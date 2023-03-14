The best new tourism experiences to check out in New Zealand

Dirt Off Grid Glamping, Nelson-Tasman

Jana and Drew Houston have owned this slice of paradise at Nelson-Tasman’s Tata Beach since 2015.

Now kitted out with two luxury eco-glamping structures, Drift Off Grid allows guests to immerse themselves in native bush while taking in breathtaking views of Golden Bay.

The two 46sqm tents have double showers, zip-down windows with mesh screens, and glass sliding doors which open to ocean views. Fireplaces and underfloor heating keep guests cosy in the cooler months.

The Kanuka tent is perched on a ridge with views over Golden Bay and the Korimako tent sits amongst the native bush on top of a second ridge. Visitors are also provided with their own electric buggy to explore the neighbouring Tata Beach. The eco-glamping site is just 15 minutes’ drive to Tākaka township. See: driftoffgrid.com

Waitekohekohe Recreational Park, Bay of Plenty

Supplied Waitekohekohe Recreational Park has five new mountain biking trails.

The first weekend of March saw the ribbon cut on a brand-new recreation park in Bay of Plenty’s Kaimai-Mamaku Forest Park. Waitekohekohe Recreational Park comprises new mountain biking, horse riding and walking trails on 87 hectares, just 15 minutes drive from Katikati.

The five new Grade 2-4 mountain biking trails offer around one hour of riding across varied terrain including a peak climb and drop into a river valley.

Horse riders can amble over six kilometres of new trails and test out their skills on jumping and galloping tracks. There are also shared-use walking trails over uneven terrain throughout the reserve and numerous swimming holes along the Waitekohekohe Stream.

Facilities include car parking and toilets, plus a weather shelter and wash down station for horse riders. Dogs are welcome as long as they are kept on-lead. See: waitekohekohe.nz

Hamilton Gardens private tours, Hamilton

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Take a guided tour around Hamilton Gardens.

Visitors to Hamilton Gardens can now join a knowledgeable guide around the manicured site on private tours.

The Private Highlights tours are suitable for those looking for an exclusive experience around one of Waikato’s most-visited tourist attractions, as well as hearing interesting stories and snippets about the 54-hectare attraction.

Tours are $120 per group with room for up to six participants. They are subject to availability with 48 hours notice. See: hamiltongardens.co.nz/visit/#guided-tours

Euchre Lodge, Hawke’s Bay

Hawke's Bay Tourism Cyclists arriving at Black Barn Vineyards.

Despite significant flood damage in the kitchen and dining room at Black Barn following Cyclone Gabrielle, it is now business as usual at the vineyard retreats in Hawke’s Bay.

Euchre Lodge is a new three-bedroom property onsite with space for up to six guests. The generously sized property described as “modern country” is filled with New Zealand art and furnishings, bedding and fabrics.

There is a fully equipped kitchen and full laundry with an open indoor fireplace. Outside is a mineral swimming pool and dining area. Guests can also use the all-weather tennis court on the vineyard.

The lodge is just 10 minutes’ drive from Havelock North and comes with elevated views of the Tuki Tuki River and Mount Erin. Rates start from $1800 per night in the low season (February to December), with a three-night minimum rental. See: blackbarn.com/retreatdetail/64/euchre-lodge

Te Arai Links, Auckland

Supplied Te Arai Links is New Zealand's newest world-class golf destination.

The first section of New Zealand's newest golf destination opened at the end of last year.

Te Arai Links is located a 90-minute drive from central Auckland on a long stretch of eastern coastline. The South Course is an 18-hole course designed as a traditional walking golf experience. The turf is set right on the property’s rolling sand dunes and offers views of the Pacific Ocean across to Little Barrier and the Hen and Chicks Islands.

The grounds are well set up for overnight guests featuring 48 suites as well as 19 two-bedroom cottages and six four-bedroom villas. The onsite pizza restaurant Ric’s is described as “a New Zealand haybarn meets a bar” and the suitably named Ocean Restaurant is due to open in 2024 with views across the 18th fairway to the sea. See: tearai.com

Kawatiri Coastal Trail, West Coast

Nomad Audio & Visual The Kawatiri Coastal Trail from Westport to Charleston.

Four consecutive stages of the Kawatiri Coastal Trail are now open to the public.

The family-friendly cycling and walking trail will eventually connect the West Coast towns of Westport and Charleston across eight gentle sections.

Riders can currently cruise 22kms of the wide, flat and smooth Grade 2 ride between Westport and Ōkari Lagoon, meandering between rugged cliffs, forest, suspension bridges, wetlands and important cultural sights. Views move from mountains to sea.

Once complete, the coastal trail will cover 42km and easily be combined with other cycling and walking trails, including the West Coast Wilderness Trail, Heaphy Track and Paparoa Track. There are bike hire, luggage transfers and shuttles in operation. See: kawatiricoastaltrail.co.nz