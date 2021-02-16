Covid-19: Rainbow Pride Parade postponed, Fringe Town cancelled due to lockdown

The Rainbow Pride Parade was meant to take place on Ponsonby Rd on February 20, but has been postponed.

Events scheduled for the weekend in Auckland have been postponed or cancelled due to the region’s alert level 3 lockdown.

The Rainbow Pride Auckland Parade has been postponed, while Auckland Live’s Fringe Town events have been cancelled.

Event manager for Rainbow Pride Shaughan Woodcock confirmed the parade will not go ahead as planned on Saturday in Ponsonby, describing it as a “difficult decision”.

A number of corporate organisations were scheduled to be walking in the parade, including Tower Insurance, Countdown, ZM, KiwiRail, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and members of the police force.

Several high-profile sports organisations were also planning to take part in the parade in a move to make sport more inclusive.

The national governing bodies for netball, rugby, cricket, football, hockey, and rugby league were part of the parade, and had been encouraging community sports groups to register too.

Woodcock said event organisers had taken the health and safety of everyone into account in making the decision to postpone.

“The last thing we want to do is put on a Pride parade where our rainbow whanau and allies are put at risk.”

STUFF The parade became mired in controversy when police were banned from marching in uniform. (Video first published in Jan 2019)

Woodcock said he was hoping to announce a new date for the parade by the end of the week.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the streets of Ponsonby.”

In 2020 the first reincarnation of the parade was held in a walking format, with more than 10,000 people attending.

Supplied Maimoa was to perform at Auckland’s Fringe Town.

On Tuesday afternoon, Auckland Live announced the Fringe Town programme, which was due to run from February 15 to 21, was cancelled.

“Since we cannot anticipate changes to alert levels beyond Wednesday of this week, as a precaution, the remaining planned events, all of which were expected to attract large gatherings of artists and audiences, have been cancelled,” an Auckland Live spokesman said.

Ticket holders and those registered to attend have been notified, and refunds will be given.

The cancelled events include APO Open Rehearsal, Frnjam, KITA, Imugi & Zuke, Battlezone, Maimoa, Everybody Eats at Fringe Town and 95bFM Kids show Live from Aotea Square.

Fringe Town is part of the Auckland Fringe Festival, and is usually held at the Auckland Town Hall.

Auckland Live and Auckland Conventions venues and events director Robbie Macrae said the organisation was working with all the Fringe Town artists to reschedule performances and events for later in the year.

Splore, Pride month, the Auckland Fringe Festival and running event Round The Bays said on Monday they were awaiting event lockdown advice.