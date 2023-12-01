December is a big month. Here are five of the best places to be in New Zealand

A video from the 2020 TSB Festival of Lights. The 2021/22 summer event was cancelled because of Covid restrictions but the festival is back next month.

We’re nearly there New Zealand. After 11 months of hard yakka, the holidays are so close we can almost taste the freedom. No wonder we’re starting to feel a bit festive.

If you’re not, no worries. There are plenty of events happening around the country to see to that, from New Year's Eve celebrations to light and food and wine festivals.

New Plymouth

You’ll feel like you’re tripping when you enter nationally significant Pukekura Park between December 16 and January 21: the series of colourful sculptures connected by a “light trail” have a happily hallucinogenic feel.

The award-winning TSB Festival of Lights welcomed a record 140,000 visitors last summer, drawn to both the light show and performances that accompany it.

The 2023/2024 programme is yet to be announced, but last summer’s event featured everything from pink flamingos to a field full of fireflies.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The perennially popular TSB Festival of Lights is back for another year.

Gisborne

Famous for its sandy surf beaches and sea of chardonnay, Gisborne hosts the country’s biggest music festival in the lead up to New Year – the soon-to-be 21-year-old Rhythm and Vines.

Known globally as the first festival in the world to welcome in the sunrise of the New Year, it attracts thousands of punters. Some 30,000 are expected to rock up this year.

Running from December 28 to January 1 at Waiohika Estate, the 2023 lineup includes UK drill rapper Central Cee, Australian house music producer Dom Dolla, and English electronic fan favourite (and perennial R&V performer) Wilkinson. Local acts slotted to perform include Gin Wigmore, Georgia Lines, Bbyfacekilla, and Park Rd.

Whether you camp onsite or stay somewhere nearby, save time to check out Gizzy’s string of golden beaches and well-regarded wineries.

Meg McCann/Supplied Rhythm and Vines is held annually at Gisborne’s Waiohika Estate.

Christchurch

Eat your way around the South Island without leaving Hagley Park.

Held on Saturday December 2, the South Island Wine and Food Festival will bring together some 40 wineries from Marlborough, Canterbury and Central Otago, along with leading Canterbury restaurateurs, artisan food producers, street food vendors, and craft breweries.

Fill your belly with the likes of slow-roasted lamb shoulder, mac and cheese topped with crayfish, vegan black bean and pumpkin mole tacos, and pork belly skewers along the new Eat Street, or get some inspiration for your own kitchen at the cooking theatre.

There’s also the opportunity to learn more about your favourite tipples at the wine seminar lounge, and pick up everything from raw treats and Italian-style desserts to jewellery, homewares and glass kaleidoscopes at the artisan market.

Charlie Jackson/Stuff Getting into the summer holiday spirit at the South Island Wine and Food Festival.

Auckland

Get an early start on your New Year’s resolutions at family-friendly festival Resolution.

Billing itself as “the ultimate wellness party”, the five-day event, held from December 29 to January 2, combines DJs and other live musicians with yoga, meditation, healing sessions, a cacao ceremony, kids’ kickboxing classes and talks on the likes of emotional intelligence and “the art of connection”.

Market stalls include a “Tattoo Temple” and sustainably made clothing, beauty products and homewares, while the kai on offer includes “superfood” smoothies, vegan bowls, organic gelato, and a gluten-free spin on the classic Kiwi corn fritter.

Don’t forget to swing by the famous Franklin Road Christmas Lights in Ponsonby throughout the month of December; this year marks its 30th anniversary.

Jo Boyd 020113/News/Southland Times/Photo: Jo Boyd/New Year's Eve fireworks over Queenstown Bay.

Queenstown

Queenstown hosts one of New Zealand’s best free New Year’s Eve parties at one of its most scenic locations – Queenstown Bay.

People of all stripes begin heading to the lakefront during the day for swims, boat trips and picnics to the tune of live music before the entertainment in Earnslaw Park really gets underway in the evening.

The fireworks are the highlight for many, and there are plenty of options to keep the party going afterwards at the inevitably pumping bars.

After something more exclusive? Several restaurants and hotels host their own events. This year, ORO Restaurant at The Carlin Boutique Hotel is putting on a Great Gatsby-themed bash with complimentary bubbles on arrival, and QT Queenstown’s Bazaar is hosting a dinner featuring a fresh seafood station with oysters, clams and tuna, a whole Mount Cook Salmon, wagyu beef, peking duck, house-made pizza and a lolly and dessert bar. With plenty of adult beverages to wash it all down with.