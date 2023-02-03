'An emblem of the Kiwi spirit and hospitality': Tributes pour in for Chateau Tongariro

Chateau Tongariro looks fit for royality. But what's it like inside? We put this iconic hotel to the test. Video first published August 23 2021.

When Cliff Jones heard the Chateau Tongariro was putting on a free breakfast for his search and rescue team, his first response was “We look like s…”.

The Tūrangi search and rescue police officer had spent the early hours of October 4, 2002 scouring the scrub and bush around the grand hotel at the foot of Mount Ruapehu for missing French toddler Jeanne Chavance, having driven through the night from Porirua to help out.

With temperatures falling to near freezing and snow, ice and a hard, high wind hampering searchers’ efforts, things didn’t look good. Until rescue helicopter pilot Pete Masters spotted a splash of yellow in the foothills of Ruapehu on a dawn flight, which turned out to be Jeanne’s jacket. Jones thought she was dead until she lifted her head and cried “maman!”, and he responded “bonjour mon amie”.

“The totally unexpected elation of finding that little toddler Jeanne alive was not just for everyone there,” he said. “It was a huge heartfelt expulsion of “yes!” for every person in New Zealand.

“A friend of mine and a longstanding hospo and SAR (search and rescue) practitioner from Natty Park (National Park), Craig “Spud” Crosse, came to me at the conclusion of the operation and told me the Chateau had invited the whole team in for a celebratory breakfast.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Chateau Tongariro is set to close on Sunday February 5.

“I said to him “We look like shit!” Spud said “They don’t care. They just want us in there.””

Jones, who who was awarded a QSM for public services in 2004 and now works as a tutor for New Zealand Land Search and Rescue (NZLSR), is one of many New Zealanders to have been both shocked and saddened by the news of the Chateau’s planned closure on February 5.

A landmark heritage building set within Tongariro National Park, just a few minutes’ drive from Whakapapa Ski Area, it offers an experience unparalleled in Aotearoa or beyond.

Built in 1929 on land gifted to the people of New Zealand by Ngāti Tūwharetoa paramount chief Horonuku Te Heuheu Tūkino in 1887, the Chateau boasts a nine-hole golf course, indoor plunge pool, sauna and cinema, and makes a great base for hiking, climbing, mountain biking and trout fishing.

When Stuff travel journalist Brook Sabin visited in 2021, he described his “Heritage Room” as “beautifully basic” but still felt like a guest in a “New Zealand version of Buckingham Palace”. A highlight: listening to a grand piano player entertain a crowd in the roaring 20s-style Ruapehu Lounge while admiring the snowy mountains out the window.

The restaurant in the Ruapehu Room was renowned for its fine dining.

”It felt like we’d been transported to the glory days of hospitality, where people enjoyed each other's company in person – instead of through a screen,” he wrote.

While its sense of glamour may have faded over the years, it still oozes old-school elegance and, as the outpouring of tributes to the hotel in the wake of the announcement of its closure attest, is beloved by both Kiwis and overseas visitors alike.

Messages on social media tell of magical mid-winter balls, brandy Alexander cocktails and high teas in the lounge with its full-frontal view of Mt Ngāuruhoe, proposals in the chandelier-lit dining room, luxe honeymoons, family visits through the generations, and complimentary stays for people who had lost loved ones. The words “national treasure” were mentioned, as were terms such as “majestic”, “beautiful”, “iconic” and “too precious to let go”.

One person even attributed their very existence to the hotel, saying her parents met while they were working there in the 1950s – her mother as a chambermaid and her dad as an electrician.

“Dad said he went to change a light bulb and ended up with four children and eight grandchildren,” she wrote.

Archives New Zealand Chateau guests build a snowman after the first snow of the 1971 season.

While the hotel has withstood much in its 94 years of operation, including volcanic eruptions, safety and financial concerns are what are finally forcing its closure. Due diligence in preparation for the renewal of its 30-year lease from the Department of Conservation, which expired in April 2020, found that due to underground shifts over time, its infrastructure no longer meets safety standards.

Kevin Peeris, senior vice president of the Chateau’s parent company, said the cost of rectification works along with external factors such as Ruapehu’s poor snow season and the voluntary administration of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts mean keeping it open “is not financially viable”.

