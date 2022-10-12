Diving into the world of New Zealand's weird and wonderful tunnels

The tunnels beneath Albert Park are not accessible to the public, but a number of urban explorers have made their way inside.

New Zealand is home to hundreds of tunnels – connecting hard-to-reach places with the outside world, serving as reminders of our history and even standing by in case of a major war.

Recent damage to the Urutī tunnel in Taranaki, which cut off the tiny, remote community, has demonstrated just how important some of these structures can be.

Let’s take a look at some of the most unique, weird and wonderful tunnels across the country.

Moki Tunnel

Travel along the Forgotten World Highway in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, and you’ll find the Moki Tunnel. Locals have nicknamed the structure “Hobbit’s Hole” – you’ll even find a sign displaying the name hanging above you as you enter the tunnel from the southern side.

This narrow, single-lane tunnel was first built in 1935, but the tunnel’s height was increased from 5m to 7m in 1986. The tunnel’s walls are said to be home to giant fossilised crabs, and just a short drive northwards you’ll find a canyon layered with the fossils of prehistoric sea creatures.

Spooners Tunnel

Spooners Tunnel is located along Tasman’s Great Taste Trail. Accessible by foot or bicycle, the 1.4km tunnel is the longest disused rail tunnel in the Southern Hemisphere.

Nelson Tasman Cycle Trail Trust/Supplied Spooners Tunnel on Tasman’s Great Taste Trail.

The tunnel was hand-dug between 1891 and 1893, and connected Nelson and Glenhope for almost 80 years. It was decommissioned in 1955 and is now a highlight along one of the Tasman region’s most popular cycle trails.

Just past the tunnel towards Wakefield, you can spot one of only two historic railway windmills left in New Zealand.

Tripadvisor/Supplied A sign near the entrance to Spooners Tunnel.

Caversham Rail Tunnel

Hidden away in a central Dunedin suburb is the Caversham Rail Tunnel. This Victorian-style tunnel is currently inaccessible to the public, but plans to turn a series of Dunedin’s tunnels into a cycle trail means that you may soon be able to explore this heritage structure.

The tunnel was built in 1971 and closed in 1905. Mud and water problems have plagued the tunnel since, but you can still find view the tunnel’s entrances on Kaikorai Valley Road and Caversham Valley Road.

Dunedin Tunnels Trails Trust/Supplied Plans are underway to make Caversham Rail Tunnel in Dunedin part of a cycle trail.

Kiore (Matau) Tunnel

The Kiore Tunnel is another historic highlight of the Forgotten World Highway. According to Stratford District Council records, the tunnel is one of the most treasured in Taranaki as retains its original cross section and has not required any widening over time.

Google Maps/Supplied The southern entrance to Kiore Tunnel.

At the time of its completion in 1910, the Kiore Tunnel transformed the lives of residents of surrounding villages and farms, increasing access and driving up land values. Previously, steep terrain had made it difficult to access land and farmers had to make butter in their own dairies because roads were too poor to be able to establish a factory.

Homer Tunnel

The 1.2km-long Homer Tunnel took 19 years to construct and provided the first road access to Milford Sound. The tunnel passes under Darran mountain range, below Homer Saddle.

Construction began on the tunnel during the Great Depression in 1935. Just five men armed with pickaxes worked on building the tunnel at first, but over time the number of workers grew until its eventual completion in 1954. Conditions were difficult, with weather conditions and avalanches hampering progress and water and snow sometimes falling through fractures in the tunnel’s rock walls.

The tunnel was originally gravel-surfaced, and held the title of the longest gravel-surfaced tunnel in the world until it was eventually widened and sealed.

Albert Park tunnels

Beneath Auckland’s CBD lie the Albert Park tunnels. These structures were originally built in 1942 as air raid shelters during World War II, but were sealed off to prevent public access at the end of the war. Only a small handful of people have been allowed access to the 3.5km network of tunnels since.

Auckland Libraries Heritage Coll/Supplied Looking across Kitchener Street towards Albert Park showing entrances to the tunnels under the park in the 1940s.

Campaigners have been calling for the tunnels to be reopened and turned into a tourist attraction since the 1960s. Most recently, former Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck announced she wanted to see the 600m-long main tunnel turned into a walking and cycle path.

Northland Tunnel

This iconic Wellington tunnel was first opened in 1929, playing a major role in connecting the suburb of Northland with the rest of the city. According to the Wellington City Council, the tunnel’s design was influenced by the Classical style, as shown by its elegant archway.

Northland Tunnel was originally built for use by the city’s tramways, but since its initial construction multiple modifications have been made, including a fair amount of re-strengthening against land movement.