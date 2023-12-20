Five of the cutest small towns in New Zealand

Akaroa wears its French history on its tricolor sleeve, but is the famous race between France and Britain to claim the Banks Peninsula town as accurate as we've been led to believe?

Sure, we might lack the whitewashed villages of the Greek Islands and southern Spain. And the pastel-hued ones of Italy and South America. But that doesn’t mean New Zealand’s small towns don’t have a charm of their own.

From an historic Bay of Islands mecca for lovers of good food and wine to a Central Otago settlement that hasn’t changed all that much since the gold rush days, New Zealand’s prettiest towns have much more to offer than their good looks.

Ophir

Named after the biblical gold mine, this tiny Central Otago town doesn’t look all that different to how it did in its gold rush heyday – although any gold diggers you come across these days will be looking to strike it rich through wealthy partners rather than metal.

Founded in 1863, it’s a haven of historic stone and mud brick buildings, including New Zealand’s oldest post office. A stroll along Swindon Street will show off the old courthouse, bank, bakery, cottage hospital and village hall. Visit in summer and the air is likely to be sweetly scented by colourful hollyhocks and roses.

When your tummy begins to rumble, head to Pitches Store, a boutique hotel with an award-winning restaurant with an outdoor courtyard.

A popular stopover for cyclists on the Central Otago Rail Trail, Ophir can be reached via a flat side road from Omakau or a cycling and walking track between the two towns. If you’re arriving from Alexandra, you’ll cross a historic suspension bridge with sturdy stone piers.

Supplied Founded in 1863, Ophir lies on the eastern banks of the Manuherikia River between Alexandra Alexander and Ranfurly.

Russell/Kororāreka

The former ‘Hellhole of the Pacific’ can seem heaven sent when you’re strolling along its waterfront, the sheltered blue bay to one side and beautifully-kept historic buildings to the other.

Russell now has a refined air, with plenty of posh places to stay and grab a bite.

Climb Flagstaff Hill, where Hōne Heke famously chopped down the British flagpole four times, for a bird’s eye view of the town before checking out the likes of the Catholic Pompallier Mission, Russell Museum with its 1.5 scale model of the Endeavour, and New Zealand’s oldest surviving church Christ Church, which still bares scars from the New Zealand Land Wars.

On a sunny day, a long lunch on the waterfront porch of the Duke of Marlborough, New Zealand’s first licenced hotel, bar and restaurant, is an extremely pleasant way to while away an afternoon, while nearby wineries Omata and Paroa Bay estates both boast bay views that’ll have you reaching for your camera.

After something a little more casual? Grab a coffee and and bagel from hole-in-the-wall coffee bar Hellhole to enjoy on a waterfront bench, or a wood-fired pizza from Hone’s Garden.

123rf Russell makes a great base for exploring the Bay of Islands, but is a destination in itself.

Akaroa

The tiny Canterbury town that makes you feel like you’re on a trip to France. While the French who founded the settlement in 1840 didn’t stick around long, their legacy endures, with street names such as Rue Jolie and Rue Lauvaud, French-style buildings, a bakery producing sourdough baguettes, and bistros turning out the likes of bouillabaisse and escargot.

About a 90-minute drive from Christchurch, Akaroa has a perfect possie on the Banks Peninsula, with the harbour on its doorstep and rolling hills in its backyard.

A cruise to see rare Hector's dolphins with Akaroa Cruises is top of many visitors’ to-do lists, but it’s also well worth taking time to check out the farmers’ market, which takes place on the grounds of St Patrick’s Catholic Church on Saturdays between October and April, the landmark lighthouse, museum, and Ōnuku Church with its striking Māori carvings.

Gin fans should stop by Akaroa Craft Distillery, which creates unique blends using local botanicals such as cherry blossom, pinot noir and lemon verbena, and turophiles should check out Barrys Bay Cheese, which has been specialising in the stuff since 1895.

supplied Akaroa’s French connection is one of its key selling points, but it offers uniquely Kiwi experiences too, such as tours and cruises to see native wildlife.

Greytown

A strong contender for the most stylish town in the Wairarapa, Greytown is a long-time favourite with weekending Wellingtonians.

New Zealand’s first planned inland town, it has a main street lined with Victorian buildings, many of which house swanky cafés, restaurants, boutique accommodation and designer, speciality and antique shops.

You can grab a map to guide you to the town’s most impressive historic buildings, which include the cute-as-a-button Cobblestones museum and Papawai Marae, the site of the first Māori Parliament.

Greytown’s trees also help tell its long history, from the 900-year-old kahikatea at Kahikatea Gardens to the 117 lime trees planted in Soldiers Memorial Park to commemorate the locals who lost their lives in World War II.

Supplied The White Swan Country Hotel in Greytown.

Download a map of the Heritage Tree Trail from the Greytown Heritage Trust or pick one up from the Information Centre on Main Street to be sure to visit its finest specimens.

Not tree-ed out yet? Stroll or cycle along the 10km return Greytown-Woodside Trail, which follows the original branch line that connected the town to the historic Woodside Station along a flat oak-lined limestone path. Unless, of course, you get distracted on the Classic New Zealand Wine Trail. Or in the shops.

Arrowtown

This so-called “living historical settlement” is so photogenic it’s a travel influencer’s favourite, particularly in autumn when every visitor finds gold in the form of the fiery foliage that has become one of its trademarks.

Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a place for old fuddy-duddies though: amid the Wild West-style store fronts and cute restored cottages, you’ll find quality cafés, restaurants and drinking dens, some made extra cosy in winter with an open fire.

Queenstown NZ Just one of the many photogenic historic buildings in Arrowtown.

For those who manage to prise themselves away before dark, there are cruisy bike rides through the valleys or walking tracks along the Arrow River and Bush Creek to explore. Or you could check out the old Chinese miners’ settlement, play a round of golf, pan for gold, or catch a flick under a Chinese silk ceiling at the boutique cinema.