Many on social media have called for the Government to step in to save the old girl, who will be handed over to DOC but whose long-term future remains uncertain.

“The local community will feel this hard,” Jones said. “Hopefully someone will have the vision to see this as an amazing opportunity and to morph the attraction to become a base for all things tourism in the area.”

For Jones, losing the Chateau is like losing a pivotal member of the community. He praised its humanitarian actions over the years which, in addition to helping with search and rescue missions, have included hosting the relatives of missing people and providing shelter during eruptions.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The Chateau is renowned for its views of nearby volcanoes.

“The Chateau means so much more to the people who live around here. With the grand old building came a responsibility to be a part of the community and support whenever they could, and that has always been present…

“The Chateau has been a part of New Zealanders’ memories as a safe haven from weather and eruptions, and as a place of celebration and of saying goodbye. The Chateau has endured for years, so it makes me especially sad to see this happen to such an icon of our country.”

Similarly, Rhys Thornton, the executive chef who put on the breakfast buffet for Jones and his fellow rescuers after pulling an all-nighter keeping them watered and fed, spoke of feeling a duty to uphold the “mana” of the hotel, saying “we always tried to live up to the image it portrayed. You wanted to do the best you possibly could for it”.

The Chateau certainly seemed to have a way of working itself into people’s hearts. Scottish woman Morag Pacione, née Paul, had such fond memories of working there in the late 80s and early 90s that she brought her husband out from the UK to see it for himself about a decade later.

Starting work as a waitress in 1989, she was “knocked out” by the setting, saying “I could hardly believe how lucky I was to have landed there.

Archives New Zealand/Supplied Chateau guests taking afternoon tea in 1960.

“The staff accommodation was excellent too: bright, airy and new, with en suite facilities. Not what I'd been used to in the UK!”

Driving to the hotel from National Park, Pacione, who went on to become a restaurant supervisor, said she never tired of seeing its neo-Georgian facade set against a backdrop of seasonally snow-capped (or snow-covered) mountains.

“Above the entrance is a huge balcony, which I understand was originally designed to have been an ice skating rink, but it never worked! However, what it became instead was one of the finest locations for enjoying a pre-dinner drink anywhere in the world.”

While undeniably grand, Pacione said the hotel was somewhat tired even in those days.

“We'd dread being asked to adjust the ancient, vast curtains in the Ruapehu Room, lest we disturbed the moths. But it still had an old-world elegance.”

Highlights from her working days at the hotel include learning to explain to customers how the flambé dishes on the menu at the time, such as crêpes Suzette, were made; dancing to bands performing on snooker tables at New Year; and, as a Brit who had never experienced an earthquake before moving to New Zealand, wondering why everyone stood under doorways when the cupboards began to rattle.

With staff members qualifying for discounted season passes, she and her colleagues often skied before work and spent their free time exploring the network of walking trails in the vicinity, taking in rivers, waterfalls, swimming holes and dramatic views of the sacred triple peaks of Tongariro, Ruapehu and Ngāuruhoe.

Many of the friendships she forged with colleagues have stood the test of time, prompting her to return from the UK for a visit in 2001 when one of them got married. By that point, her husband had heard so many of her gushing tales of the Chateau that he worried he’d be disappointed when he saw it for himself. But, Pacione says, “he was not.

“We even fitted in some skiing. Our second visit in 2006 allowed us to see the new wing, but mainly it was like we had made a point to pop by and visit an old friend.”

On both visits, Pacione said she felt like she had come home.

“There's nothing quite like sitting in the Ngāuruhoe Window, a vast arched window in the main lounge which frames the volcano, enjoying tea and home-baked scones. The ease of access to some fantastic tramping trails – Taranaki Falls, Tawhai Falls, Tongariro Crossing – makes it such an obvious base for taking in the national park.”

Thinking of the hotel as much more than bricks and mortar, she said she was surprised to hear that it would close.

“The Chateau is emblematic of the Kiwi spirit and good hospitality. I would never have believed that something that is a cornerstone not just of the local community and economy, but of the very fabric of Central North Island life, can be simply written off after 94 years.”