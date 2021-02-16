Covid-19: Rainbow Pride Auckland Parade postponed due to alert level 3

The Rainbow Pride Parade was meant to take place on Ponsonby Rd on February 20, but has been postponed.

The Rainbow Pride Auckland Parade has been postponed due to the region’s alert level 3 lockdown.

Event manager Shaughan Woodcock confirmed the parade will not go ahead as planned on Saturday in Ponsonby, describing it as a “difficult decision”.

A number of corporate organisations were scheduled to be walking in the parade, including Tower Insurance, Countdown, ZM, KiwiRail, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and members of the police force.

Several high-profile sports organisations were also planning to take part in the parade in a move to make sport more inclusive.

The national governing bodies for netball, rugby, cricket, football, hockey, and rugby league were part of the parade, and had been encouraging community sports groups to register too.

Woodcock said event organisers had taken the health and safety of everyone into account in making the decision to postpone.

“The last thing we want to do is put on a Pride parade where our rainbow whanau and allies are put at risk.”

Woodcock said he was hoping to announce a new date for the parade by the end of the week.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the streets of Ponsonby.”

In 2020 the first reincarnation of the parade was held in a walking format, with more than 10,000 people attending.

A number of other events in Auckland have been postponed or cancelled in the wake of the region’s three community cases.

Splore, Pride month, the Auckland Fringe Festival and running event Round The Bays said on Monday they were awaiting event lockdown advice.