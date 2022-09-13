I travelled New Zealand for two years: these are my favourite secret spots

Tucked away in a quiet slice of Otago is the only car punt in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's easily the most unusual piece of road in New Zealand (video published November 2020).

One of the positive legacies of Covid has been Kiwis exploring more of their backyard.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, I've visited every region in New Zealand at least twice, and here are the 10 most memorable places I wouldn't have seen if it weren’t for closed borders.

Bell Rock

Brook Sabin/Stuff Bell Rock is a magnificent walk.

New Zealand's own version of Pride Rock is tucked away in Hawke's Bay. It's called the Bell Rock Loop Track, and there's a bit of effort for your reward.

First, there's an hour drive north of Napier. Then, a three-hour loop track through lush native bush and across the rolling hills on the Maungaharuru Range. At the top, you'll find a series of enormous alien-like rocks clung to the side of a cliff, overlooking the vast hinterland below. Children must be supervised, as there are no safety rails.

Mt Tarawera

Brook Sabin/Stuff Mt Tarawera is never crowded.

Most people consider the Tongariro Crossing the best volcano day walk in New Zealand. However, there is another top contender, Mt Tarawera.

The mountain is considered sacred and is privately owned. However, those wanting to explore this remarkable place are in luck; one tour company has a special relationship with local iwi and runs walking tours.

A 4WD will do most of the hard work climbing the summit, where you join a 4km walking track for a stroll around the crater.

For a quicker option, you can also take a helicopter trip with Volcanic Air.

Is it safe?

After the devastating eruption at Whakaari/White Island, you're right to ask if volcano tourism is safe. GNS Science says it's important to remember Tarawera is a recently active volcano and that you need to be aware of the risks before you go. Volcanologist Brad Scott says: "Caldera volcanoes such as Tarawera typically give weeks, months to years of warning signs that they are moving into a period of unrest. So it is unlikely there would be any unexpected eruptive activity at Tarawera, as can happen at cone volcanos like Ruapehu, Whakaari, and Ngāuruhoe."

Pipinui Point

Brook Sabin/Stuff Pipinui Point is adults-only.

Pipinui Point is a spectacular cliff-side adults-only retreat, with views across the Cook Strait. It's a side of Wellington, I never knew existed.

The property sits on the outer edge of an enormous 1600-hectare coastal farm, with breathtaking views over to the South Island on a clear day.

BROOK SABIN This adults-only retreat has a secret hidden behind the TV and pushing it creates one of the country's most magical experiences.

The retreat is designed for up to four adults to enjoy no matter what the weather - and includes a clifftop bath.

Siberia Valley

Brook Sabin/Stuff Siberia Valley day trips depart Makarora.

This incredible part of the Southern Alps is found in Mt Aspiring National Park. It's surrounded by tall peaks, making it feel all the more remote.

There are multiple options to access this stunning slice of New Zealand. The easiest is a day trip with a plane and jet boat, known as the Siberian Experience.

This starts with a magnificent plane trip into the valley, followed by a three-hour walk to a jet boat, which will bring you back to the start. You can alternatively walk the four to five-day Gillespie Pass Circuit.

Honeycomb Cave

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Honeycomb Caves near Karamea.

This 35-million-year-old cave system in Karamea, on the West Coast, was once under the sea. Over millions of years, as the land came out of the water, a spectacular labyrinth of limestone caves began to form, which were covered in thick rainforest.

This cave is only accessed with a qualified guide because it contains entire moa skeletons, making it feel like an elaborate underground museum.

Bendigo Cabin

Brook Sabin/Stuff Bendigo Cabins is one of the more affordable secluded mountain escapes.

This retreat has two luxuriously rustic cabins perched on a rocky outcrop, overlooking the enormous Clutha Basin filled with farmland, vineyards and distant mountains.

It feels a world away, but is only 15 minutes from Cromwell – or you can head straight from Queenstown Airport and be here in an hour.

They are both designed with the view in mind, having all-glass fronts. The bed is raised off the ground, tucked into a large cubbyhole. The main living area also has a fire for the colder months.

There is also a modern bathroom, with robes and a luxurious shower. Both cabins have an outdoor bath with sweeping views.

Kokowhai Glamping

Brook Sabin/Stuff Kokowhai Bay Glamping is hard to get to – but the journey is worth it.

In one of the most remote corners of the Marlborough Sounds, you'll find a luxury glamping tent tucked away in its own bay.

It's called Kokowhai Bay Glamping, and combines all the magic ingredients: a luxury tent, hot tub, absolute privacy, and you're just a few steps from the water.

It's quite the adventure getting to this place: you'll need to drive the breathtaking Croisilles Harbour–French Pass Road, which is a narrow windy road where extreme caution is needed: fatal car crashes have recently occurred there.

But take it slow, and you'll be rewarded with one of the most beautiful places to unwind in total solitude.

Hopewell Lodge

Brook Sabin/Stuff Hopewell Lodge Marlborough Sounds.

A hotel room for $175 doesn't buy you much in the big cities, but in Marlborough, you could be tucked away at a secluded retreat in the Kenepuru Sound.

Hopewell Lodge is surrounded by native bush and inviting waters, and it's the kind of place you can laze the day away in a hammock with a good book. Or, if you want an active holiday, the resort has lots of options such as kayaking, tramps, fishing, glowworm walks and paddleboarding.

Punt at Tuapeka Mouth Clutha

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth Clutha.

Clutha's car punt is easily the most unusual thing you can do in New Zealand on four wheels.

You'll find it at Tuapeka Mouth, where the 124-year-old service uses wires and a floating platform to cross the Clutha River. And best of all, the service is free to use.

Check the Punt’s Facebook page for the latest operating hours, as its weather and water level dependant.

Central Otago Touring Route

Otago District Council The new 341km Central Otago touring route.

The Central Otago Touring Route (essentially a signposted road trip) opened during the pandemic and links Queenstown and Dunedin. On the 341km trip, you're able to explore little towns like Middlemarch, Ranfurly, Cromwell and Alexandra - it's essentially the Otago Rail Trail for cars.

Once you've arrived in Dunedin, you can join up to the existing Southern Scenic Route to loop down through the Catlins, Bluff, Fiordland, and back to Queenstown. Combining the two routes creates a trip jam-packed with beauty.