grown-up grape variety – the Wairarapa is a top spot for a winery-hopping spree.

With 20-odd cellar doors within walking or cycling distance of the village centre, Martinborough is a must-visit. Poppies, Colombo and Moy Hall are among the best known adult watering holes and they also all do a damn fine lunch. Ata Rangi, Nga Waka, The Petite Tasting Room and Palliser Estate, meanwhile, are among those offering premium tastings in intimate (read peaceful) settings.

Continue the child-free experience byresting your head at Moonlight Peak, an adults-only retreat perched high on a hilltop with what feels like the entire Wairarapa at its feet. Being off-grid doesn’t mean it’s basic. To the contrary, it features such luxuries as underfloor heating in the bathroom and a hot tub on the deck.

Peace out at Parohe Island retreat

Travellers searching for respite and wellness will appreciate a stay at this laid-back luxury retreat on Auckland’s Kawau Island. Although, for the record, no one’s going to make you do yoga if you don’t want to.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Kawau Island amid 20 hectares of native bush, Parohe – which translates to a “relaxed, easy-going mood” – offers a range of multi-day retreats including accommodation in Scandi-style cabins, cabanas, a villa or honeymoon cottage, wholesome meals made with ingredients from the organic gardens, daily yoga classes and, a wealth of other land- and water-based activities. Think stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, volleyball and archery.

The three-night “rejuvenate” retreats also include seasonal nutrition workshops and a plant-based cooking class, while the two-night “surrender by Forme” retreat beginning October 14 includes a facial, massage and mindfulness workshop.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Queenstown is perfect for an indulgent kid-free break if you plan it right.

QT Queenstown

Queenstown may be catnip to families with its adrenaline-inducing adventures, but it can also make for a deliciously self-indulgent solo or romantic escape.

Overlooking mountain-hugged Lake Wakatipu, QT Queenstown’s “Rock Star” package, available until the end of 2022, is perfect for those who want to act like a prima donna with zero responsibilities for a bit.

The boutique hotel is always pretty rock’n’roll, with martini kits in the mini-bars, TVs in the marble-floored en suites, a heated pool, and an extensive selection of aperitifs (including a separate menu for negronis) in the onsite bar, but the Rock Star package takes things to another level.

Would-be VIPs customise their stays by taking a survey that lands them an alias, their choice of snacks and dinner in their room, an instant camera to capture their night, and a nightcap in a private area of the bar.

You can feel free to go all out because you’ll get breakfast in bed with “recovery cocktails” the next morning – plus a late check-out time of 1pm.

Potential kid-free excursions include soaking in the Instafamous Onsen Hot Pools overlooking the Shotover River (evening sessions are limited to those aged 12-plus), scenic flights and wine tasting tours through the nearby Gibbston region.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Black Estate offers organic, biodynamic wines and lunches made with produce from the on-site gardens.

Hanmer Springs

Head to the town’s famous hot pools in the school holidays and you could be forgiven for thinking it has an uncommon number of children. But pick your activities, timing and accommodation wisely and you’re in for a dream of a mature human being’s break. Even if you visit the hot pools.

A sanctuary of grown-up delights within the thermal pool complex, The Spa features a tempting assortment of treatments, including facials, massages and a “feet retreat”. The “couple’s haven” package includes an indoor private pool session, couple’s massage and entry to the pools.

One of New Zealand’s most underrated wine regions, the nearby Waipara Valley produces particularly top-notch pinot noir and riesling from its more than 90 vineyards. Pegasus Bay is one of the best known, while Black Estate offers organic, biodynamic wines that pair perfectly with the sophisticated lunch dishes in its restaurant.

If quality pub grub is more your style, head to the characterful Hurunui Hotel, which has the distinction of holding New Zealand’s longest continuous liquor license.

Head for the hills of Hanmer Forest for walking trails were you might not encounter another human being at all. And if they look like they’re under 18, there are plenty of places to hide.