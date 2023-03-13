I travelled all of New Zealand: These are the best free things to do

From cycle trails to light shows, you can have a great time travelling New Zealand on a budget.

Kiwis love a certain four-letter ‘F’ word. Free.

In the past couple of years, especially during the Covid-19 border closures, I’ve been lucky enough to travel to every region in New Zealand – and here are the best free things to do.

Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail, Central Otago

Some things are too good to be free, and the Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail feels like one of them.

In some countries, you’d be charged to access a world-class ride - but if you bring your own bike, this one doesn’t cost a cent.

The trail (which you can also walk) links the old gold mining towns of Cromwell and Clyde by weaving along the cliffs of the Cromwell Gorge, with the lake on one side and soaring cliffs on the other.

To get around granite cliffs, which extend hundreds of metres high, engineers strapped cantilevered platforms to the side of the rock – it’s one of the most advanced bike tracks anywhere in New Zealand.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail takes about four to five hours to complete one-way.

There is also a floating burger and coffee bar halfway along the trail.

If you don’t own a bike, the trail isn’t free - because you’ll need to rent one. But the fee is well worth it - you’re in for one of the best bike rides in the southern hemisphere.

Drive the Milford Road, Fiordland

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Milford Road can be driven all seasons – but does close due to snow. Drone photo with permission from Department of Conservation.

The drive to Milford Sound is another one of those things that seems too good to be free.

The road costs millions each year to maintain, including an advanced avalanche control programme that involves explosives. That doesn’t come cheap.

The two-hour journey from Te Anau to Milford has magical mountain scenery around every turn, and includes lots of short walks to hidden waterfalls and spectacular viewpoints.

If you really want a trip to remember, plan a trip to Milford in winter. If the road is open (and you do need to check before setting off) you’ll be treated to a drive through a winter wonderland. Be careful to check the forecast – the road does close due to snow, and you don’t want to get stuck in Milford.

TSB Festival of Lights, Taranaki

Brook Sabin/Stuff The TSB Festival of Lights starts in December each year.

New Plymouth is home to New Zealand’s best lights festival.

The TSB Festival of Lights runs over summer each year at Pukekura Park, which comes alive with dozens of events and light sculptures.

This year, there will also be a smaller winter display, with dates yet to be announced.

The Pukekura Park Fernery, Taranaki

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Fernery at Pukekura Park is 8.30am to 4pm daily.

If you happen to be visiting New Plymouth outside the festival of lights, but are still looking for a few free things to do, make sure to check out the Pukekura Park Fernery.

You enter via a hand-dug tunnel to discover three glass-topped caverns filled with thousands of ferns - totalling around 145 different specimens.The foliage is so lush it's like you've been transported to another world.

Pukekura Park is also home to Brooklands Zoo, which is also free to enter, and something the kids will love.

Glenorchy Walkway, Queenstown

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Glenorchy Walkway is an essential stop if you’re in Queenstown and have a car.

A trip to Glenorchy is a feast for the eyes. First, you get to enjoy the road that weaves along the shores of Lake Wakatipu, with mountains either side.

When you make it to the little village of Glenorchy, there's a one-hour walk across a wetland that includes a snaking boardwalk. Along this path, you'll find a little bench that overlooks the lake and mountains, perfectly framed by the surrounding trees – it’s quite possibly New Zealand's most beautiful seat.

Blue Spring/Te Puna, Waikato

Joseph Pearson/Stuff You cannot swim at the Blue Spring/Te Puna.

Some of the clearest waters in New Zealand can be seen at the Blue Spring/Te Puna, between Rotorua and Hamilton. The water is so pure, more than 50% of the country's bottled water is sourced here.

The spring is best seen on the Te Waihou Walkway, a three-hour return journey that weaves along the Waihou River right up to the Mamaku Plateau, where the water takes up to a century to filter into the river – giving it remarkable clarity. If you don't have time for a long walk, the Leslie Road car park is just 15 minutes from the spring.

The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth, Clutha

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth can take several cars in one crossing.

Clutha's car punt is easily the most unusual thing you can do in New Zealand on four wheels.

You'll find it at Tuapeka Mouth, where the 124-year-old service uses wires and a floating platform to cross the Clutha River. And best of all, the service is free to use as it’s considered part of the roading network.

Check the Punt’s Facebook page for the latest operating hours, as it sometimes cancels because of weather and water levels in the river.