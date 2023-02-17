Must-do activities and destinations in the South Island for visitors to NZ

From $50 beachfront escapes to Bali bargains — here's where Kiwis can make their money go further in 2023.

Stargaze in Lake Tekapo

Prepare to question everything you think you know about life on earth after a few hours stargazing in the darkest skies in Aotearoa.

Tekapo is situated in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, a world famous dark sky with such little light pollution the stars dazzle like you’ve never seen before.

Huili Chai Visitors can head up to the Mt John Observatory on a guided stargazing tour.

Head out with Ngāi Tahu owned Dark Sky Project to access the summit of Mt John and its observatory and witness the magic of this truly special and remarkable wonder that is our untainted night sky. - Juliette Sivertsen

Visit the Moeraki Boulders

These strangely spherical boulders scattered across a beach on the North Otago coast are a mandatory photo stop.

The biggest stones are two metres in diameter, and weigh seven tonnes, so they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

It’s fun to leap between them, or stand majestically atop one for that perfect Instagram shot. Make sure you visit the pretty little Moeraki village, too - The FishWife serves incredibly fresh fish and chips, with gorgeous views over the water. - Siobhan Downes

Bike the Alps 2 Ocean trail

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Alps 2 Ocean is New Zealand’s longest continuous cycle trail.

I hadn’t ridden a bike for five years when I set out on New Zealand’s longest continuous cycle trail, but the inevitable saddle sores and screaming thighs didn’t stop me from wishing it was longer still.

Stretching more than 300km from the Southern Alps to Oamaru, it’s largely easy riding, treating cyclists to snow-capped peaks reflected in ice-blue lakes, braided rivers, bizarre rock formations, boutique vineyards and cute country towns.

Travelling with Tuatara Tours, I didn’t have to carry my gear, and washed down a hot meal with lashings of local red wine most nights. In my experience, getting active outdoors has rarely been as much fun. – Lorna Thornber

Hike the Routeburn

123rf Views on the Routeburn Track.

First up, I am no hiker and the idea of traipsing for three days through wilderness filled me with trepidation. But I am so happy that I put my worries aside to take on the Routeburn Track.

There are no words for the beauty that you see on the 32km track except to say you’ll be mouthing a lot of ‘wows’. While there were a couple of challenging spots, overall it was well within my capabilities.

Arriving at the huts each evening to be greeted by fast new friends was just another highlight to this thoroughly recommended tramp. - Alan Granville

See Fiordland from the water

Brook Sabin/Stuff Doubtful Sound is often shrouded in mist.

You need to see this spectacular wild and remote area in the flesh to believe it - photos just don’t do justice to the sheer size of the natural wonder.

Fiordland might be one of the greatest examples of what this part of the world looked like before humans arrived.

Gliding silently through the still waters allows you to take in the near-vertical peaks wrapped in ancient rainforest and spot some of the renowned waterfalls. Even cruise ships are dwarfed by the towering mountains of Piopiotahi/Milford Sound. - Stephen Heard

Kayak the Abel Tasman National Park

Abel Tasman Kayaks Kayak over crystal clear waters in the Abel Tasman National Park.

The Abel Tasman National Park near Nelson is one of the most serene settings in Aotearoa for kayakers and hikers.

The 237sqm area is one of the country’s smallest national parks, but packs a punch for its size with a stunning coastal trail through the native NZ beech forest and past secluded bays and inlets with impossibly clear waters and golden sands.

For kayakers, you can get a water taxi to drop you off higher into the park, and return to base at Marahau through a mix of kayaking and hiking. - Juliette Sivertsen

See a kiwi in the wild

Supplied Stewart Island kiwis are commonly found on the island.

There really isn’t anything more Kiwi than chasing kiwi in the wild (at a safe distance of course), and there really isn’t anywhere quite as special as Stewart Island/Rakiura to do it.

Take a guided trip to some of the remote edges of Aotearoa and prepare to seek out the elusive native bird.

Throw in stunning scenery, some of the clearest night skies, and one of the best pubs in the country and this is a weekend to truly remember. - Alan Granville