Save & Splurge: Carry-on luggage for every budget

Will the Anko (right) go the distance?

Anko, 47cm hard-case carry-on, Kmart

Kmart packs everything you need, and nothing you don't, into its Anko hard-case carry-on.

The 33-litre case is made with low-cost materials with one main compartment fillable to the recommended maximum capacity of 9kg.

Features include four wheels, a lockable zip and retractable handle. Shoppers even get the choice between colour palettes Charcoal or Blush.

But will this no-frills piece go the distance? You'll have to cough up $39 to find out.

Luna-Air 2, 56cm hard-side carry-on, Explorer

Supplied The Luna-Air 2 has a built-in USB port.

The second edition of Explorer's Luna-Air is the carry-on of choice for Instagram influencers thanks to its photo-friendly colourways and built-in USB charging port to keep devices constantly juiced – buyers just need to provide the battery pack.

The New Zealand-owned company also uses low-cost plastic to keep the weight of its 31-litre compact piece to just over 2kg.

For the price tag of $139 that gets you a built-in lock, top-grab handle, two interior mesh pockets and two central divider panels, plus a five-year warranty.

Cubo, small 53cm carry-on, Lojel

Supplied The Cubo is pretty in rose pink.

Japanese brand Lojel prides itself on manufacturing luggage to the highest standard. That means using durable polycarbonate which is said to be scratch-proof and can withstand a proper knocking about.

Its hard-shell Cubo series comes in four sizes, from the 37-litre small which fits a recommended 4-6 outfits to the 120-litre large case which should see you through holding clothing for up to 30 days.

The flat-top opening allows easy access when you don't have space to flip open the compartments while further highlights include a front laptop pocket, tamper-proof zip and impenetrable lock.

In New Zealand you can pick up the small for around $300-500 with a ten-year warranty.