Four of New Zealand's most underrated small towns

Many people head to the mountains for a winter escape, but one of our cities has a whole host of fun for the colder months — from hot tubs to storm domes (published June 2021).

The Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, celebrate the hospitality people and places that bring life and personality to our neighbourhoods. Go to stuff.co.nz/loveyourlocal to vote for your most-loved local and go in the draw to win a Restaurant Association voucher.

Some towns have had a bad rap for so long that no one really remembers how it came about, or visits for long enough to find out whether it still holds true.

Others are dismissed as boring – the kind of places you only stop at to pee, grab a pie, or fill up the tank.

Overlooked, they remain untainted by the gentrification that has radically altered their well- and overrated counterparts, and their attractions – for there are always attractions – remain blissfully uncrowded.

The four towns below have all struggled on the reputation front, but reward those who take the time to get to know them. Buy a bach there now and you could be selling it for twice the price a few years from now.

Ashburton

Ironically named “Ashvegas”, this South Canterbury town is sometimes described as a haven for retired farmers.

Named after a fairly boring British politician – Francis Baring, 3rd Baron Ashburton – its founders perhaps predicted it would never amount to much but, for the weary traveller, it can be a haven indeed.

A classic Kiwi country town about an hour’s drive from Christchurch and 15 minutes from the ski resort town of Methven, Ashburton pretty much forces you to slow down and take in the bucolic natural beauty of its surrounds.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ashburton: A retro slice of small-town New Zealand paradise.

While you won’t read about its attractions in many guidebooks, that doesn't mean they’re not worth visiting. Rather that they are unassuming and genuinely off the beaten track.

Stroll through the sprawling Ashburton Domain and you’ll find a memorial to Florence Nightingale beneath a 113-year-old beech tree, manicured gardens, a duck pond, outdoor aviary, jogging track, and popular children’s playground.

Visit the six museums – dedicated to the likes of aviation, vintage railways and cars – and you’ll hear stories about New Zealand’s past that you’re unlikely to have come across before. Browse the art and craft galleries and you’ll find pieces for your home that no one you know will be able to match.

If you must get out of town, take a trip out to Mt Sunday, famous for its role as Edoras in the Lord of the Rings films, ski or snowboard at Mt Hutt, or visit the mirror-like Ashburton Lakes.

When your tummy begins to rumble, head just out of town to the Lake House at Lake Hood. With sunset views over the Southern Alps and hearty country fare – think crispy fried pork belly, Canterbury lamb with buttered and fried potatoes, and whisky beef burgers – it’s arguably the region’s best kept secret.

Supplied Monteith's is an iconic West Coast brewery.

Greymouth

To some, this West Coast town is exceedingly well named – its high rainfall ensures its skies are often grey, and many of the buildings match their hue.

As the region’s biggest town and the arrival point for the TranzAlpine train from Christchurch, Greymouth is often used as a jumping off point for the rest of the region, but there’s plenty to keep travellers occupied for a few days – particularly if they’re into tramping, fishing, art or beer.

Local brewery Monteith’s, which describes itself as the original home of craft brewing in New Zealand, is a Kiwi institution. Order a tasting tray and, in addition to a selection of house brews, you’ll get a “West Coast Passport” entitling you to a complimentary Monteith’s beer at local hotels and discounts on tourism hot spots.

While Monteith’s no longer brews its beer there, it’s still worth taking the beer experience tour, which includes a tasting and pouring lesson, two beers poured from the brewer’s table, and a six-pack of your selection of beers and ciders to take away.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The coastline outside Greymouth is the West Coast at its rugged best.

If you’re feeling a bit dusty the next day, drive out to Cobden’s Beach and set out along the Point Elizabeth Walkway (the access road at the Rapahoe end is currently closed). There’s a bit of an uphill slog at first, but you’ll soon be rewarded with luxuriant subtropical coastal rainforest and views stretching all the way to Aoraki/Mount Cook. If you’re lucky, you might spot kekeno (fur seals) or Hector’s dolphins.

Wellsford

Sitting at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 16, Auckland’s northernmost town can look a bit like a parking lot at peak travel times.

The local tourist board seems well aware most visitors won’t linger long – it describes the place on its website as “an ideal place to break your journey, grab a bite to eat and stretch your legs”.

The board also acknowledges that the town looks “a bit utilitarian”, but also rightly claims “there’s a lot more under the hood than you might imagine”.

To be fair, one of Wellsford’s key advantages is its proximity to surrounding attractions, which makes it a great base to explore the region.

Delwyn Dickey/Stuff Ātiu Creek Regional Park is about a 20-minute drive from Wellsford, traffic dependent.

Learn about the Albertlanders, English immigrants who had planned to build a city to rival Auckland 15km west of modern Wellsford, at the Albertland and Districts Museum, and travel back in time to the era of Princess Hana at the replica fortified village at Māori cultural centre, Te Hana Te Ao Marama. Spend a night in the marae, and you’ll also be treated to a pōwhiri and cooked breakfast in the wharekai.

On the banks of the Ōruawharo River, Minniesdale Chapel is one of the cutest little churches in the country – wedding dress white against a background of rolling farmland and blue water. Just down the road, you’ll find Ātiu Creek Regional Park, a 843-hectare natural playground overlooking the Kaipara Harbour. Walking and mountain biking tracks in the park range from 500 metres to 7.8km, a highlight being the three-hour return Oruawharo River Trail.

Back in town, head to Long Black for well-crafted coffee, cakes, pastries and cabinet food. As one recent TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I travel frequently around NZ and I can say without hesitation that this is the best tasting coffee I have ever had. Its (sic) a delightful cafe in the most unlikely of places.”

@lerouexmedia Glamping at Old Coach Oasis, near Te Puke.

Te Puke

With a name many non-Kiwis think is pronounced like another word, this Bay of Plenty town doesn’t attract nearly as many visitors as coastal neighbours Tauranga and Mt Maunganui.

Unlike those neighbours though, the so-called Kiwifruit Capital can fairly be described as peaceful – and beautiful beaches are just a 15- to 20-minute drive away.

Sandwiched between the bay’s string of white-sand beaches and hills full of tramping tracks, it’s ideally located for those who like their holidays to combine surf and turf.

Just south of town, Otanewainuku Forest is something of a hidden gem, with a waterfall spilling into a swimming hole, and giant rimu trees. Encompassing the East Cape, Mount Tarawera, Rotorua and Mount Ruapehu, the views from the top of the 90-minute return Lookout Track are worth the strain on the calf muscles to get there.

The 60-minute, one-way track to Whataroa Falls is also a beaut, particularly in the warmer months when you can cool off in the swimming hole beneath the waterfall.

Just a 10-minute drive away, Maketū Beach is a top spot for a swim, surf or stroll, and Maketū Beachside Cafe & Restaurant does a mean fish and chips. Or just grab yourself a world-famous-in-New-Zealand Maketū pie and eat it on an ocean-view public bench. A bit further afield, the 10km stretch of white and that is Pukehina Beach offers excellent surf and, with plenty of parks behind it, is a primo picnic spot.

Make sure you enjoy some locally grown kiwifruit while you’re there, and get a cheesy but obligatory photo with the Big Kiwifruit.

Which New Zealand towns do you think are underrated? Share your thoughts in the comments.