Waiheke Island's Stony Batter tunnels reopened to the public after five-year closure

Guided tours of Stony Batter tunnels on Waiheke Island have commenced after a five year break.

Historical tunnels on Auckland’s Waiheke Island, which have been shut to visitors due to safety concerns for five years, can now be explored once again.

The Stony Batter tunnels have been reopened by Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park, lead by project director Timothy Moon.

Moon is an archaeologist who has lived on Waiheke for 25 years, and has watched the Stony Batter site degrade over the years.

TIM MOON/Supplied A look inside one of the tunnels at Stony Batter.

”After the tunnels were closed in 2015, I saw the site fall into a state of disrepair, so in 2017 I started the process of re-opening them for the public to enjoy.”

READ MORE:

* Timaru's Saltwater Creek walkway closures ongoing

* Department of Conservation Auckland Island eradication project may be largest in world

* Stony Batter tunnels open for walking festival



The Stony Batter tunnels were built during the Second World War as part of a defence system to protect Auckland and its port from attack by enemy ships.

The tunnels were closed by the Department of Conservation (DOC) in 2015 as it wasn’t confident the local organisation managing visits to the tunnels could ensure visitor safety.

TIM MOON/Supplied People can now go inside and explore the 1.3km of tunnels.

Moon and his team, have now put new safety measures in place, including approximately 150 metres of handrails, additional exits, lighting and floor plates.

The tunnels reopened for tours in December and will remain open every day of the week until winter, Moon said.

TIM MOON/Supplied A view of the barracks at Stony Batter. By the 1950s the site had been abandoned.

DOC Senior Ranger, Caleb Hamilton, said staff members were very excited about the reopening of the tunnels.

”We have a great relationship with Tim and iwi, and we appreciate the way that everyone involved has worked together to re-open the site.

Stuff Stony Batter is a historic reserve on Auckland’s Waiheke Island.

“The significant heritage and culture of the tunnels, and the wider reserve, will be re-introduced to visitors, and we can’t wait to see others enjoy and respect this site.”

Ngāti Pāoa iwi has been approached for comment.

Guided tours through the Stony Batter tunnels take around one hour and there are about 1.3km of tunnels to explore.

TIM MOON/Supplied A staircase inside the tunnels are illuminated with coloured lights.

One of the empty rooms inside has been turned into an arts and concert chamber that could be set up for exhibitions or performances.

During the tour, guests will also get to see the old engine room, headquarters plotting room and gun turrets.

D, McLellan/Supplied A photograph of the gun pit at Stony Batter.

Moon said getting the tunnels back into a reasonable enough state to open wasn’t too bad but the application process had been the longest – taking two and a half years.

“I want this to be a legacy project,” Moon said.

Tour tickets are $25 for an adult and $10 for a child.