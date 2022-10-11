Holiday heaven or hell: Couple's 12-hour roadie with six children and a niece

Seddon couple Angus and Ratapu Moore and their six children, and a niece, started the school holidays with a 12-hour drive to Alexandra.

Marlborough to Central Otago should take about nine hours.

Unless you have a van full of children. Then it takes 12 hours, as Seddon couple Angus and Ratapu Moore recently found out.

They started the school holidays with the 730-kilometre road trip to Alexandra, for the two-day NZ Merino Shearing and Woolhandling champs.

They left South Marlborough on September 29 with themselves and their six children – three boys and three girls aged between 2 and 9-years-old – and a 16-year-old niece packed into the work van, with a trailer out the back for their luggage.

But the fun and games started even before that.

“The kids pack their own bags. It's interesting sometimes, but it's good, it teaches them ... responsibility,” Angus Moore said. “There are always a lot of dresses in the girls’ bags. They like to bring all the dresses in the world.”

Stops along the way included Cookie Time, in Christchurch, and a playground in Tekapo.

“The biggest thing is taking account for the age of the kids.

“If you are travelling with kids that are under 3 or 4, they are not really interested in stuff along the way. And most of the time, they will just be grumpy. They wake up, and they don't really understand why they are sitting in the car.”

Supplied Moore Sheep Shearing owners Angus and Ratapu Moore travelled with their six children and a niece in their 10-seat work van from Marlborough to Central Otago.

Moore said it was important to get the older kids out of the car as soon as you stopped.

“You want a playground or a park, so they climb out of the van and go straight to the park and run around.

“The other thing is schedule for a stop. If everyone is asleep don't wake them up, just carry on. [And] make sure the tank was full when you left the last place.

“Have your food and water sorted, especially if you're looking at doing things on a budget, you don't want to be buying at a cafe.”

Moore said they didn’t really play games with their children on the road as they played with each other, but they did get them to check for changes in the landscape.

Supplied Moore Sheep Shearing owner Angus Moore came fifth last week in Alexandra.

In Alexandra, Angus and Ratapu got to share their passion for shearing and wool handling with their children.

Angus Moore, who first competed when he was 18-years-old at the Blenheim A&P Show, won the New Zealand shearing and wool handling champs in 2012 and 2020. He came fifth this year. Ratapu Moore, who made the final last year, didn’t place this year.

Usually busy with their company, Moore Sheep Shearing, the couple decided to take last week off as it was school holidays and there was a cold snap coming. Farmers weren’t normally too keen on putting freshly shorn stock out into snow, Moore said.