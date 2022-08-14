Seven south Auckland eateries worth saving to your favourites

South Auckland gets a bad rap. For those who have lived there, the constant negative headlines and fears from health experts and police alike about the future of the supercity’s south can be exhausting.

But they know something others don’t. South Auckland has some of the best places to eat and drink in the entire city.

It’s where Aukilani’s Pasifika go to get food that reminds them of home, where the sweets are always fresh, and where quiet, unassuming cafés welcome their regulars without the hustle and bustle of the inner city.

So if you’re looking for something new, look no further than the south:

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Ruby Red’s loyal regulars say they make the best coffee in the area.

Ruby Red, 30 Coronation Road, Māngere Bridge

Sophea Haddad opened Ruby Red five years ago in Māngere Bridge, and it’s been a crowd favourite ever since.

Her regulars are back daily – some twice a day – for the Supreme coffee and her baked goods, and some of her customers who moved out of the area still come back to visit sometimes.

The cabinet is packed full of sweets and savouries, and there is plenty of room to sit outside and people watch the bustling town square while you dine.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff The Hāngī Shop in Ōtāhuhu even offers a vegetarian hāngī plate.

The Hāngī Shop, 583 Great South Road, Ōtāhuhu

It’s clear why The Hāngī Shop is a crowd favourite.

The food is hot, smokey and the flavours are rich thanks to the underground cooking method.

The options are plentiful and here is something for everyone – whether chicken or pork are your favourite (or if you’re vegetarian and prefer neither) there is a hāngī feast ready for you within just a few minutes of ordering.

Of note: the kūmara is especially delicious, and goes perfectly with the stuffing.

There is even steamed pudding available for those with a sweet tooth.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff The Alexander Cafe’s ‘big breakfast’ is a crowd favourite.

The Alexander Café, 4/100 Alexander Crescent, Ōtara

Lama Saga opened The Alexander Café in 2020, with a mission to bring café culture and some healthy food options to Ōtara.

The café is a bit hidden away, just off the town centre, and you could be forgiven for missing it altogether – but slow down and look because it’s bright, warm and inviting inside.

The walls are adorned with work from local artists, including staff, and apparently the Big Breakfast is the best option on the extensive menu.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Melba Manukau might be part of a chain of restaurants, but it doesn’t feel like one.

Melba Manukau, 1 Ronwood Avenue, Manukau City Centre

Melba may be a chain of restaurants across the city but don’t let that put you off checking out its Manukau offering.

It’s in the Ronwood Centre and opposite Westfield Manukau, making it the perfect spot for a mid (or post) shopping break.

It’s even open for dinner Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and only closes one day a year: on Christmas.

Owners Kim and Shashi Bansal live locally and love the neighbourhood, and it’s clear from how busy they are during lunch that the locals love them back.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Evelina’s Polynesian Food is a favourite lunch bar – especially with these huge panikeke on offer.

Evelina’s Polynesian Food, 459 Roscommon Road, Clendon Park

If you’re Polynesian, you probably already know about Evelina’s. But if you’re not, and you’ve wondered about those famous banana pancakes called panikeke, or tried sapasui once at a food fair and haven’t been able to recreate it at home, Evelina’s will sort you out.

The mountains of food in the long buffet-style warmer trays look incredible, and the kitchen staff – all Samoan chefs – expertly whip up all the island favourites on a daily basis.

Their busiest days are on the weekend, and their most popular lunchtime item are the keke mamoe, steamed buns packed with lamb.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Fale De Keke’s custom cake orders are booked months and months in advance. But you can still enjoy their baking today.

Fale De Keke, 9/108 Great South Road, Takanini

Lynne Vatau and her family started making custom celebration cakes with that distinctive island pattern from their home back in 2016, and opened their first bricks-and-mortar store in Takanini during the first year of Covid-19.

Originally, the store was just meant to be a shopfront and bigger kitchen for their booming custom cake orders which get booked months in advance.

But luckily for us, they now offer ready-made cakes and cupcakes you can walk away with on the spot.

Their buttercream icing is rich and flavoursome – if you need a sweet treat don’t look much further than Fale De Keke.

You can also get your coffee fix here, made with Samāori beans imported from Samoa and roasted in Auckland.

David White/Stuff A queue stretches for 40 metres at Captain Kai Moana at the Manurewa markets (photo from April 2022)

Captain Kai Moana, 530 Great South Road, Drury

This food truck – well, food boat – can be found at the Manurewa Market on Sundays from 7am, and the team is planning to open a restaurant this year.

They serve mussel and whitebait fritters, chowder, grilled flounder, scallops, fry bread and crayfish – or jazzed up with its signature dish, the cream pāua, and lately they have been cooking up fry bread too.

The queues can stretch for dozens of metres, but it’s worth the wait for their expertly cooked kaimoana.

