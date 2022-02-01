Aucklanders to get 50,000 activity vouchers aimed at revitalising tourism sector

An Auckland tourism operator wants to assure people it’s safe to visit under the red traffic light setting as the second round of vouchers aimed at revitalising the region is set to be released.

On Tuesday, 50,000 vouchers are to be drawn through the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme.

The vouchers are part of the $37.5 million Auckland recovery fund announced by the Government in December, following the region’s 107-day Covid-19 lockdown.

A total of 100,000 are planned to be given away, with 30,000 already distributed.

An Auckland Unlimited spokeswoman said the programme could continue to operate safely under the red traffic light setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

Recipients would have 14 days to book an experience from more than 90 activities, including a Rangitoto scenic flight, Butterfly Creek all areas pass, and an America’s Cup sailing experience.

They are set at $50 for individuals and $100 for families and can be used on the Explore Tamāki Makaurau Bookme website.

Pamela Wade Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is among the experiences on offer. (File photo)

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium general manager Dan Henderson said the vouchers “certainly make a big difference”.

“Like all tourism operators, we all want to welcome as much volume and visitation as we can get. And this is certainly helping to stimulate some visitation to a facility like ours,” Henderson said.

The pandemic was still having an effect on the aquarium’s numbers, with international visitation and school groups massively down, he said.

More than 174,000 people or families had registered for the programme, with 43,500 experiences having been booked already using the vouchers.

Mayor Phil Goff said Aucklanders should make use of the vouchers to enjoy what Auckland had to offer.

“These vouchers recognise the massive effort made by Aucklanders last year as we locked down for more than 100 days to slow the spread of Covid-19 and buy time for the rest of New Zealand to get vaccinated.

“Auckland is open for business and there are many fantastic experiences on offer around the region that can be enjoyed under the current Covid-19 red setting,” Goff said.

Vouchers not used before the expiry date will be reallocated in future draws.

Successful voucher recipients would be emailed and those registered are encouraged to check their emails and spam folders for the notification.

Aucklanders have until February 25 to register for the three future draws on February 1, February 15 and March 1.