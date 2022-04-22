Waitākere Ranges tracks reopen after four-year closure due to kauri dieback

Three popular tracks in West Auckland’s Waitākere Ranges will be reopening this weekend after a nearly four-year closure due to kauri dieback disease.

On Friday, the Gibbons, Muir and Pararaha Valley tracks will be officially reopened to the public after being closed in May 2018.

The tracks, along with a raft of others, were closed in 2018 until mitigation work could be carried out to bring them all up to a safe standard for the kauri trees.

ANNA LOREN/Stuff Gibbons Track is one of three in the ranges which have been reopened to the public.

The three reopened tracks overlook the Whatipū scientific reserve, which is home to a number of rare and threatened native birds.

READ MORE:

* Kauri dieback: More tracks in Waitākere Ranges to reopen following 2018 rāhui

* Iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki acquire ancestral land at Te Henga to build marae

* Crackdown on repeat offenders who ignore Waitākere Ranges closures



Auckland mayor Phil Goff said it was “fantastic” the three “iconic” tracks had reopened to the public.

“The tracks offer stunning views over the Tasman Sea and the Whatipū scientific and conservation reserve.

“It’s great Aucklanders can enjoy this wilderness experience so close to our city.”

Goff said the fight against the spread of kauri dieback in the ranges was an important one and nobody wanted to see the loss of Aotearoa’s kauri trees.

ANNA LOREN/Stuff The view of Whatipū scientific reserve from Gibbons Track.

The upgrading of the tracks meant people could enjoy the walks without putting trees at risk, he said.

Te Kawerau ā Maki was closely involved with the design and development of the tracks.

Edward Ashby of the Te Kawerau Iwi Tiaki Trust Board said the reopening marked an important milestone in the work iwi and the council had been doing to protect the ngahere (forest).

“The new tracks ensure the wider community can access and enjoy this free taonga in a way that is safe for the mauri (health) of the forest and respects the rāhui over the ranges to safeguard it for future generations.”

The 5.5km upgrade has taken more than 12 months to complete, at a cost of $2.34 million.

After a storm in August, a large slip washed a portion of the Muir Track to the bottom of the Pararaha Valley floor.

That meant a significant portion of the track had to be rebuilt soon after its completion, adding weeks of work.

Mace Ward, the council’s general manager of parks, sports and recreation, said it had been an “epic” undertaking.

“This was a challenging build, because the area is so remote,” Ward said.

ANNA LOREN/Stuff The three tracks will be open just in time for Anzac weekend.

“Helicopters were used to chopper in materials for the teams and Covid-19 border restrictions played havoc with the out-of-town contractors, but the end result is spectacular tracks to test the lungs and legs.”

The entire Te Ara Tūhara/Hillary Trail will not be complete until May 2023.

The next section, linking Anawhata to Te Henga (Bethells beach), as well as the Te Henga walkway to Muriwai, are still under construction.