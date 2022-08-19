Suburb spotlight: South Auckland's Pukekohe is a slice of country in the suburbs

A new mural in Pukekohe's town square is the first in what is hoped to be a town-wide project.

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs.

In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

On the southern edge of Tāmaki Makaurau, 45 minutes out of Auckland’s CBD, is the semi-rural town of Pukekohe. While farmland may welcome you into the town, the centre is a bustling area with an array of cafes, restaurants and places to stretch your legs.

How to get there: Hop onto Auckland’s Southern motorway and head straight down until you hit the Drury exit, State Highway 22 will take you into Pukekohe.

If you have time to spare you can take the train to Pukekohe which according to Auckland Transport, takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Josephine Franks/Stuff Pukekohe is surrounded by countryside and farmland.

Best known for: Pukekohe is probably best known for its raceway which is a motorsports and horse-racing facility that hosts an annual V8 Supercars race.

The area has also been well-known for its onions and potatoes, and historically there has been a large horticultural and dairy farming industry in the area. The Pukekohe Longkeeper onion is known internationally.

Local landmark: As you meander down Pukekohe’s main street you’ll come across the Possum Bourne memorial statue which was moved to the area from Wānaka in 2012. Possum Bourne was somewhat of a legend in Pukekohe where he spent most of his life.

Bourne was a successful rally driver who was killed in a non-competition car crash in 2003. He is memorialised by the larger than life bronze statue.

Melanie Earley/Stuff The Possum Bourne statue in Pukekohe’s town square donning a surgical face mask.

What to do: Apart from grabbing a coffee and enjoying brunch at a local café, there are a number of scenic walks you can take around the town. You can take a walk (or drive) up Pukekohe Hill to get a view of the entire town. It’s also a relaxing place to go with a picnic.

On the other side of Pukekohe you can walk up Cape Hill and stop to feed the many ducks at the pond at its base.

Melanie Earley/Stuff A wooden carving sits atop Pukekohe Hill – from here you can see most of Auckland.

Keep an eye out for: The former Pukekohe East Presbyterian Church on Runciman Rd has visible bullet holes from when a major battle of the New Zealand Wars in 1863 were fought there. A mounted boulder at the church commemorates the Māori warriors who lost their lives there.

Where to eat: If you’re on the lookout for an almond croissant and a coffee, whether hot or iced, Your Local Coffee Roasters, is a great place to stop in.

Blue Ox Babe BBQ is a Texan-inspired restaurant that is home to one of the biggest barbecues in the country. Restaurant Poco Loco offers Mediterranean tapas which are great for a dinner out with a group.

Blue Ox Babe/Supplied Blue Ox Babe BBQ is a Texan-inspired barbecue joint.

Where to drink: The Monarch Cafe has been a staple part of the town centre for more than 20 years and on a sunny afternoon the outdoor seating gives you the perfect opportunity to people watch. The Monarch also has a full menu making it an ideal place for after-work cocktails or a romantic dinner for two.

Ed Street Bar and Restaurant is another bar favoured by locals which is housed inside the old Pukekohe fire brigade station. Further down the street is The Longkeeper, a gastropub that’s been named after the famous Pukekohe onion, where they serve up a large variety of cocktails and mocktails along with hearty bar meals. Cafe Kaos is a reliable and vibrant spot to get a morning coffee.

Poco Loco/Supplied Poco Loco serves up Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired small plates.

Top shops: To pick up some decor for your home or eclectic gifts for others make sure to check out Vintage Love and Dapper & Co which both stock an array of home decor and novelty gifts. The Pukekohe Market runs every Saturday from 8am until noon if you’re wanting to stock up on fresh locally grown produce and well-priced avocados.

Insider secret: If you take a 10-minute drive out to Patumāhoe you’ll come across Wrights Watergardens which features ponds, gardens and paths that lead to Mauku waterfall and stream. Entry for an adult is $8 while kids get in for $4.

Villa Te Soro/Supplied Villa Te Soro, which means treasure house in Italian, is a bed and breakfast in Pukekohe.

Stay: Villa Te Soro Bed and Breakfast is tucked away on a suburban street of Pukekohe, just a five-minute drive from the town centre. Aveda Motor Lodge is just a few minutes’ walk from town and has rooms to suit a group or family as well as a solo-traveller.