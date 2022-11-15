Here's where to find four of the best Indian restaurants in Auckland

Indian food is one of the greatest and most diverse cuisines in the world and it's no surprise that it's one of the most popular cuisines in Auckland.

So in this Indian food tour, we hit up four must-eat spots around the city.

Please note: If you are unable to view video above it may be due to an ad blocker.

READ MORE:

* Tony's Steakhouse: A taste of Auckland's oldest restaurant

* $15 v $400 sashimi: The best fresh raw fish in Auckland

* How to have the best 24 hours in Wellington



Locavore Eats Tuck in!

More details:

Indian Summer indiansummer.co.nz

Satya Chai Lounge (Sandringham) satya.co.nz/satya-chai-lounge

Flying Rickshaw flyingrickshaw.co.nz

Paradise Restaurant paradiseindianfood.co.nz