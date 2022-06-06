Sudima Auckland City: How wheelchair-friendly is this accessible hotel?

When I was younger, planning holidays and finding accessible accommodation wasn’t too much of an issue, according to my mum.

Although I have a disability, my parents would just help me like they would any of their kids with things like showering and getting ready for bed. I also wasn’t so reliant on my wheelchair as a kid as I mostly used leg braces and walked around (albeit very wobbly).

But when I was 11 years old, I was old enough to start planning the family holidays – and I’m still doing it now.

Sudima Auckland City was the perfect spot for Mum and I to have a staycation in the CBD.

STUFF Three wheelchair-users Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and Grace Stratton fly from Auckland to Dunedin to show what it's like travelling with a disability (video published in August 2021).

Since I moved out of home, we’ve been trying to coordinate and plan a mother/daughter trip, and now we’ve finally made it happen. It was the perfect spot to catch up over cocktails at East restaurant and then have a cozy night in as jazz music played on the Amazon Alexa in the background to our conversations.

READ MORE:

* 'Learn to be creative': Three travellers with disabilities or chronic illness share how they navigate the world

* More than just ramps: The ironic journey to making an accessible podcast

* ‘Devastated’: What happens when your wheelchair is damaged on an aeroplane

* Are you part of a Paralympic team? What happens when wheelchair-users travel together



The place

The Sudima Auckland City is situated in the CBD on Nelson Street. The design and furnishings are warm and modern; I could just imagine myself having a ‘work-from-home’ day sitting at one of the tables in the foyer while people watching. There are 186 rooms and nine of them are accessible rooms.

Olivia Shivas/Stuff The foyer has a modern, fresh feeling to it.

The space

The Sudima has been designed with a lot of accessibility features in mind. One thing I really appreciate that many people may not recognise as a significant feature, is that the ramp access to the hotel entrance is the same for everyone – whether you use a wheelchair or not. Often when I go to restaurants or hotels, the accessible entrance is through a side door past the rubbish bins, so I can enter the building with dignity like everyone one else here.

The foyer leads into the bar area where you can order a drink. One thing I appreciated at the bar was that it had lower tables and seats (which is more accessible for a wheelchair-user) alongside the bar leaners, which are one of my pet peeves.

Stepping out

The hotel is a five-minute walk to the SkyTower, a seven-minute walk down to Queen Street or a seven-minute walk to Victoria Park Market in the other direction. But it is on the corner of a steep section of Wellesley Street, so I needed an extra push up the hill in my wheelchair.

Olivia Shivas/Stuff The Sudima in Auckland City has started using the Hidden Disability Sunflower Scheme.

The accessibility

One of the new accessibility features of the Sudima in Auckland City is the Hidden Disability Sunflower Scheme, which has already been rolled out at some airports around the country. Sudima Hotels is the first hotel group in the world to implement it. As a wheelchair-user, it’s obvious I’m disabled. I might not always need assistance, but I probably get asked if I need help more than people who look nondisabled.

But for people who are neurodiverse or have other invisible disabilities, the Sunflower lanyard is a discreet way to indicate to hotel staff you might need extra assistance such as carrying bags or be given detailed instructions for directions around the hotel.

Olivia Shivas/Stuff The accessible bathroom has a space underneath the sink for a wheelchair to roll under.

Some other accessibility features that did help me included the lowered section of the front reception desk and valet service for my car. In the accessible room I stayed in there was a roll-in shower with a seat, and a lowered security peephole in the door. The hotel also provides portable alarm devices for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, in case there is an emergency.

The food

East restaurant is a vegetarian restaurant located on the ground floor of the Sudima. The Asian-inspired menu has a range of noodle and rice dishes - and cocktails. We ate stir-fried yaki udon noodles and Peking jackfruit pancakes. It was so tasty my mum was wondering if it was actually vegetarian because “there must’ve been meat in there” to be so flavoursome.

For breakfast, I’d recommend the cafes across the road at City Works Depot. Chur Bae and Odettes Eatery are on my list of favourite brunch spots at the moment.

Highlight

Every room comes with an Amazon Alexa - an accessibility feature I never knew I wanted or needed! When I wanted to change the music or volume, all I had to do was call out instructions to Alexa, without having to move around to the other side of the room or find a remote.

Olivia Shivas/Stuff Olivia Shivas and her mum Penny Shivas had the perfect staycation at the Sudima hotel in Auckland City.

Lowlight

I wouldn’t usually work out when I am away on holiday, but I did want to check out the accessibility at the gym. However, it was actually located in another building one block away from the hotel, which is not super convenient if you’re wanting to squeeze in leg day or do some weights while you’re away on a trip.

Essentials

Getting there: The Sudima Auckland City is located in the Auckland CBD, right on the corner of Nelson St and Wellesley St West. It’s a 30-minute drive from Auckland Airport.

Staying there: Rates starts from $219 per night for a superior twin and up to $319 per night for a suite. See: sudimahotels.com/en/our-hotels/auckland-city

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The writer was hosted by Sudima Hotels.