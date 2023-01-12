In defence of Kiwi speak: Why New Zealand-ish is far from 'seriously munted'

Lorna Thornber is a travel reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: Stone the flamin’ crows! An Aussie broadcaster and columnist has taken a potshot at New Zealand English, describing it as weirdly confusing and often nonsensical.

On a recent road trip around the South Island, ABC Radio Melbourne broadcaster David Astle was so baffled by “Kiwi-speak” that he questioned whether it was English at all.

“How can I speak English, you wonder, yet not this English?”, he wrote in a piece for the Sydney Morning Herald. “Is this a dialect or a practical joke? Or maybe my dictionary is (to borrow our fine phrase) seriously munted.”

It’s the latter mate. Most dictionaries haven’t kept up with the complex evolution of New Zealand English, or New Zealand-ish as it is sometimes called – a localised branch of British English. You Aussies have your version. The Americans, Canadians, Irish, Scottish, Welsh and South Africans have theirs. It’s only natural that we have a unique brand too.

Sure, the meaning of Kiwi slang terms isn’t always as immediately obvious to outsiders as their Aussie counterparts.

As Australian linguist Kate Burridge once wrote, Australians have a habit of shortening words, often adding -o, -ie or -y to the end (think barbie, boardies, bottle-o, servo and cozzie).

To be fair though, some Aussie idioms are pretty imaginative. Saying you’re as dry as a dead dingo’s donger is certainly a colourful way of letting people know you’re thirsty, while describing someone as a few stubbies short of a six-pack shows more wit than simply saying they’re stupid.

123RF New Zealand speak may confuse overseas visitors, but there are perfectly rational explanations behind most terms.

Similarly, saying someone’s ‘going off like a frog in a sock’ is a more interesting way of imparting that they’re excited, while warning people you’re about to have a liquid laugh is a nicer way of saying you’re about to throw up.

Astle said ambiguity seems to be a hallmark of New Zealand English and it’s true that Aussie terms sometimes seem to make more sense: the meaning of outback, for example, is more self-explanatory than wop-wops, and an overseas visitor is more likely to understand what you’re on about if you tell them to pack their swimmers or bathers for the beach than their togs (although Australia’s multiple words for swimwear can confuse).

Still, when I lived in Australia in the late noughties, I was frequently reminded that the locals and I didn’t (always) speak the same language. When my boss told me to take an early mark, I continued to stare at my computer screen until he clarified that I could leave early. When friends said the drinks were in the esky, I looked at them as if they were speaking a foreign language.

123RF The Australian term ‘dry as a dead dingo’s donger’ means very dry or thirsty.

New Zealand slang may often be a tougher code for visitors to crack – tramping and Afghans, as in biscuits, were among the terms that confused Astle – but there’s often a perfectly rational explanation.

The word “jandal”, for example, is an abbreviation of “Japanese sandal”, while “bach” is short for “bachelor pad”. And the term “dairy” came about because the stores sell dairy products.

Sometimes though the origins of New Zealand words and phrases are obscure. Why do we say sweet when we mean yes or good when the rest of the English-speaking world uses sweet to describe a type of taste? And “yeah, nah” is a classic oxymoron.

Some, though, believe “yeah-nah” reflects Kiwis’ general willingness to appear agreeable, even when they disagree with what someone is saying.

“Basically, ‘yeah nah’ is a non-committal way of saying no,” the New Zealand tourism board explains to would-be visitors on its website. “As in: ‘Do you want to go for a hike this weekend?’ ‘Yeah, nah, I’ll think about it ay.’”

New Zealand-ish has its fair share of shortened slang terms too (bro, cuz, suss, ta…) and words borrowed from Māori are bound to leave those unaccustomed with the language perplexed. Kai, mahi and tu meke are among the many - and growing number of - te reo words in common usage here but, to visitors, they may be indecipherable.

Astle admitted he was eventually “smitten” by Kiwi-speak, describing it as “a language of charm and versatility”. And, to be fair, Aussie-speak is too. Both variations of British English reflect the histories of their users and laid-back, informal nature of their societies.

Astle noted that Kiwi-speak seemed “keen to preserve its Long White Cloudiness” and, he’s right, it is. Gone are the days when colonial cringe prevented us from being proud of anything and everything homegrown.

Perhaps it’s inevitable then that dictionaries are seriously munted. Capturing the evolving vernacular of English speakers from around the world in one book would be a pretty hard task.

What are your thoughts of our slang v Australia’s? Let us know in the comments.