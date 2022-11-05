Save & Splurge: Carry-on luggage for every budget
Anko, 47cm hard-case carry-on, Kmart
Kmart packs everything you need, and nothing you don't, into its Anko hard-case carry-on.
The 33-litre case is made with low-cost materials with one main compartment fillable to the recommended maximum capacity of 9kg.
Features include four wheels, a lockable zip and retractable handle. Shoppers even get the choice between colour palettes Charcoal or Blush.
But will this no-frills piece go the distance? You'll have to cough up $39 to find out.
Luna-Air 2, 56cm hard-side carry-on, Explorer
The second edition of Explorer's Luna-Air is the carry-on of choice for Instagram influencers thanks to its photo-friendly colourways and built-in USB charging port to keep devices constantly juiced – buyers just need to provide the battery pack.
The New Zealand-owned company also uses low-cost plastic to keep the weight of its 31-litre compact piece to just over 2kg.
For the price tag of $139 that gets you a built-in lock, top-grab handle, two interior mesh pockets and two central divider panels, plus a five-year warranty.
Cubo, small 53cm carry-on, Lojel
Japanese brand Lojel prides itself on manufacturing luggage to the highest standard. That means using durable polycarbonate which is said to be scratch-proof and can withstand a proper knocking about.
Its hard-shell Cubo series comes in four sizes, from the 37-litre small which fits a recommended 4-6 outfits to the 120-litre large case which should see you through holding clothing for up to 30 days.
The flat-top opening allows easy access when you don't have space to flip open the compartments while further highlights include a front laptop pocket, tamper-proof zip and impenetrable lock.
In New Zealand you can pick up the small for around $300-500 with a ten-year warranty.