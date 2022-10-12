Kingsland has been voted one of the best suburbs in the world by UK magazine, but what do Aucklanders think?

The world’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods have been announced, and it features an inner-city Auckland suburb.

Kingsland has been recognised in the annual list by UK media outlet Time Out, coming in at number 43 in the list of 51.

The judges’ description of the suburb, which mystifyingly has the image of the Auckland Ferry Terminal next to it, says it is centred “around all things local – you won’t see flashy franchises here”.

“The string of historic buildings down New North Road houses everything from vintage stores to sourdough pizzerias and late-night dessert cafés. Craft beer is brewed onsite at the Urbanaut Brewing Co. Coffee is hand-roasted at Atomic Coffee Roasters. At the rakish Portland Public House, you can groove to Auckland’s best local bands.”

READ MORE:

* The Auckland suburb named one of the world's 'coolest' neighbourhoods

* Suburb Spotlight: Why you should visit Kingsland, Auckland



DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kingsland has been recognised in the annual list by UK media outlet Time Out, coming in at number 43 in the list of 51.

Also highlighted is the suburb’s “eclectic food scene” which is described as “second to none”.

“Peruse menus from family-run Jordanian or Jamaican restaurants or settle in at an intimate Italian spot.”

Eden Park also gets a call-out as it “offsets the general bohemian vibe with steady streams of fans bound for sports games, concerts and exhibitions”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Urbanaut Brewery and Tap Room was highlighted.

The annual list is compiled from thousands of contributions which are then curated by local writers and editors. Time Out does acknowledge that “cool” is “probably the most subjective quality going”.

“But the neighbourhoods we’ve featured ... are, simply put, incredible places to be right now.”

Top of this year’s list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico which is described as “an edgy blend of art deco and neoclassical mansions with artists’ squats and warehouses containing some of the city’s best music venues”.

Second is Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré with the Portuguese capital's neighbourhood described as “more popping than ever”, and third is Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia, which is “helped out by up its idyllic riverside location, it’s now an incredibly chic quarter.”

Time Out recently featured another iconic Auckland hotspot in a list of the world's coolest streets. Karangahape Road finished sixth in its poll.

The judges praised K Road's “bohemian heart” as one full of “diverse and expressive community of artists, musicians, and creatives”.

Top 10 coolest neighbourhoods according to Time Out

Colonia Americana - Guadalajara, Mexico Cais do Sodré - Lisbon, Portugal Wat Bo Village - Siem Reap, Cambodia Ridgewood - New York City, US Mile End - Montreal, Canada Barrio Logan - San Diego, US Shimokitazawa - Tokyo, Japan Cliftonville - Margate, UK Barrio Yungay - Santiago, Chile Cours Julien - Marseille, France

Also:

43. Kingsland – Auckland