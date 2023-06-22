New Zealand's most beautiful roadside rest stops

State Highway 35 weaves through a long-lost slice of New Zealand, where kids play on horses instead of cellphones and beaches lie empty (video published March 2021).

Take a long drive in New Zealand and you’ll inevitably blink and miss many of the blue-and-white signs displaying a picnic table under a tree which let you know a rest stop is nearby.

But unless you need to pee or scoff a messy sandwich, you’re probably unlikely to pull over and, in whizzing by, you’re missing out on some of the best easy-access views Aotearoa has to offer.

From snowy mountains to sunbathing seals, our roadside rest stops show off some of our most spectacular scenery and native wildlife. Here are some of the best.

Crown Range Scenic Lookout

Many who drive the spectacular Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wānaka stop solely at the Crown Range Summit, believing the word “summit” translates to “the best views”.

But the previous stop, if you’re coming from Queenstown, arguably offers an even more Instagrammable panorama: seasonally snowy mountains hugging an apparently untouched valley with Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu on the horizon. Squint and you might spot a plane taking off from or landing at Queenstown Airport.

Matauri Bay viewpoint

Swing a right at the end of Matauri Bay Road and follow Matauri Beach and Te Tāpui roads to a viewpoint looking across native bush and farmland to the arc of white sand that is Matauri Bay Beach, with the Cavalli Islands on the horizon. On a sunny day, this is Northland at its unadulterated beachy best.

SUPPLIED Matauri Bay lies off State Highway 10, just north of the Bay of Islands. Image: Paul Champion. Open-topped Berkeley at Matauri Bay, 1960s. Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections, 1055-136.

Irimahuwhero Lookout

Sandwiched between Paparoa National Park and the Tasman Sea, this lonely lookout showcases the West Coast at its rugged best. Think wave-battered black sand beaches backed by Jurassic Park-like rainforest, and limestone sculptures carved by Mother Nature. Native seals might put in an appearance too.

Ōhau Point Lookout

Want to see dozens of sunbathing seals for free? Pull over at this lookout on the coastal road between Kaikōura and Blenheim.

About 20km north of New Zealand’s whale watching mecca, it overlooks rock pools which serve as a nursery for baby seals. Some days, you might see more than a hundred of the blubbery bathing beauties spread out across the rocks, including mums feeding their bubs and grown males letting each other know how tough they are.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ōhau Point is a popular seal hangout.

Mt Taranaki Lookout

Showcasing the perfect cone of Mt Taranaki with a clear, blue lake and native bush at its feet, photos taken at this lookout appear to have been snapped mid-hike in the middle of nowhere. And yet it’s just a short stroll from the car park at Lake Mangamahoe.

Hanmer Springs Scenic Lookout

Watch bungy jumpers throw themselves off the Waiau Ferry Bridge into the milky blue Waiau Uwha River at this lookout point on State Highway 7a. Jet boats zipping through the classic Canterbury mountain scenery add to the free entertainment.

Bennetts Bluff Viewpoint

The road from Queenstown to Glenorchy is one of the most scenic in New Zealand, so it makes sense that it’s also home to one of our most scenic rest stops. Set in the shadow of Mount Crichton overlooking a seasonally snowcapped mountain-hugged Lake Wakatipu, it’s a 100% Pure New Zealand marketing image brought to life.

Bernardo Barbosa/Supplied Bennetts Bluff is one of – if not the – best place to pull over on the road from Queenstown to Glenorchy.

Te Toto Gorge Lookout

Hiding along a windy gravel road south of the Waikato surf town of Raglan, this viewing platform overlooks a large, natural amphitheatre battered by a raging Tasman Sea. Once home to thriving Māori gardens, the amphitheatre is now an oasis of pounamu-green native bush.

Trig Hill Lookout

Located in Waiheke Island’s lesser visited interior, this hidden high point looks across the forests, vineyards and boat-filled bays of Auckland’s “island of wine” to the island-dotted Hauraki Gulf. On a clear day, you can see the Sky Tower and Rangitoto on the horizon.

Florence Hill Lookout

Three kilometres from Papatowai in the heart of the Catlins, this rest stop gazes across green or golden grass to the wide sweep of fine quartz sand that is Tautuku Bay. At night, it’s a popular spot to see Auroroa Australis, the Southern Lights.

Brittany Pickett/Stuff The view of Tautuku Bay from the Florence Hill Lookout.

Otirā Viaduct Lookout

There are plenty of places to pull over and admire the vast alpine wilderness that is Arthur’s Pass National Park along state highway 73, but this is one of the best. Nab a shot of the award-winning cantilevered bridge that appears to disappear into the valley, and of the kea who might just try to nab your stuff.

Lake Hāwea Lookout

When the light’s right you’ll see the mountains on the other side of this glacial lake reflected in its icy blue surface. Look left and you’ll see the lake disappear into what looks like a hidden valley that disappears into the horizon.

Lake Wānaka Lookout

Located at The Neck, the narrow strip of land that separates lakes Wānaka and Hāwea, this lookout arguably offers even better photo opps than the spot near That Wānaka Tree. There, you’re likely to have hordes of other visitors wandering into your frame. Here, you have the glorious glacial lake spread out before you without a town – and potentially another human – in sight.

Where are your favourite NZ road trip stops? Let us know in the comments, and why.