I travelled all of New Zealand: These are my favourite tiny towns

Tucked away in a quiet slice of Otago is the only car punt in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's easily the most unusual piece of road in New Zealand (video published November 2020).

The best part of a New Zealand road trip is exploring tiny towns and their hidden gems.

During the Covid-19 border closures, I drove right around the country - and here are the four most underrated tiny towns I came across.

Paeroa

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the pies at Providence Pantry.

Paeroa is etched in the minds of Kiwis thanks to its "world famous" drink, L&P. But something else has the town fizzing - its own kind of renaissance.

The town is home to a couple of excellent eateries, including the recently opened Providence Pantry. The café is run by an excellent chef, Rensha Bouwer, who formerly worked at Casita Miro, a superb winery and restaurant on Waiheke Island. The pantry has a selection of delicious sweet treats (cooked by Bouwer's mother) alongside pies that are so good they're bound to become legendary.

Paeroa is also home to The Refinery, which serves excellent food and coffee that would rival the best in the big cities.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Karangahake Gorge, and its many walking tracks, are just outside Paeroa.

There is still a place to pay homage to the town's famous drink: just off the main road, you'll find the L&P Café. Here, a lot of food comes with an L&P twist, with creations like eggs benedict with L&P hollandaise, L&P flavoured pork ribs, and even L&P chicken salad.

Just outside town, you'll also find some of the best short walks anywhere in New Zealand at the Karangahake Gorge.

Tuapeka Mouth

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth only operates when river conditions are right.

This former gold mining town in Clutha now has only a handful of people remaining, but is home to one of the most unusual things you can do in New Zealand on four wheels.

It's called The Punt, where an old floating platform takes cars across the other side of the river. The well-worn appearance is due to its age; the punt was first installed in 1896 as a way of connecting a remote gold mining camp to the other side of the river. People, horses, cattle and sheep flocked to use it. A new model was installed in 1915 and is still largely the same today.

The service is free to use, but you need to check The Punt's Facebook page for the latest operating hours, because it depends on the river level and weather.

Kūaotunu

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ōtama Beach is a short drive from Kūaotunu.

One of Coromandel's best-hidden gems is the tiny town of Kūaotunu.

You'll find this coastal township in the northeast of the peninsula, with no shortage of empty golden beaches to explore. Our favourite was the nearby Ōtama Beach – there was not a single person on the two-kilometre stretch of sand when we arrived.

When you've built up an appetite, head back to the village and visit Luke's Kitchen for the peninsula's best pizza – its laid-back rustic vibe feels like you're in Bali. Head next door to Kua Kawhe, where you'll find great coffee and smoothie bowls. "Kua" is what the locals call Kūaotunu, and "kawhe" is the Māori word for coffee.

If you have an industrial-level sweet tooth, head along to the Kūaotunu Store, where they serve ten balls of ice cream on a double cone for just $9 – it's called the Kūaotunu Killer.

Rāwene

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rāwene has a population of around 500.

Skip the tourist crowds in Bay of Islands, and head to Northland's west coast - where you'll find a wildly beautiful and charmingly rustic landscape steeped in fascinating history.

I'm talking about the magnificent Hokianga – home to one of the largest harbours in New Zealand, yet firmly off the tourist trail for many.

No visit to the Hokianga is complete without a stop in Rāwene; this charming little seaside town is brimming with rustic charm – colourful buildings even line the waterfront.

Don't miss lunch at the Boatshed Cafe, which sits out over the water and serves excellent food and coffee.

