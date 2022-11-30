Auckland named an essential place to visit in 2023 by influential travel magazine

Influential magazine Condé Nast Traveler has announced its top 23 places to visit in 2023, and New Zealand’s biggest city has made the list.

Compiled by the magazine’s writers and editors, the destinations are a “mix of old favourites worth visiting anew, and lesser-trammelled, even once-forbidden, regions ready to welcome travellers”.

Auckland has been singled out for its “cultural and sporting events, new hotels” as well as “improved flight connectivity”.

After New Zealand finally reopened following the end of the Covid-19 travel restrictions, Condé Nast said the country “is mightily gearing up for the throngs of foreign visitors anticipated in the coming year, especially in the city of Auckland”.

The editors highlighted the improved air connections with the US, including Air New Zealand's flagship route from Auckland to New York, as well as Qantas adding its own direct flight on the same route next year.

Events such as the Lantern Festival, Pasifika and the Fifa Women's World Cup were also picked as “Auckland’s jam-packed events calendar seems to be making up for lost time”.

The Te Wānanga waterfront development on Quay Street, as well as a host of new hotels over the last three years, were also singled out as reasons to visit Tāmaki Makaurau.

”From the looks of it, 2023 will – finally – give Auckland its time to shine,” added the magazine.

Earlier this year one of Auckland’s suburbs was named one of the “coolest” in the world.

Kingsland was recognised in the annual list by UK media outlet Time Out, coming in at number 43 in the list of 51.

Time Out also featured another iconic Auckland hotspot in a list of the world's coolest streets. Karangahape Road finished sixth in its poll.

The judges praised K Road's “bohemian heart” as one full of “diverse and expressive community of artists, musicians, and creatives”.

